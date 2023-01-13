10 Useful Kitchen Items You Can Get at Dollar Tree

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

The kitchen is the heart and soul of every home. It’s also the most hectic and often the most expensive part to maintain.

Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023

Discover: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases

Read More: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Not only do you need to keep it stocked full of fresh food and pantry items, but you also need to keep it brimming with cooking essentials such as foil, paper towels and freezer bags. All of these items can run up quite a bill — unless you’re shopping at Dollar Tree.

There you can find all of these kitchen essentials and more for a steal. Let’s explore.

Foil

“Avoid using too much foil by having these handy Reynolds pre-cut foil sheets in your kitchen,” said Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com. “You can pick them up at Dollar Tree for $1.25 each. Walmart sells a 50-pack for $2.93, so you are saving 43 cents by shopping at Dollar Tree if you buy the same amount of product.”

Paper Towels

“Whether you’re at home, work or school, paper towels come in handy,” said Gramuglia. “Opt to purchase a roll of Bounty Essentials Paper Towels for $1.25 each or $37.50 for a 30-pack. This option is about $11 cheaper than Staples’ offer of $48.79 for a 30-pack.”

Sponges

“Perfect for cleaning glasses or your reusable water bottle, opt to purchase this Scrub Buddies sponge that features a long handle to help get inside hard-to-reach spots,” said Gramuglia. “You can score one at Dollar Tree for $1.25, while Amazon sells a two-pack for nearly $10.”

Take Our Poll: How Do You Think the Economy Will Perform in 2023?

Plastic Party Supplies

“If you’re hosting a party, save your best (and likely breakable) dishes for another occasion and use something that won’t shatter,” said Gramuglia. “Instead of paying a premium at a party supply store, you can purchase this large plastic serving bowl for $1.25 at Dollar Tree while a nearly identical bowl goes for $5 at Party City.”

Story continues

Sandwich and Freezer Bags

“While these bags are great for storing food, they also help with storage as well,” said Gramuglia. “Name-brand items, like Glad bags, are great to stock up on at the dollar store. If you need to purchase sandwich bags, opt to purchase this 29-count bag for $1.25 each instead of Staples’ offer of a 50-count for $4.49. Similarly, if you need larger freezer bags, opt to purchase the 9-count, 1-gallon size from Dollar Tree for $1.25. Staples has the same bags but in a 20-count version for $4.69.”

Baking Cups

“A pack of 90-count pastel colored baking cups is just $1.25 and these are an excellent item to keep on hand so you can easily handle impromptu baking sessions involving cupcakes and muffins without having to worry about prepping a pan,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com.

“If you want fancier designs, those are available too in things like solid colors, polka dot prints, and metallic finishes. These will likely change based on the season, too, which means you can find neat designs any time of year if you want something more than just the basic pastel colors.”

A pack of 150-count assorted colored baking cups on Amazon goes for $6.99 — considerably more, per cup.

Disposable Icing Bags

“If you’re curious about decorating as a hobby, these disposal icing bags and this 6-piece baking tip set are a good way to investigate how much you like the process without having to invest a ton of money into it,” Ramhold said.

“Whether you want to try your hand at making pretty cupcakes, piping elaborate cake trims, or even decorating cookies, this is an affordable way to dip your toes into the hobby. If you end up liking it, you can always expand your collection later on, but if you end up being overwhelmed and finding it’s not worth it, you haven’t lost a ton of cash trying it out.”

Valentine’s Day-Themed Silicone Molds

“These are usually meant for chocolate, but you can use them for other candies as well (and even for crafts outside the kitchen!),”Ramhold said. “They’re just $1.25 each, and they change based on the season, so right now there are heart-shaped molds, but more will likely be available in other holiday and seasonal themes as the year goes on.”

Valentine’s Day-themed silicone molds fetch $10 on Amazon.

Mix and Serve Containers

“These can make dispensing all kinds of batters far easier than using a huge mixing bowl without a spout and a ladle,” Ramhold said. “Pour out the perfect amount of cupcake or pancake batter, or even use them to mix up small amounts of drink bases like syrups and fruits or concentrates. Then just pour the amount you need into a glass and top off with whatever addition you need like soda, milk, or water.”

Shelf Liners

“These can make keeping your cabinets clean far easier than if you just leave them bare, but also if you have wire shelving, it can make them easier to actually put different containers on without having to worry about the bottoms getting caught in the wires,” Ramhold said. “This is also another product that has many uses beyond the kitchen, as well.”

More From GOBankingRates

Disclaimer: Prices and availability may vary, and some items have a minimum purchase requirement online.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Useful Kitchen Items You Can Get at Dollar Tree