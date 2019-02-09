10 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Chocolate Lover in Your Life

Chocolate is one of the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts. And while fewer people are expected to celebrate this year—just over half of people have plans—revenue is expected to top $20 billion, the National Retail Federation estimates.

“Those who are participating are spending more than ever and that could be the result of the strong economy,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said. “With employment and income growing, consumers appear to be expanding the scope of who qualifies for a card or a box of candy.”

Those surveyed ahead of Valentine’s Day 2019 are expected to spend an average of $161.96, up 13% from last year’s $143.56.

And this year there are no shortage of extreme ways to show your partner how much you love them. Want to make a lasting impact with gifts of chocolate this Valentine’s Day? Here are 10 ways to do it.

Li-Lac Valentine's Day Heart / Li-Lac More

This 210-piece Valentine’s Day heart is “meticulously packed milk and dark chocolate squares filled with delicious centers” that could fill anyone’s stomach. Flavors include rum, hazelnut truffle, and chocolate fudge.

Godiva Chocolate Connoisseur Gift Basket / Godiva More

This “Made in Italy” assorted basket includes nine different chocolates and even a throw blanket for your Valentine.

To'ak Collection Boxes / To'ak More