These 10 vehicles are the hottest 2021 classic cars, according to collector car insurer Hagerty

Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY

During the pandemic, Americans might not be driving as much, but that hasn’t sapped their interest in collectible cars.

“It’s even more powerful than we ever saw before,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of classic car insurer Hagerty.

But the types of vehicles that are drawing interest continue to evolve.

Sure, the Porsche 911 will always be viewed as a top-notch collector’s item.

But the Toyota Land Cruiser? The Jeep Grand Cherokee? Who could’ve guessed that these seemingly mainstream SUVs would one day be considered collectible?

“Together they represent this ever-increasing trend,” McKeel Hagerty said. “The under-50 collector is interested in vintage versions of what they can buy every day in the dealership, which is an SUV.”

The 1948&#x002013;54 Jaguar XK120 made the 2021 Hagerty Bull Market List, which projects the hottest collector cars of the new year.
The 1948–54 Jaguar XK120 made the 2021 Hagerty Bull Market List, which projects the hottest collector cars of the new year.

Of course, the whip-fast supercars of days gone by still resonate. But cheaper vehicles have thrived on the collectible market during the coronavirus pandemic since they’re more likely to be purchased online than extremely expensive collectible cars, said Brian Rabold, Hagerty’s vice president of valuation services.

“People have more time to spend right now in front of a computer, and it’s become easier to purchase a car sight unseen,” Rabold said.

Consumer Reports: These are the 10 most and least reliable 2021 cars, trucks and SUVs

Luxury cars: The Genesis G80 and Lexus IS 350 might be the last of their kind

Hagerty provided its closely followed 2021 Bull Market List to USA TODAY, showcasing the collectible vehicles it projects will have the most momentum in the new year. The annual list is based on an assessment of the volume increase in insurance quote requests, value jumps and online readership data.

That means the list isn’t just the most expensive models out there. It’s the ones that seem to be suddenly sizzling.

Here’s the list, with current price estimates based on Hagerty's definition of a vehicle that's in extremely well-maintained but not pristine condition (No. 2 on a scale of 1-6, with 1 being the best shape):

2011-12 Lexus LFA

Price when new: $350,000

Hagerty estimate today: $558,000-$582,000

This supercar is entering the stratosphere of collectible cars usually occupied by the likes of Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini.

This front-engine exotic ride boasts a roaring 10-cylinder engine. Values jumped 18% in 2020, compared with 2019.

The LFA is “one of the most advanced cars from the last decade,” Rabold said. “It’s just a fantastic sophisticated car and definitely poised for growth right now.”

2006–10 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8

Price when new: $39,700

Hagerty estimate today: $29,500-$36,000

A 6.1-liter Hemi engine makes this SUV about as wickedly fast as they come for the era. Don’t expect good fuel economy, but we’re going to guess that’s not why you’re buying this one. Values are up 15% since 2018.

One reason why the Grand Cherokee SRT8 is rising in value: It’s getting tougher to find in good condition, according to Hagerty.

“It’s undeniable what a resurgence Jeep the brand has made in general,” McKeel said.

1984–91 Ferrari Testarossa

Price when new: $164,950

Hagerty estimate today: $96,000-$108,000

This vehicle was a marvel from the moment it debuted at the 1984 Paris auto show.

“I had that car on a poster in my bedroom when I was in elementary school,” Rabold said. “It’s a standout car in terms of the design.”

Having replaced the 512 BBi, it boasted a larger cockpit and an upgraded interior, making it what Hagerty Driver's Club magazine editors called “one of the most memorable cars of the 1980s.”

“A $100,000 car is not accessible to every human being but in comparison to almost every other Ferrari of any era, it’s a smokin’ deal,” McKeel Hagerty said.

2005-17 Aston Martin Vantage

Price when new: $110,000

Hagerty estimate today: $45,000-$52,500

This was the least expensive car Aston Martin made at the time. It offered an aluminum frame and 8-cylinder engine, though today the 4.7-liter engine version is growing in value faster.

“I think this is one of the better buys on the list,” McKeel Hagerty said. “It’s a great show-off car for the money.”

1964–70 Honda S600/S800

Price when new: $1,600

Hagerty estimate today: $29,500-$38,500

This vehicle wasn’t sold in the U.S. when it was first released, so it’s hard to find in left-hand drive. At the time, Honda was known more for motorcycles than cars.

But had you bought this car new and kept it, you’d be in for a nice return on your investment. And prices keep rising.

“We’re starting to see the whole Japanese sporty car market being fully acknowledged in the West,” McKeel Hagerty said.

1980–91 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia

Price when new: $9,540

Hagerty estimate today: $27,000-$36,000.

The “van life” movement is fueling interest in this vehicle, much like it’s fueling interest in VW’s forthcoming electric revival of its beloved van.

People who own several collectible vehicles are particularly common buyers of the Vanagon.

McKeel Hagerty said he owned a 1989 Vanagon years ago.

It’s “one of the oddest vehicles I’ve ever owned,” he said. But “it was super fun to have. It goes with this pandemic view, which is 'I just want to get out.'”

2005–06 Ford GT

Price when new: $150,000

Hagerty estimate today: $337,000-$395,000

Ford doesn’t make the GT very often, which makes it particularly enticing to collectors.

“It was collectible from the get-go,” Rabold said. “Most of them have very few miles.”

The GT also got a recent lift from Hollywood.

“It’s the lift for the ‘Ford vs. Ferrari’ movie,” McKeel said.

2000–06 Audi TT Quatro Coupe

Price when new: $30,500

Hagerty estimate today: $10,000-$16,000

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then this vehicle has a lot to be proud of.

Its wraparound headlights and low roofline were among the features that rival designers began to copy in the years after its release.

“It’s a lot of style for the dollar,” Rabold said.

1948–54 Jaguar XK120

Price when new: $3,945

Hagerty estimate today: $121,500-$144,000

This might not be the most advisable car to buy if you’re tall. It was tiny even for its time.

But if speed and a vintage feel are what you’re going for, this could be your next ride. The XK120 set a record for fastest production car in 1949. The vehicle boasts a top speed of 130 miles per hour, an incredible pace for its era.

“Not that you would drive that fast in it,” Rabold joked. “It’s a romantic car. It’s coming from the golden age of motoring.”

1993–97 Toyota Land Cruiser FZJ80

Price when new: $41,000

Hagerty estimate today: $23,500-$37,000

If we had told you in 1993 that this vehicle would be collectible, you’d probably laugh us out of the room. But the '90s-era Land Cruiser FZJ80 was ahead of its time as an SUV built for off-roading.

Insurance quotes are up 74% in 2020, compared with 2019, according to Hagerty.

“It’s a legitimate off-roader,” Rabold said.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Classic cars: These 10 collector vehicles are 2021's hottest

Latest Stories

  • 'Honeymoon is not over' between Biden and progressives

    There's a stark contrast — at least for now — between the loud internal disputes between progressives and the Democratic Party’s more moderate establishment that have raged for the past five years.

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • How a blow to Australian wine shows tensions with China

    The once successful trade story now represents a worst case scenario of the bilateral tensions.

  • Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in a graft case

    Indonesia's anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four others, while President Joko Widodo warned officials against misuse of public funds. Juliari and two officials are suspected of taking bribes over the procurement of goods worth 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, agency chief Firli Bahuri said. Juliari was being questioned and will be taken into custody, said agency spokesman Ali Fikri.

  • Hong Kong politician who fled to UK has bank accounts frozen

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy politician who abruptly fled the city last week fearing jail has had his some of bank accounts frozen amid a national security law investigation. Ted Hui Chi-fung, 38, who was one of the 15 former pro-democracy lawmakers who resigned from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in November, left the former British colony last week amid a political crackdown that has seen the recent imprisonment of high profile pro-democracy activists such as Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai. Hui, who was facing at least nine charges prior to leaving, including criminal damage and perverting the course of justice, initially travelled to Denmark after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers. On arrival, he declared his exile on Facebook. Shortly after Hui’s arrival he discovered that Hong Kong authorities had initially frozen several of his family’s bank accounts, including an account with HSBC. “It is obvious that the regime has made political retaliation through economic oppression and has used the law to suppress my family in order to force the voices of opposition,” he wrote on Facebook. According to the local reports, Hong Kong police said on Sunday they were investigating whether Hui had breached the national security law or laundered money with a crowdfunding campaign, and had frozen some accounts with a total of $850,000 (HKD) (£81,886).

  • Biden needs to take the Wayne Gretzky approach to foreign policy

    Opinion: Acting with conviction, not searching for compromise, has best chance of consensus on the most important international issues the US faces.

  • US Navy official says 'uneasy deterrence' reached with Iran

    The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast said Sunday that America has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, who oversees the Navy’s 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, struck an academic tone in comments to the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

    Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources. Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

  • Meredith Kercher killer Rudy Guede released from prison to finish 16-year sentence doing community service

    The only person convicted of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, will be allowed to finish his sentence doing community service in the city where he has been serving time for 13 years. Rudy Guede, 33, was sentenced in a 2008 fast-track trial to 30 years in prison (later reduced to 16 on appeal) for the killing of 21-year-old student Meredith Kercher of Coulsdon, Surrey. Mr Guede admitted he was present and fled the scene but always denied killing the young Briton, found stabbed to death in the flat she shared with two others in Perugia, Italy, in November 2007. One flatmate, American student Amanda Knox, 33, and her then boyfriend, Italian Raffaele Sollecito, now 36, were also initially convicted of murder in a separate high-profile trial, but were acquitted in 2011, after four years behind bars. They were convicted again in 2014 by a Florence appeals court, but the decision was overturned in 2015 by Italy's highest court, which acquitted them definitively for lack of evidence and errors in the investigation.

  • Xavier Becerra, California attorney general, is Biden's pick to lead health department: NYT

    The former congressman from Los Angeles has served as California's top prosecutor since 2017.

  • Chinese court tells Dutch collector to return Buddha statue

    A Chinese court has ordered a Dutch art collector to hand over a Buddha statue in the latest twist in a 3-year-old legal battle with villagers who say it was stolen from a temple. Residents of Yangchun, a village in the southeastern province of Fujian, say the statue is a 1,000-year-old relic that holds the mummified remains of a monk and disappeared in 1995. The collector says he bought the object in Hong Kong in 1996 but denied it was the stolen statue.

  • AP Top Stories December 6 P

    Here are the top stories for Sunday, Dec. 6th: First virus vaccines arrive at UK hospitals; In Tweet, Trump says Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19; Venezuelans cast National Assembly vote; Heavy rain and snowfall wreak havoc in Italy.

  • California faces strict new coronavirus lockdowns; some sheriffs push back

    More than 23 million people in Southern California were preparing on Sunday for the harshest lockdowns in the United States as COVID-19 cases spiked to record levels in the country's most populous state. The restrictions in California, ordered by Governor Gavin Newsom to take effect on a region-by-region basis as hospital intensive care unit beds are filled almost to capacity, call for bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again. Newsom, a first-term Democrat, has threatened to withhold funds from local governments that refuse to carry out the restrictions.

  • 'Final throw of the dice' for Brexit deal as EU told to respect British independence

    Boris Johnson gave a Brexit trade deal "one final throw of the dice" after an hour-long phone call with Ursula von der Leyen failed to break the deadlocked talks. The Prime Minister ordered his Brexit negotiator, Lord Frost, to head to Brussels on Sunday for 48 hours of "intensive" discussions with EU counterpart Michel Barnier in a last-ditch bid to stop the UK leaving the jurisdiction of the European Union without a trade deal on December 31. That came after Mr Johnson and Mrs Von der Leyen, the European Commission President, failed to make progress on any of the key areas of fishing, state aid and how to police a deal. A UK source said the EU was not treating Britain "as an independent country" and had offered terms which "effectively tied the UK's regulations to the EU’s in perpetuity". Mr Johnson and Mrs Von der Leyen have agreed to speak again on Monday night, the last scheduled meeting between the UK and EU. Another UK source said that, if a deal was not agreed by then, the talks would probably collapse – but this was disputed by EU sources.

  • Biden will team up with Europe to be tougher on China than Trump

    Biden's commitment to traditional alliances could prove more effective in countering the rise of China than President Trump's go-it-alone approach.

  • Protesters against tunnel close UK's prehistoric Stonehenge

    The prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England was closed to visitors Saturday after dozens of protesters staged a trespass against the British government's road-building plans, including a new tunnel near the World Heritage Site. The protesters, who described themselves as an alliance of local residents, ecologists, activists, archaeologists and pagans, gathered at Stonehenge around midday. English Heritage, a national charity that manages hundreds of historic sites, soon after made the decision to close Stonehenge to visitors “due to unforeseen circumstances" and said it was against the law for anyone to enter the monument area without its consent.

  • Turkey in weekend lockdown with coronavirus cases at record highs

    Turkey has entered its first full weekend lockdown since May as deaths from coronavirus more than doubled in less than three weeks to hit record highs, with daily infections now among the highest numbers recorded globally. The daily death toll https://tmsnrt.rs/35LkG8h rose to a record high of 196 on Saturday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 14,705. Opposition politicians have expressed scepticism however about whether the official death toll reflects the true picture in the country of 83 million people.

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages: sources

    President-elect Joe Biden has made his selections for two key public health positions, sources said on Sunday, as he prepares to take office next month as the coronavirus pandemic rages to new levels across the United States. Biden plans to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said, placing the Latino former congressman in a critical role battling the pandemic. The former vice president is also expected to nominate Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person familiar with the decision said.

  • VIRUS TODAY: California faces closures; jobless cutoff looms

    Five San Francisco Bay Area counties have new stay-at-home orders that will take effect Sunday. — Jobless Americans face a bleak predicament if Congress fails to extend two unemployment programs that are set to expire the day after Christmas. — Doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups have signed up for a coronavirus vaccination in Moscow.