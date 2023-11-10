These 10 vehicles are stolen most often in NC. See if your car is on the list

Vehicle thefts are on the rise in North Carolina’s two largest cities.

▪ Charlotte has experienced a 125% increase in vehicle thefts from 2022 through the third quarter of 2023, officials said during the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s latest public safety briefing last month.

▪ Vehicle thefts in Raleigh also rose by 46% in Raleigh through the third quarter of 2023, CBS17 reported.

According to recent data, there are some vehicles that thieves target more than any others in the Tar Heel State.

Here are the 10 most commonly stolen vehicles in North Carolina, why they’re attractive to thieves and how to prevent your car from being stolen.

Most commonly stolen vehicles in NC

These are the 10 most commonly stolen vehicles in North Carolina, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau:

Ford Pickup (Full Size) Honda Accord Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size) Toyota Camry Honda Civic Nissan Altima Toyota Corolla Hyundai Sonata Hyundai Elantra Dodge Charger

Why are these cars targeted?

▪ High resale value: Ford and Chevy pickups are among the top 10 most stolen vehicles nationally, mostly due to their popularity and resale value, according to the NICB.

“Used car values are at historical highs,” David Glawe, President and CEO of NICB, said in a nes release. “We have seen a nearly 35% increase in used car values over the last two years due to supply chain issues and inflation. Stolen cars can be shipped overseas and resold or broken down for valuable used car parts here in the U.S.”

Similar to Hondas, Toyota vehicles are attractive to thieves because of their high resale value and reliability.

▪ Sold for parts: Thieves often target Honda vehicles for parts, which are sometimes worth more than the entire vehicle, according to Simple Car Guides, an online resource for information about Hondas.

▪ Tech glitch meets social media: The rise in Hyundai thefts could be attributed to the Hyundai-Kia social media challenge, a TikTok trend that involves stealing cars by starting them with USB cables. The glitch makes 8.3 million vehicles nationwide easy targets for thieves, USA Today reported.

How to prevent your car from being stolen

The NICB offers the following tips on how to prevent your car from being stolen:

Roll up your windows, lock your doors, and don’t leave your keys in your car.

Park in well-lit areas and, or in areas protected by surveillance cameras.

Remove valuables from your car or keep valuables locked in your trunk or out of sight.

Consider adding an immobilizing or tracking device for your vehicle.

If your vehicle is stolen, you should contact law enforcement immediately. Data show that reporting a vehicle as soon as it is stolen increases the chance of recovery.