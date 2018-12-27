10 viral stories that took over the internet in 2018

2018: A year that dragged its feet for so long, most of us forgot that it, indeed, included a whole Winter Olympics. But before we bid the quasi-era a much-deserved farewell, let's take one final look back on the viral stories that both #broketheinternet and mended our weary souls over the past 365 days.

The world held its breath in June as we collectively watched a raccoon scale a 25-story skyscraper in St. Paul, Minnesota. The MPR Raccoon, who earned her name after Minnesota Public Radio became one of the first outlets to report on the stunt, was first spotted making her way up the UBS Tower at about 2:30 a.m. By later that afternoon, photos of the daring climber shared by local office workers had gone viral, with many wondering what fate would befall the famous raccoon. Thankfully, after she reached the building's roof, the critter was lured into a cage with cat food and successfully trapped by rescuers, bringing her Mission Impossible audition to an end.





Thanksgiving 2018 brought with it a new meme in the form of a rather stressful prank. Young adults across the U.S. started texting their moms, dads, grandparents and guardians to ask them how long it takes to microwave a 25-pound turkey. Naturally, a majority of the population knows the proper way to cook a turkey is in the oven — but coming from a generation of alleged Tide Pod-eaters, any question can sound legitimate. Photos of panicked responses to the exasperating question went viral, with many parents wondering how they could have failed their children so severely. Even iconic turkey brand Butterball weighed in on the viral issue — with some rather surprising advice.





A mysterious black sarcophagus was discovered and pried open in Alexandria, Egypt in July amid intense social media debate over whether opening the vessel would unleash an ancient curse on the Earth. Inside the ancient tomb, archaeologists discovered three skeletons floating in what is believed to be sewage water, which scientists say accelerated the decomposition of the bodies. Naturally, the curious netizens of the world started a Change.org petition — signed by 34,466 people and counting — begging to drink the mysterious liquid discovered at the bottom of the tomb. Cheers.

Photo: Change.org

What is one supposed to pair with a nice glass of cursed sarcophajuice, you may have been wondering? The obvious answer was revealed in August when the world's oldest cheese was discovered in Egypt. The 3,200-year-old mysterious wheel of dairy, which was uncovered in the tomb of Ptahmes, might contain a potentially fatal bacteria called brucellosis that spreads from animals to people, often via unpasteurized milk and cheese. But as you know, that has never stopped social media users before and, despite the risks, many began demanding a taste of the ancient snack.





They did surgery. On a grape.





Knickers, a 7-year-old male Holstein-Friesian cow, went udderly viral in November due to his sheer size. The steer clocks in at a whopping six feet three inches tall — just three inches shy of NBA legend Michael Jordan — and weighs 3,086 pounds, earning him the unofficial title of largest cow in Australia. After the behemoth bovine garnered global media coverage, many naysayers began to speak out against his "undeserved" fame, citing examples of far larger cows — a new media trend some people seemed to be A-okay with.