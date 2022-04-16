10 Walmart Items That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

jetcityimage / iStock.com

When it comes to shopping at big-box corporate stores, you might think they are all pretty much the same in their pricing. Can there really be much of a difference between Kohl’s, Target, Walmart and so on? Well, according to Joanie Demer, co-founder of the Krazy Coupon Lady, “When it comes to the lowest prices almost nobody beats Walmart,” she told CNBC.

It turns out Walmart does corner the market on some cost savings. Specifically, we found 10 items that prove that yes, there are just some things it pays (or saves) to buy at Walmart.

Athletic Works Leggings

Anyone who exercises regularly knows that the cost of athleisure can be staggering. At high end brands like Lululemon, a single pair of basic black leggings can go for nearly $100. In contrast, Walmart’s Athletic Works brand has you covered for less than $15/pair. Some socks are more expensive than that!

Equate Brand Medications

Walmart has its own generic brand of medications, and they are not only cheaper, but you can count on the quality being comparable, according to Business Insider. That’s because the FDA requires all drug manufacturers to use the same active ingredients.

Great Value Spices

The flavor enhancing spices we love to cook with often come in small bottles with a surprisingly hefty price. Walmart’s own Great Value spices manage to beat the expensive odds and come at great prices. They are also, from a taste perspective, indistinguishable from big spice producer McCormick, according to the Krazy Koupon Lady.

For example, a 0.75 oz jar of popular pumpkin pie spice is $2.39 at Target, but only $2.12 for a full 2 ounces at Walmart.

Kitchen Gadgets

Are you a whiz in the kitchen, always looking to keep up with the latest and greatest gadgets to streamline and improve your cooking process? The blog Eat This, Not That recommends Walmart for everything from your handheld mixer to a SodaStream, because not only are the prices often cheaper, but Walmart has a price match guarantee on many products.

This means, for eligible products, if you find a lower price on the same item, they’ll discount you the difference.

Makeup Removing Towelettes

Walmart’s Equate brand of beauty supplies are often cheaper than their competitors. For example, you can get an Equate brand two-pack, 40-count each, of Beauty Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes for $5.97 at Walmart. A two-pack of similar towelettes, 25-count each, is $8.99 at Target, where you get less and pay more in this case.

Name Brand Cereal

Name brand cereals are often shockingly expensive for what amounts to a bunch of quick burning carbs and sugar. You’ll likely pay premium prices at your regular grocery store, but according to CNBC, you’re more likely to find a cheaper price at Walmart. For comparison, a 10.8 oz box of Honey Nut Cheerios is $4.99 at Safeway, but just $3.28 at Walmart.

Office and School Supplies

Though many people turn to office supply stores for their basic office and school supplies — pens, paper, folders, etc. — Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com, told Reader’s Digest that many essentials are cheaper at Walmart, especially during back-to-school season. The only exception is when places like Staples have buyout sales.

Snacks

“The best things to buy at Walmart are often food items because they are notoriously difficult to save money on and Walmart has competitive prices every day,” Demer says. At Walmart, snacks are frequently cheaper, particularly products like chips.

An 18-count box of Frito Lay single serve snack bags sells for just $9.98 at Walmart, while the same box is $10.99 at Safeway (and sometimes as much as $12.99).

Toilet Paper

Walmart may not be the first place you think to go for your paper needs, but Ramhold that you can purchase name-brand packages of 24 rolls for around $20, or 12 rolls for around $10, making them dollars cheaper than competitors.

Wine

Walmart is most likely not the first place you think of when purchasing wine, but it might start to be. In 2018, Walmart introduced their Winemaker’s Selection of wines, which are as much as $10 below average price for a bottle of wine, according to Eat This, Not That.

They offer ten varietals: Sparkling Rosé, Syrah, Grenache Rosé, Sangiovese, Chianti Classico, Chianti Riserva, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Grenache, and a general red blend. Cheers!

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Walmart Items That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck