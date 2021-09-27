10 Warning Signs That Online Job Offer Is a Money Scam

Cynthia Measom
·5 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Even though the global pandemic has pushed some companies to allow employees to work from home, it's not a new concept. Working from home was -- and still continues to be -- an avenue for many people to earn money.

Check Out: What It’s Like To Job Hunt During a Pandemic
Career Moves: 20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000

But that doesn't mean that every remote or online job offer is legitimate. Some are outright scams, perpetrated by people who want to gain access to your personal information or trick you into spending money.

Read: 20 Jobs Where You Can Make $60,000 Out of College

As you consider online job ads and offers, here are warning signs to look for to avoid falling victim to a scam.

Last updated: Sept. 27, 2021

Brothers91 / Getty Images
Brothers91 / Getty Images

Job Listings or Emails Are Full of Errors

Legitimate companies send correspondence from professional email addresses -- not personal email accounts. When a job offer comes from what appears to be a personal address, such as a Gmail account, consider it a red flag.

An email that contains multiple grammatical errors or misspelled words is also a sign of someone who may be trying to scam you. Those types of errors may mean that the scammer is simply careless. However, it could be a strategy to weed out all but the most gullible of recipients, which make for better-scamming targets.

Look Out: 15 Coronavirus Scams To Avoid at All Costs

aluxum / Getty Images
aluxum / Getty Images

Job Description and Requirements Are Vague

If you regularly look at job ads, you'll likely notice that they almost always include specific details about job duties, hours and requirements for the position offered. Salary and benefits might also be stated.

Job ads that could lead to a money scam include those that are vague and have very little detail. Once you reply to this type of ad, you may receive an email. Note if the email also seems generic, such as not having your name in the greeting line. If so, it's likely a boilerplate reply to anyone who responds to the scam.

Bad Credit: 30 Things You Do That Can Mess Up Your Credit Score

Eva-Katalin / Getty Images
Eva-Katalin / Getty Images

What You Thought Was a Job Opportunity Wasn't

You apply or register online for what you think is a job opportunity. Then, you get a reply offering you a membership to a job database or some kind of career service, such as counseling, for a fee.

While there may well be a product or membership you can buy, advertising a job to get your contact information -- and your money -- is scammy.

Read More: US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Alihan Usullu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alihan Usullu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Upfront Expenses Are Required To Gain Access to the Opportunity

People who are desperately seeking an online job are vulnerable to scammers. A scammer may ask job seekers to pay for a training course or certification to gain eligibility for an attractive job offer.

If you send the money, you might get something in return but it won't be a job. A legitimate job offer will not require you to pay to apply.

2021 Small Business Spotlight: Check Out Our Small Business Stories, Plus the Nominated Businesses Near You

diego_cervo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
diego_cervo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Interviews Take Place Over Messaging Platforms

An online job interview through web-based interviewing platforms like Spark Hire or HireFunnel is what you'd expect from a legitimate company. But if you're offered an interview on messaging services like Google Hangouts or Yahoo Messenger, be leery.

Scammers use these platforms to "interview" you for a job. Then, before the interview is over, they offer the job to you and ask for personal information, such as your Social Security number or bank account number, to set up direct deposit for your upcoming paychecks.

Save Up: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Job Seems Too Good To Be True

In most instances, if something appears too good to be true, it probably is. The same goes for job descriptions that offer easy work for terrific pay with no training. If you see this kind of ad, alarm bells should go off in your head.

If you think it could be a legitimate job opportunity, do some online research to find out if it could be a scam. Check the reported salary for the job on a site like PayScale or Glassdoor. If the compensation is way less than what you're being offered, it's likely a scam.

Check Out: Feel Like You're Retired With One of These Laid-Back Jobs

Yuricazac / Shutterstock.com
Yuricazac / Shutterstock.com

The Company's Online Presence Doesn't Exist or Is Minimal

When a company is offering a job that you're interested in, it can pay off to research its background. Look for its website and see if it looks professional and informative or if it's basic and vague. Check out any social media accounts to see if there are followers and evidence of company events and actual people who work there.

Also, go to LinkedIn and search for the company name. If it's legitimate, there will be a link on the company's page to take you to employee profiles of real people who actually work there.

Read: Companies That Let You Work From Anywhere

Doucefleur / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Doucefleur / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Sense of Urgency To Hire

If you see an ad for a company that is hiring immediately or has a same-day hiring process, be on guard. Additionally, if a representative contacts you immediately after you apply and says the company is looking to fill the position that day or week, politely ask why. According to a recent Indeed survey, only 4% of job applicants hear back from a company the same day that they apply.

Plus, no matter how fast a company wants to hire you, a legitimate hiring process still takes time.

Find a Job: What It’s Like To Job Hunt During a Pandemic

GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com
GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com

The Web Address Is Slightly Altered

If you see a job ad that appears to be from a well-known company that's offering online jobs, put your detective hat on. If you click on the link, you might be redirected to a site that looks legitimate -- but examine the web address closely. Look for a subtle change in the address, such as an extra letter, a dash or a dot.

Scammers often recreate a well-known website, using a slightly altered web address to reel in unsuspecting job seekers.

Good To Know: 6 Career Mistakes To Avoid During an Economic Downturn

Starflamedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Starflamedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Personal Details Are Requested Upfront

While it's not illegal for a company to ask for your Social Security number on a job application, you do not need to supply it at that stage. Only after you have been offered a job would it be necessary for the company to have the number for hiring paperwork.

Also, be wary of a job application that asks for your birthdate, along with answers to random questions, such as those you would use to secure a password. This could be an attempt to steal your identity or gain access to your accounts. Here are some examples: What is your mother's maiden name? Who was your first employer? What was the name of your first pet?

[rock-component slug="more-from-gobankingrates"]

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Warning Signs That Online Job Offer Is a Money Scam

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 7 Reasons Why You Might Not Receive Social Security Benefits

    Social Security is a lifeline for millions of retirees and other older Americans who are still in the workforce. Making sure you qualify for every dollar you've got coming to you is not a step you...

  • Hiring ramps up at Tesla gigafactory, though experts say it's just the beginning

    Tesla is assembling is workforce for the billion-dollar factory nearing completion just outside Austin. Experts tell us this recent hiring wave is only the beginning. Click through for more info, as well as a list of the largest private employers in the Austin area (which Tesla should soon join).

  • As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

    Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's daughter attended too. Kassidy Peters, then 26, ultimately obtained the certification in November 2020, four months after the meeting at her mother's office.

  • Employees are accepting pay cuts to keep working from home. They shouldn’t

    Working from home has made life easier for many people. But easier or more convenient working conditions shouldn’t come at a cost to workers; they should simply be a part of good corporate practice ‘A recent GoodHire study found that 61% of survey respondents would be willing to take a pay cut to maintain remote working status.’ Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA After months of remote work, many Americans are less than thrilled at the prospect of returning to the office. Despite the efforts of many emp

  • A new campaign urges companies to stop 'ghosting' job candidates, which it says is bad for both people's wellbeing and brands' reputations

    Recruitment firm Tribepad is asking companies to admit they may have "ghosted" applicants in the past - but will try to avoid doing so in the future.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Fidelity bringing another 1,500 new jobs to Research Triangle Park

    Looking for a job? Thousands of new jobs are soon coming to RTP.

  • Baby Boomers Share Their Biggest Money Regrets for Gen Z To Learn From

    No one starts out as an expert when it comes to finance and money. Typically, the best lessons are learned over time, through experience. As most baby boomers are now close to or moving through...

  • What Are the Risks of Rolling My 401(k) Into an Annuity?

    Having guaranteed income after retirement is undeniably appealing. However, there are a number of risks to consider before rolling your 401(k) into an annuity.

  • Wells Fargo to pay $37.3 million to settle U.S. claims it fraudulently overcharged customers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co will pay $37.3 million to settle U.S. government claims it fraudulently overcharged commercial clients on foreign exchange services, the latest in a string of scandals over the bank's treatment of customers. Monday's settlement resolves U.S. Department of Justice civil fraud charges against the fourth-largest U.S. bank, and includes a $35.3 million fine plus a $2 million forfeiture. The Justice Department said sales specialists jokingly used expressions such as "back the truck up" and "when in doubt, spread them out" when they were overcharging customers, with one referring to the sales group as a "bucket shop."

  • Some Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend production in China amid power pinch

    Two major Taiwanese chipmakers, however, said their China facilities are operating as normal. The development comes as tight coal supplies in China and toughening emissions standards have triggered a contraction in heavy industry in several regions, dragging on the country's economic growth rate, analysts have said. Apple supplier Unimicron Technology Corp late on Sunday said three of its China subsidiaries stopped production from midday on Sept. 26 until midnight on Sept. 30 to "comply with the local governments' electricity limiting policy".

  • How 2 Couples Covered Their Income Gaps for Life with Income Annuities

    Here are the stories of two couples and how they took two different paths (using two different types of annuities) to provide enough guaranteed income for a worry-free retirement.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Elon Musk Takes Part in China Event Led by Xi Cooperation Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes R

  • Why the Roth 401(k) is ‘the unsung hero’ of retirement plans

    A Roth 401(k) is an employee-sponsored retirement plan that allows you to contribute after-tax earnings.

  • 5 Ways to Earn $1 Million Before You Retire

    Not everyone's path to millionaire status will be the same. Pick a path that works best for you, and improve your chances of getting there.

  • BP says nearly a third of its UK fuel stations running on empty

    BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) -BP said nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel on Sunday as panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow firms to work together to ease shortages. Lines of vehicles formed at petrol stations for a third day running as motorists waited, some for hours, to fill up with fuel after oil firms reported a lack of drivers was causing transport problems from refineries to forecourts. Some operators have had to ration supplies and others to close gas stations.

  • U.S. Slips in Retirement Index, and 682,400 Seniors Are Behind on Their Mortgage

    Retirement Roundup: The U.S. fell one spot, to No. 17, in Natixis' Global Retirement index; a Charles Schwab survey finds younger workers feeling the most financial stress; and more.

  • Prince Andrew to sell Swiss ski-resort chalet to settle $9M lawsuit

    Prince Andrew is selling his $23.7 million ski-resort chalet in Switzerland, the only property that he still owns in his own name.