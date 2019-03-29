10 Ways the 2019 Toyota Tacoma Pickup Lives Up to Its Cult-Like Image

Born from the ashes of the beloved Toyota Hilux (known officially as the Toyota Pickup in the United States), the Tacoma emerged in 1995 targeted specifically at the U.S. and Canadian markets. It offered dramatic improvements in comfort, ride, and feature content, and it didn't take long for Toyota to start rolling out special trims and editions focused on off-road performance. For three years beginning in 2005, Toyota offered the X-Runner, a model aimed at street performance. In 2008, it added a supercharged Ironman edition in tribute to–you guessed it–legendary off-road driver Ivan "Ironman" Stewart.

Respected around the world and the best-selling vehicle in Hawaii for 15 years, the Tacoma retains the same sturdy, reliable personality today that put the 'Yota Pickup on the map over half a century ago. Click through to see how that legendary image translates to the 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup you can buy from your local dealer: