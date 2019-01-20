10 ways to make your binge-watch as comfortable as possible

In Binged, Mashable breaks down why we binge-watch, how we binge-watch, and what it does to us. Because binge-watching is the new normal.

Binge-watching is basically an endurance sport, so you need to be sure you're prepared. After all, if you're going to watch You until your eyes fall out (recommended), why not make the experience as pleasant as possible?

That means paying close attention to the conditions under which you watch: the couch, the temperature, the vibe, and (most importantly) the snacks.

Some hot tips:

1. Assemble your snacks before the binge-watch begins

To truly maximize your experience, I recommend selecting one salty snack, one sweet snack, and one wild-card snack. Some suggestions from my colleagues, whose tastes range from great to truly horrifying:

Takis

Sno-Caps in popcorn

Uncrustables

Plain Lay's chips and Greek yogurt

Chocolate-covered pretzels

Trader Joe's olive oil popcorn

Literally a ham-and-cheese sandwich dipped in orange juice (cursed)

Celery and peanut butter

Peanut butter straight from the jar

Note: you can always sub in pizza for any category (or all three).

2. Keep no less than three beverages in front of you at all times

One of the beverages should be water. For the other two, I like to choose a large, gulp-able beverage — like Gatorade or, if I am feeling brave, seltzer — as well as a fancy, small beverage, like a blood orange San Pellegrino or one of those high-end lemonades with cursive lettering on the bottle.

SEE ALSO: Watching your favorite TV show a million times isn't compulsive. It's a comfort binge.

3. Get up every hour to stretch

You don't have to do a full yoga class, but it's nice to remind your body that it is, in fact, capable of movement.

Netflix: are you still watching?

Me: pic.twitter.com/yUbJ6KjVct

— sara reinis (@SaraReinis) March 7, 2018

4. Consider the two-blanket approach

I have radiators in my apartment and do not control my own heat, which means that sometimes my living room is 1,000 degrees. This is too hot. If I open the window, though (see #7), it becomes too cold. That's why I prefer to have two blankets near me when I binge-watch: one thick blanket for the cold times and one thinner cotton blanket for the medium times. During the hot times, I use no blanket at all.

5. Consider your spinal column

If you need to bring a bed pillow onto the couch for back support, so be it. If you're binge-watching in bed, consider acquiring a backrest pillow. Maybe one ... with a cupholder?

6. If you're watching a show featuring heavy subject matter, take more breaks

While there is certainly no shame in binge-watching, it can have adverse effects on your mental health — especially if the show you choose deals with emotionally fraught topics. In these cases, treat yourself to a few more breaks than you normally would. We're not saying go outside (imagine!), but maybe do a few more stretches, check in with your friends, and drink some extra water.

7. Open a window

Let your binge-watching farts (different than regular farts) fly freely into the atmosphere.

8. Text people about what you're watching

If you do not have a binge-watching partner literally sitting next to you, it can be fun to live-text the show with a fellow binge-watcher in another location. It also reminds you that you have friends. Crucial!

What you should not do, however, is send texts about the show to someone who has not seen the whole show yet. Avoid committing this friendship crime at all costs.

When Netflix freezes to ask if you’re still watching and you see yourself reflected in the screen pic.twitter.com/tDdSSN6PR5 — Philip Ellis (@Philip_Ellis) February 16, 2018

9. Switch positions

When you have a nest, you have a nest, so switching rooms isn't necessary. But alternating between sitting up and lying down, or even just lying down on the other end of the couch, can be kinda nice. After all, lying down in a second location is a fun twist on lying down.

10. Respect the air

If you've chosen some really good snacks (and also haven't left the couch for six hours), the room can start to smell a little ... rank. That's when it's time to light a candle.

On the off-chance Gilmore Girls is your binge-watch, there is a Gilmore Girls candle designed to burn in tandem with the 2016 revival. There are also Stranger Things-themed candles. Or you could just burn a regular one. It's your binge-watch, after all!

Uploads%252fvideo uploaders%252fdistribution thumb%252fimage%252f90232%252fddba8dd8 65d1 4e76 b9b6 643d6f117aa4.jpg%252foriginal.jpg?signature=3ldj3hhqfd1bhtsckgbdfq8bqdc=&source=https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws More



