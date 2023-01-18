‘10 ways to dispose of a body’: Here’s what Brian Walshe allegedly searched for after wife vanished

Brian Walshe, the husband of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, went online after allegedly murdering his wife and looked up ways to get rid of a body, prosecutors allege.

Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her body

Brian Walshe was arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court, where prosecutors detailed an exhaustive and incriminating list of Google searches that he allegedly made after Ana Walshe’s death.

Investigators say Brian used his son’s iPad to research an array of topics related to disposing of Ana’s remains. A prosecutor read the following Google searches aloud in front of a packed courtroom:

“Can ID be made on partial remains?”

“Best ways to dispose of a body?”

“What happens when you put body parts in ammonia”

“Can you be charged with murder without a body?”

“How long before a body starts to smell?”

“How to embalm a body?”

“How to get blood out of a wooden floor?”

“Hacksaw-- best tool to dismember?”

“Can baking soda make a body smell good?”

“10 ways to dispose of a body if you really need to?”

Ana spent New Year’s Eve with her husband and three kids at their Cohasset home. The prosecutor said her phone turned off at 3:14 a.m. New Year’s Day. She wasn’t heard from after that.

The missing person investigation surrounding Ana quickly shifted to a suspicious disappearance investigation after a blood-covered knife was found in the basement of their home.

Subsequent clues uncovered by investigators led them to the North Shore, where a hacksaw was found at a transfer station in Peabody.

While some trash bags that Brian dumped were incinerated before being found, other bags that were located contained bloody rugs, a COVID-19 vaccine card with Ana’s name, a hatchet, and the hacksaw, according to prosecutors.

Before Ana was reported missing by Brian, investigators say he was seen on video at the Home Depot in Rockland wearing a black surgical mask, and blue surgical gloves making a cash transaction. He is said to have purchased a tarp, mops, tape, and other cleaning supplies.

Brian is due back in court at a later date.

