10 Ways the IRS Could Be More Taxpayer-Friendly in the New Year

Let's face it...the IRS isn't the most popular government agency out there. It's not just that they take your money. They also have a (undeserved?) reputation for tough stances on deductions and credits, aggressive tax collectors, poor customer service and generally being difficult if you happen to disagree with them.

Wouldn't it be nice to have a kinder, gentler IRS? You'd still have to pay your taxes, but at least you wouldn't have to deal with some of the IRS's rougher edges anymore. Well, guess what... Congress is kicking around a few ideas that would make the IRS a little more taxpayer-friendly. There's bipartisan support for improving the IRS, so we may actually see some of them enacted.

Here are the 10 best proposals from a bill recently passed by the House that could improve the IRS's bad reputation (in no particular order).

Open Up the Independent Review Process

You claim a sizable deduction on your tax return, but an IRS auditor says you're not eligible or that the amount deducted is too high. You go back and forth with the auditor, but you remain at an impasse. To avoid the hassle of litigation, you ask for an independent review of the auditor's decision by the IRS Office of Appeals...but they say no. Looks like it's off to court you go!

The IRS already has a process for reviewing its own decisions, but the law doesn't guarantee access to it. As a result, many tax disputes don't get a second look by the IRS before going to court. One proposal would make sure the IRS independent appeals process is available to all taxpayers with a legitimate claim. If a request for review is denied, the IRS would have to provide written notice of the reason to the taxpayer and to Congress.

Before the dispute is reviewed, the IRS would also have to turn over its case file to individual taxpayers with adjusted gross income of $400,000 or less in the contested tax year (or business taxpayers with gross receipts of $5 million or less). This could make a big difference for taxpayers with limited resources who are up against the might of the IRS.

Improve Customer Service

It's bad enough to be told that the IRS is digging into your tax return...but frustration levels go through the roof if you're tied up with an IRS customer-service representative who can't help you or runs you around in circles. That's why some lawmakers want to force the IRS to develop a comprehensive customer service strategy. Among other things, the IRS would have to adopt best practices of private sector customer-service providers, update guidance and training materials for customer-service employees, and develop metrics and benchmarks for quantitatively measuring the progress of its customer-service strategy.