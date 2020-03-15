10 ways life has changed since coronavirus struck

Two months ago, reports surfaced out of China that a cluster of pneumonia cases in the central city of Wuhan may be due to a new type of coronavirus.

The World Health Organization said at the time it was still assessing the extent of the outbreak, but noted that there were no reports of novel coronavirus outside Wuhan.

Since then, the situation has drastically changed.

Many of the world's biggest sporting, entertainment and political events have all been suspended -- even some politicians have self-quarantined -- as more than 2,000 cases were confirmed in the U.S.

The WHO has now declared the virus, aka COVID-19, a pandemic.

Life has been upended. Here's how:

1. Greetings

Elbow bumps have become the new normal as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns the public not to shake hands.

Politicians, including Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have been seen tapping elbows to greet officials. Athletes have also used elbow bumps to greet opposing players on the field, though numerous sports organizations have since announced they're suspending their seasons.

And while elbow bumps aren't the only style of greeting to adopt -- bowing is another popular option -- health officials are steadfast on their recommendation: "Stop handshaking."

2. Politics

Politicians across the spectrum have been forced to respond as the novel coronavirus has pushed the 2020 presidential election into unchartered territory.

President Donald Trump has halted campaign events temporarily, with plans to shift all current events online, Republican National Committee officials told ABC News.

The leading Democratic presidential hopefuls also have changed their campaign plans. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will no longer hold large events or door-to-door canvases and will move to digital formats instead, according to his communications director, Mike Casca.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also will move to suspend large crowd events and move to virtual ones, according to his campaign.

The pandemic also has raised concerns about testing for the virus and who's eligible. Trump announced Friday he was declaring a national emergency "to unleash the full power of the federal government" and quickly get $50 billion to states, territories and localities "in our shared fight against this disease."

3. Hygiene

The "Happy Birthday" song is no longer reserved for your special day.

As the CDC urges everyone to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, many have duly noted that you can sing the celebratory song twice to fill the time.

Americans also have been stocking up on hygiene products. Hand sanitizer sales spiked 73%, according to data from Nielsen covering a four-week period that ended Feb. 22, while sales of thermometers rose 47% and aerosol disinfectant purchases climbed 32%.

4. Public gatherings

The list of events canceled or suspended has grown exponentially in recent days.

In some cities, gatherings of a certain size have been either prohibited or urged against. In California, where a cluster of novel coronavirus cases were reported, Gov. Gavin Newsom said non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people, while smaller events can proceed only if the organizers can implement social distancing of 6 feet per person.

"Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the life of one or more people you know," Newsom said in a statement.