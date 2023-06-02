10-week-old died from ‘severe’ injuries, Georgia police say. Father now charged

A 10-week-old died from “severe injuries” her father is accused of causing, Georgia police told news outlets.

Now he’s charged with murder.

Hugo Alexander Flores Reyes, 20, was arrested May 26 after he was suspected of hurting the baby girl, WSB-TV reported, citing the Oakwood Police Department.

Officers said they launched an investigation after a local children’s hospital contacted them the day before about an infant who arrived with “severe” injuries, according to the station.

Investigators in news reports did not say how the child died.

McClatchy News reached out to Oakwood police on June 2 and was awaiting a response.

Reyes was initially charged with first-degree child cruelty and aggravated battery, online records from Hall County show. The upgraded murder charge came after the hospital called police later that evening to say the baby died there, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“We are involved with the GBI at this time and still working on the investigation,” Oakwood police Chief Tim Hatch told the newspaper.

Reyes remained in jail without bond as of Friday, June 2, online records show.

Oakwood is about 50 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

