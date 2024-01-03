I-10 West to close for 33 hours starting Jan. 6; night closures planned for Loop 375

The Interstate 10 West widening project is set to initiate a series of six 33-hour closures starting, Saturday, Jan. 6.

The first closure is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Saturday and will conclude Monday, Jan. 8, at 6 a.m. During this time, I-10 West will be closed at Artcraft Road, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

Detours are available via North Desert Boulevard and motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly. Motorists will return to Interstate 10 at Vinton Road.

The closures are required as construction crews will be placing bridge decks as part of the widening project.

Past Interstate 10 closures have led to long lines of traffic and significant time delays. Commuters are urged to plan ahead and stay informed about alternate routes to minimize disruptions during this period.

TxDOT El Paso officials did not immediately release the dates of the five other 33-hour closures.

Loop 375 widening project night closures

Motorists are advised to brace for night closures on Loop 375 as part of the ongoing widening project. The closure starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, and ends at 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4.

Key details of the closures include a full shutdown of Loop 375 in both north- and southbound directions between Zaragoza Road and N Loop Drive. Additionally, there will be alternating closures of the Socorro, S. Americas and Zaragoza bridge overpasses during these hours.

Loop 375 on the East Side of town is currently being expaned from a two-lane expressway to three lanes.

These closures are essential for the construction crews, who will be working on concrete paving placement and bridge structures as part of the widening project, according to TxDOT El Paso. Commuters are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly, considering potential detours and delays during the specified hours.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso traffic: TxDOT urges drivers to plan ahead for road closures