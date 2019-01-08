The 10 Worst-Performing Marijuana Stocks in 2018

The marijuana industry had itself one heck of a memorable year in 2018. In particular, it emerged from the shadows as a viable business model after Canada became the first industrialized country in the world to legalize recreational cannabis. We also saw numerous other milestones that included the approval of the very first cannabis-derived drug by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the signing of the Farm Bill into law, thereby legalizing hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol oil in the U.S.

The market's worst pot stocks last year

And yet marijuana stocks were mostly a buzzkill. With few exceptions, most marijuana stocks failed to deliver the green to shareholders in 2018, which is disappointing considering how well they'd performed in the two previous years. In fact, 10 pot stocks wound up losing at least half of their value last year.

Listed in descending order, here are 2018's 10 worst-performing marijuana stocks:

Namaste Technologies (NASDAQOTH: NXTTF) : down 75.2% Wayland Group: down 67.6% Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INSY) : down 63.6% Aphria (NYSE: APHA) : down 61.3% Radient Technologies: down 60.7% Liberty Health Sciences: down 58% VIVO Cannabis: down 57.7% Emerald Health Therapeutics: down 51.5% Auxly Cannabis Group (NASDAQOTH: CBWTF) : down 51.5% Medical Marijuana, Inc. (NASDAQOTH: MJNA) : down 50.1%

The word I like to use for these returns is "yuck!" How, with the cannabis industry making such incredible strides, did these companies face-plant so badly? Let's have a look at a couple of the prevailing themes.

Short-side reports

With marijuana stocks soaring in the previous two years, 2018 was marked by the release of a handful of damaging reports from noted short-side firms. Among the pot stocks to be slammed by these reports were Namaste Technologies and Aphria.

Namaste, a company in the midst of developing a global cannabis e-commerce platform known as NamasteMD, was accused of wrongdoing in early October in a report from Andrew Left at Citron Research. Left alleged that Namaste had been selling assets to insiders and that the company had purposefully lied to shareholders and regulators by hiding U.S. assets in an attempt to list its shares on a major U.S. exchange (the NYSE and Nasdaq won't allow marijuana companies that operate in the U.S. to list on their exchanges).

For its part, Namaste has unequivocally denied the accusation levied by Citron Research and noted that Citron has a financial interest in seeing Namaste's stock decline since it's a short-side firm that bets against the same companies it releases damaging reports about.

In early December, it became Aphria's turn to go under the guillotine. Short-side firm Quintessential Capital Management and forensic analysis company Hindenburg Research co-authored a report that alleged Aphria had grossly overpaid for "worthless" Latin American assets purchased from SOL Global Investments. Further, the report claims that an Aphria insider had vested interests in all three properties. This made for the second time in roughly nine months that an Aphria acquisition came into question for insider ownership of the acquired assets.