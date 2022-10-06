10 years and $10M later, DOJ-mandated police reforms still ongoing in this city

The road to a federal consent decree mandating reforms in the Seattle Police Department began in 2010 after an American Indian wood carver crossed the street in front of a police cruiser and was shot to death.

Then another officer was captured on video kicking a Latino man lying face down on a sidewalk and threatening to “beat the Mexican piss” out of him.

In a report like the one the Department of Justice is expected to release soon on the Louisville Metro Police Department, it found a “pattern or practice” in Seattle of discriminatory policing and use of unnecessary or excessive force.

Ten years and $100 million later, a consent decree imposed on Seattle in July 2012 is still in force.

A federal judge in 2020 was poised to find the department in full compliance and dissolve the decree. But then came months of rioting and unrest triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Seattle's independent Office of Police Accountability disclosed it received some 12,000 complaints about police misconduct during the first few days of the protests alone. Those included a report that police had pepper-sprayed a young girl, punched a person on the ground and placed a kneeon necks of two people – the cause of Floyd’s death.

The accountability office also said officers covered up their badge numbers and failed to record enforcement activity on body-cameras.

Seattle’s first court-appointed monitor, Merrick Bobb, told The Seattle Times that the police response to racial justice protests left “many observers disappointed and crestfallen, if not disturbed profoundly by what looked like multiple instances of excessive force, as if lessons learned and techniques trained under the consent decree were lost, or, at least, set aside.”

He said the department and its rank and file had fought against reforms for years, including when 100 officers filed an ultimately unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the department’s new policies for using force.

The federal judge overseeing the decree, James Robart, in 2019 declared the city out of compliance in the areas of discipline and accountability. The Washington Post reported he was “incensed” over a provision in the city’s new police union contract that required the department to rehire an officer who had been fired for punching a woman while she was handcuffed.”

But union leader Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, said in an interview that officers have supported the decree and were proud of making Seattle "a national model for police reform.” He said it is unfair to blame police in Seattle for the “George Floyd tragedy” 1,400 miles away.

He acknowledged that nearly 500 officers have left the force in recent years − a decline of about one third. But he said the exodus was caused by the “politicization” of policing in Seattle, rather than antagonism toward the consent decree.

He cited a zealous campaign by the city council to “defund” the police and a proposal by two council members to fire white officers so Black officers with less seniority did not have to be laid off. Solan called the proposals blatant discrimination.

And he said the departure of so many officers has driven crime up and response times down.

Still, despite questions about the consent decree’s execution and cost, even critics say it has done far more good than harm for the SPD.

According to the most recent report from its monitor, in April:

Officer use of force declined 48% from 2015 to 2021.

The most serious use of force, such as officers shoot of civilians, has decreased significantly. As a result, translating into safer interactions between police and the community.

SPD officers have turned from “too quickly resorting to the use of batons” to almost never using them.

“The vast majority of SPD officers have embraced a new mission and values; worked to create a service-oriented culture; expanded knowledge and skills of crisis intervention, de-escalation, and less-lethal tactics; and committed to new policies and practice,” the report said.

Still, the report concluded SPD must restore trust that the department lost during the protests and demonstrations and still must address discriminatory policing.

Council member Lisa Herbold, who chairs the department's public safety committee, noted that per capita, American Indians in 2021 were stopped nearly nine times as frequently as white people, and Black people were stopped over five times as frequently as white people.

In an email, she said despite the consent decree police shootings of people experiencing mental health crises and armed only with knives continues.

“The consent decree is not a silver bullet, Herbold said. “It is just one tool.”

