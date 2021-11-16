10 years-30% on plea to felon in possession of gun plea

Nov. 15—A man convicted of selling drugs arrested Oct. 1 of this year for felon in possession of a gun pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court Nov. 9 and received a 10-year prison sentence.

Jonathan Valentine, 35, entered the plea before Judge Wesley Bray and as a Range 1 offender under state law, is to serve the sentence at 30%.

Remaining charges were dismissed.

The charge stems from an arrest on Oct. 1 during which he was found in possession of the weapon. Nothing else is known about this case.

In other cases on the Criminal Court docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Gary Paul Graham, burglary and assault, set for trial March 1.

—Edward Lynn Jones, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, set for trial March 1.

—Jessica Lynn Layman, burglary, set for trial March 3.

—Jeffery David Varney, driving under the influence, trial set for April 14.

Deadline docket

—Patrick Deshaun Angel, two counts of domestic assault, incarcerated in the Loudon County Jail; case continued to Dec. 6.

—Thomas Mack Arnold, first-degree murder, continued to Nov. 16.

—Jerry Lynn Ashburn, theft of property of up to $1,000, felony possession of meth with intent, child abuse, neglect or endangerment. simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 6.

—John Wesley Baker, theft of property of up to $1,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Jan. 12.

—Patrick Douglas Breeding, violation of an order of protection, continued to Jan, 19.

—Eddie Maurice Brumbalough, sixth offense driving under the influence and reckless endangerment, continued to Jan. 19.

—Jessica Lynn Burns, possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Jan. 19.

—James Edward Carter Jr., burglary, three counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, theft of merchandise of $1,000 to $2,500, two counts of theft of merchandise of $2,500 to $10,000 and one case in continued boundover status, continued to Dec. 6.

—Danny Lee Coleman felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a firearm by a felon, capias and attachment issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Jacklyn Chelsea Crabtree, third offense driving under the influence, continued to April 11.

—Jacob Elliott Crisman, driving under the influence, continued to Jan. 19 at which time Crisman is to return to court with an attorney.

—Tammy Berniece Davenport, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Dec. 6.

—Kelly Renee Debord, auto burglary, theft of property or up to $1,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, aggravated assault, domestic assault, assault and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to Nov, 16.

—Steven Lamont Green, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent and theft of services of $2,500 to $10,000, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Green and continued to Feb. 4.

—Joseph Anthony Hale, introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession, three counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and three cases in boundover status, continued to Nov 16.

—Charles Henry Higginbotham, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Jan. 19.

—Denver Grey Houston, domestic assault and violation of an order of protection, continued to Jan. 19.

—Daren Wayne Joiner, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Jan. 19.

—Kiley Lewis Kausner, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Dec. 6.

—Sherry Louise King, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Jan. 12.

—Amber Nicole May, felony possession of meth with intent and simple possession of marijuana, continued to Dec. 6.

—Sean Stephen Meillarec, domestic assault, dismissed on payment of court costs by Jan. 19.

—Arless John Morgan, felony possession of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 6.

—Wilden Vinicio Perez-Garcia, aggravated assault, continued to Jan. 19.

—Robert Eugene Presley, auto burglary, continued to Nov. 16.

—Mechelle Louise Pyles, felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a fire arm during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to Jan. 19.

—Jacob Ian Reagan, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Dec. 1.

—Thomas Leon Reagan, felony possession of meth with intent and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Jan. 19.

—John Dempsey Rector, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, capias and forfeiture issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Jan. 19.

—Jose Luis Rodriguez, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Jan. 19.

—Kyle Thomas Sharp, felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a Schedule V drug with intent and simple possession of meth, continued to Jan. 19.

—Carol Lee Shell, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, continued to Dec. 6.

—Samantha Rose Sherrill, three cases in boundover status, continued to Nov. 16.

—Joshua Lenon Simmons, aggravated assault, continued to Dec. 6. Child abuse, neglect or endangerment, dropped.

—Michael Stanley Simmons, aggravated assault on a first responder and domestic assault, continued to Dec. 1.

—Kyle Allen Sternquist, aggravated assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, possession of a handgun while under the influence and public intoxication, continued to Jan. 19.

—William Joseph Stewart II, reckless endangerment, continued to Jan. 19.

—Jeffery Lynn Tabor, driving under the influence, resisting a stop, arrest or search and violation of the implied consent law, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Christopher Dean Thomas, fifth offense driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and second offense driving on a revoked license, continued to Jan. 19.

—Michael S. Tomes, fourth offense driving under the influence and evading arrest, continued to Jan. 19.

—Christopher Ryan Turett, second offense driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence, continued to Jan. 19.

Motion/hearing

—Edward Phillip Sprout, four counts of evading arrest, felony possession of meth with intent, simple possession of meth and driving on a revoked license, hearing continued to Nov. 16.

Return with attorney

—Dennis Edward Hancock, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Feb, 4 at which time Hancock is to return to court with an attorney.

—Joelle Elizabeth Longacre, assault, continued to Jan 19.

—John Glenn McDonald, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Jan. 19.

Probation violations

—Jamey Davidson, pled guilty to probation violations of new charges and absconding, is to serve 90 days in jail and then be released back on probation.

—Gary Heath Selby, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Davidson and hearing continued to Dec. 1.

—Travis Lee Stones, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Davidson and hearing continued to Dec. 1.

