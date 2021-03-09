10 years after Fukushima: Nuclear energy sees tailwind from climate change

Akiko Fujita
·Anchor/Reporter
·6 min read

A decade after triple meltdowns at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant brought the nuclear industry to a standstill, advocates are sensing a tailwind brought on by the urgency of climate change.

In the race to decarbonize, and mitigate disruptions brought on by climate change, many climate activists have reluctantly come to see nuclear energy as a necessity to a low-carbon future. That’s altering the risk calculus around nuclear power plants around the world.

“Slowly in the past two, three years we've started to see a much different dialogue and dynamic [around nuclear] throughout the world,” said George Borovas, head of the nuclear practice at law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth. “From governments to international organizations, and even some environmental organizations that were always anti-nuclear, lately they have become much more accepting because they see that climate change is our number one problem.”

A Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employee, wearing a protective suit and a mask, walks in front of the No. 1 reactor building at TEPCO&#39;s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employee, wearing a protective suit and a mask, walks in front of the No. 1 reactor building at TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

‘Fukushima changed everything’

The Fukushima disaster in 2011 set off a wave of anti-nuclear sentiment globally, in the immediate aftermath. Critics pointed to the events as a wake up call that highlighted the inherent risks associated with its technology. Four months after the reactor meltdowns, the German government announced plans to phase out all 17 of the country’s reactors by 2022, while the Swiss abandoned plans to build new nuclear reactors and committed to phase out existing ones. In Japan, where nuclear power accounted for a third of the country’s energy mix before March 2011, just nine of its 54 existing reactors have been authorized to operate over the last decade.

The U.S. remains the world’s largest producer of nuclear power, with its 98 reactors accounting for 20% of America’s total electrical output, according to the Department of Energy.

“Fukushima changed everything because it was a real accident in a sophisticated, highly developed country that was known for its safety record...it was not Chernobyl, which had a completely different profile at the time,” Borovas said. “The whole industry retrenched. Countries around the world retrenched.”

A decade on, nuclear power capacity has increased by about 43 gigawatts, the equivalent of roughly 43 reactors coming online, according to a report by the International Energy Agency. Though the number of reactors have declined from more than 430 in 2011, to 414 globally, existing reactors have increased their output to meet demand.

The growth has been most pronounced in emerging economies, which see nuclear energy as the most sustainable path to meet the energy demands of a growing middle class, Borovas said. In China alone, where ongoing projects account for 20% of reactors under construction globally, the government has identified nuclear power as a key tool in its push to decarbonize. It recently called for the construction of coastal nuclear power plants to increase its energy capacity by 20 gigawatts in the next four years, the equivalent of 20 new reactors.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/07/25: Solar photovoltaic power plant farm installation. Solar farm is built and owned by sPower company and PSEG Long Island. It is a 20-megawatt solar power plant and is located on Edwards street. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/07/25: Solar photovoltaic power plant farm installation. Solar farm is built and owned by sPower company and PSEG Long Island. It is a 20-megawatt solar power plant and is located on Edwards street. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The path to net-zero emissions by 2050

In the U.S., where only one new nuclear plant has come online in 25 years, pro-nuclear groups have gotten a lift from unlikely allies. Those like the National Resources Defense Council and the Environment Defense Fund now see nuclear as a necessary tool to decarbonization. The Union of Concerned Scientists, an organization that has regularly warned of the dangers of nuclear, has highlighted the risks of prematurely phasing out existing nuclear reactors, only to be replaced primarily by natural gas and coal. A 2018 study by the group estimated the early closure of at-risk plants would increase the energy sector’s carbon emissions by 4% to 6% by 2035.

“This pathway would make it more difficult for the United States to achieve deep cuts in carbon emissions,” the report said.

But Daniel Kammen, a professor of energy at the University of California at Berkeley, said renewable energy offers a better and safer alternative to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Two-thirds of all new energy installations built worldwide last year were in solar and wind, he said. Renewables accounted for nearly 30% of global electricity generation as of April 2020, according to the IEA.

“Solar and wind are the cheapest forms of energy today. Nuclear can't touch their prices. But when you say I want solar and wind plus storage, nuclear proponents say yeah we'll meet that price and nuclear skeptics say well you've never met price targets in the past,” Kammen said. “Renewables are gobbling up the space that coal used to occupy."

Future of nuclear energy

Concerns about safety and cost overruns continue to plague the industry. But a new generation of reactors, armed with advanced technologies and engineering, promise to address those concerns through small modular reactors or SMRs. Unlike traditional reactors, SMRs require a much smaller footprint and can be scaled up at a faster and cheaper cost because components can be mass produced in factories, according to Borovas. The new reactor designs also don’t require the amount of shielding and maintenance the existing ones do. The sheer potential of the technology has already attracted some big name investors, including Bill Gates and the U.S. government, into companies like TerraPower and NuScalet.

The only problem — no commercial SMR has been successfully launched anywhere in the world, Borovas said. The first modular reactor in the U.S., developed by NuScale, isn’t expected to be completed until the end of the decade.

“If you look at these small plants as technologically and fundamentally different than large plants, then there's a huge potential building boom for nuclear,” Kammen said. “If you view these as just compounding the challenges of larger plants, but just having many more of them, then it doesn't look like a road to somewhere because no one has proven yet that these small plants will be fundamentally different in cost and fundamentally safer.”

Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter's Dorsey to convert proceeds from auction of first ever tweet to bitcoin

    "just setting up my twttr" - the first ever tweet went live for sale after Dorsey listed it as a unique digital signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs are digital files that serve as digital signatures to certify who owns photos, videos and other online media. Dorsey, a known bitcoin enthusiast, said the auction will end on March 21.

  • What’s at stake in Dominion, Smartmatic defamation cases

    Yahoo Finance Contributor Roger Parloff,&nbsp;joins Alexis Christoforous to discuss the defamation cases against Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell in regards to the 2020 Presidential election.

  • Ten years after Fukushima, Japan remembers 'man-made' nuclear disaster

    When a huge earthquake and tsunami struck Japan on March 11, 2011, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima, a stunned world watched the chaotic struggle to contain the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. At the time, some - including Prime Minister Naoto Kan - feared Tokyo would need to be evacuated, or worse. "Fukushima is stamped for the rest of the history of nuclear energy," said Kiyoshi Kurokawa, head of an investigation that concluded the disaster was "profoundly man-made".

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth. Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds that Li Ka-shing cut his Zoom holding in fifth paragraph, details about the stake in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Forget NIO and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top 2 electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 'One of my goals is to make paid leave permanent': Sen. Gillibrand

    Two provisions could be a sign of long-term changes to the American social safety net if they eventually become permanent.

  • If Social Security were a private retirement fund, we’d sue

    One of the worst performing pension funds in the world last year was yours. All that money you’ve poured into the Social Security trust fund over the years earned less than 1% during 2020, the funds’ administrators have revealed. The returns earned by Social Security is the scandal that keeps on taking.

  • Strategist: ‘Options sentiment remains pretty bearish’

    Amy Wu Silverman, Head of Derivatives Strategy at RBC Capital Markets, joins Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Alexis Christoforous to discuss the rebound in tech and trade rotations.

  • Just Energy Seeks Bankruptcy After Texas Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Just Energy Group Inc. filed for court protection in Canada and will seek bankruptcy in the U.S. after suffering crushing losses in the Texas blackouts that left millions of people in the dark and plunged the region’s power sector into chaos.The Canadian retail energy seller, which specializes in electricity and natural gas, is at least the second company to seek court protection in the wake of the crisis. It recently emerged from a recapitalization plan and a board shakeup. Pacific Investment Management Co. is the largest shareholder with a 28.9% stake, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The unprecedented Texas outages left four million homes and businesses without heat, light and in some cases water as a rare and powerful winter storm gripped the region, causing as much as $129 billion in economic losses. Dozens of people died in the cold. The impact on individual corporations is only starting to emerge. The state’s power market faces a $2.4 billion shortfall as companies face sky-high energy bills.Read More: Texas Watchdog Says Grid Operator Made $16 Billion ErrorJust Energy requested court protection through the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act in Canada and is seeking similar protection under Chapter 15 of the U.S Bankruptcy Code. FTI Consulting Inc. was appointed as the monitor in the Canadian proceedings.Read More: Texas Power Firm Hit With $2.1 Billion Bill Files for BankruptcyThe company has arranged a $125 million debtor-in-possession loan with one of its term loan lenders to meet its North American obligations including payments to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which total more than $250 million in the near term, it said in a statement. The company would be unable to pay the full amounts to Ercot without the DIP financing, it said.Weather Hedges“While Just Energy hedges weather risk based on historical scenarios, the weather event in Texas was colder than anything experienced in decades,” it said in the statement. “The weather event caused the ERCOT wholesale market to incur charges of approximately $55 billion over a seven-day period, an amount equal to what it ordinarily incurs over four years.”The filing is a hit to big-name investors including Pimco and Great Pacific Capital Corp., an investment company controlled by Vancouver billionaire Jim Pattison, which owns about 1.5%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Amid high debt levels and looming maturities, the company had just emerged from a recapitalization plan which included a new equity commitment of C$100 million and converting C$420 million of preferred shares and convertible debentures into new equity. The company said at the time that the move would reduce overall debt by about C$275 million.In February, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it couldn’t finalize earnings for the calendar fourth quarter, which is its fiscal third quarter, while it reviewed the impact of the Texas crisis, during which market prices for electricity soared to $9,000 a megawatt-hour.(Adds photo and context in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Row between Nicola Sturgeon and Rangers FC escalates following weekend chaos

    Nicola Sturgeon has accused Rangers of not doing “nearly enough” to deter fans from publicly celebrating their title victory, in an escalation of the extraordinary war of words between her administration and the football club. Speaking at Holyrood on Tuesday, the First Minister said she shared the “anger and despair” of the public at the “disgraceful and selfish” mass gatherings seen in Glasgow over the weekend. She claimed “certain football clubs” need to “show much more leadership”. Her comments came shortly after a furious rebuttal from Rangers, in which the club hit out at "totally inaccurate" comments from SNP ministers and accused Ms Sturgeon of showing lack of leadership by failing to engage with the club directly. Rangers' Ibrox stadium is in Ms Sturgeon's Glasgow constituency. In a letter to the First Minister, Douglas Park, the Rangers chairman, said the club was “at a loss” for what more it could have done to prevent the chaos. He listed several instances in which management “proactively initiated engagement” with Police Scotland, the SPFL, Scottish Government and Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf. Hitting back at John Swinney's comments on Monday, in which he accused Rangers of deafening silence over the wild celebrations, Mr Park said Ms Sturgeon's deputy had “failed to mention a wide range of other public gatherings that you did not take such a strong line on”. SNP ministers were more measured in their criticism of anti-racism demonstrations that took place in Scotland in the summer.

  • Piers Morgan quits after storming off set due to Meghan comments

    ‘She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to,’ his ‘Good Morning Britain’ co-host, Alex Beresford, told Morgan of the duchess. This morning on Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan stormed off the set after a Black co-host said Meghan Markle was “entitled” to cut the host off. Morgan is one of the loudest critics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

  • The queen abruptly changed her plans ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit after they stepped down as senior royals

    The couple was invited for an overnight stay to see the queen, but at the last minute royal staff emailed them to say they could no longer visit.

  • Liberals who made fun of Texas need to understand that your political party shouldn't be a death sentence

    Despite what liberal Twitter accounts may think, Texas isn't made up of just Republicans. The state houses millions of Democrats and deserves help.

  • U.N. 'deeply worried' over Philippine killings, violent rhetoric

    The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the killing by Philippine police of nine activists in weekend raids against suspected insurgents and urged authorities to avoid rhetoric that could lead to human rights violations. Rights groups have accused President Rodrigo Duterte of encouraging a crackdown on activists to silence dissent and target his detractors, under the guise of intensified counter-insurgency operations against Maoist rebels. "We are deeply worried that these latest killings indicate an escalation of violence, intimidation harassment and 'red tagging' of human rights defenders," U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a news briefing in Geneva.

  • Panthers should stick with Teddy Bridgewater, two former Carolina QBs say. Here’s why

    “If Coach Rhule wants him to do that, that’s your head coach and you’ve got to get better in the offseason,” Jake Delhomme said. “If a coach told me that, I’d be damned if I didn’t do it.”

  • James Corden says he wants his wedding present back after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they got secretly married 3 days before their royal wedding

    Corden was among the guests at the royal wedding in 2018; however, the couple told Oprah Winfrey they married in secret three days before the event.

  • Bikini clad Russians compete in cryathlon

    Russians are competing in bikini jogging, skiing and ice swimmingIt is called a cryathlon"I got a ton of positive emotions after the four stage of the cryathlon. I think the best thing was a swim after jogging and skiing."Fans believe it helps you stay healthythrough enduring cold temperatures during exerciseEven some spectators were convinced"We also want to do this. I think in two years we will try it."

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Meghan and Harry news: Buckingham Palace release statement on Royal family racism claims - live reaction

    Camilla Tominey Analysis | Will three paragraphs be enough to extinguish the flames? Piers Morgan to leave Good Morning Britain following Meghan remarks Perception v reality | What world missed during five key revelations Britons' sympathies still lie with the Queen, poll finds Celia Walden | Meghan deserves an Oscar for that performance Judith Woods | What you think about Meghan’s interview says more about you Buckingham Palace has released a statement on behalf of the Queen in response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview. It said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members." Follow the reaction to the interview here all day as the aftermath continues.