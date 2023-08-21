10 years of great Lexington food: CRAVE returns with 40+ restaurant, beverage vendors

The CRAVE Food and Music Festival returns to Lexington Aug. 26-27 for its 10-year anniversary with over 40 restaurants, food trucks and vendors for a weekend of entertainment.

Located at the Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, the annual summer food festival gives families and friends an opportunity to try entrees and samplings starting at just $3. In addition to food, attendees can expect craft beer, wines, Heaven Hill bourbon cocktails and more to sip on throughout the festival.

It’s the biggest CRAVE festival ever, according to organizer Smiley Pete Publications, with more local restaurants and food trucks on site.

CRAVE launched in 2013 as a small, grassroots celebration of local fare at MoonDance Amphitheater and has grown into showcase of tastes and talents from across the region that draws more than 15,000 attendees annually, according to organizers.

“It is through food that we find common ground and understand one another’s culture and roots,” said Amy Eddie, festival director, in a news release. “We are fortunate to live in a city with such culinary diversity, and we are excited to gather in one place to share with the community.”

What else is there to do at CRAVE?

The festival also features food and beverage demonstrations at the CRAVE Kitchen Stage including Kentucky natives and Food Network stars Jason “Lord Honey” Smith and Louisville baker Jackie Joseph, a ticketed Heaven Hill bourbon tasting, the Bluegrass Burger Battle and a Home Chef Competition. There are also kids’ activities and a classic car show.

Alongside the tens of vendors, the event will feature live music both days, including local artists and bands. Performers include Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Big Maracas, 10 Foot Pole, Ernie Johnson From Detroit, Bee Taylor and more.

How to get CRAVE Bucks to buy food

CRAVE runs on an all-digital currency system: CRAVE Bucks can be purchased on-site, through the Crave Festival App or online to buy food and beverage items. Bar tents will accept cash and credit, as well. Food vendors will only accept CRAVE Bucks or payment via QR codes.

RESTAURANT LIST AT CRAVE FESTIVAL 2023

Food vendors and local restaurants will have a wide variety of options for sale starting at $3 at the CRAVE Food + Music Festival Aug. 26-27. You’ll need to get digital CRAVE Bucks to purchase food.

New restaurants to the festival include:

Cardira’s Colombian Food, Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, My Hammy Vice BBQ and Woke Junk Food Vegan.

The full list of food vendors that will be serving at the festival include:

305 Cubano, Addison’s Treat Shop, Aunt Peaches Catering Food Truck, Bear’s Chicken Shack, Cardira’s Colombian, Cap City Kitchen, Chocomania, Chuerria La Coneja y Antojitos Mexicanos, Condado Tacos, Daughters Southern, Drake’s, Eddie’s Roasted Corn, Goodwood Lexington, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, Hogtown Barbecue Social Eatery, Inebriated Baker, Ipalapa’s, J&T’s Italian Ice, Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, Jasmine Rice Thai and Vietnamese Cuisine, Kona Ice of the Bluegrass, Kentucky Strong BBQ, Kentucky Q, Louisiana Passion, Mi Pequena Hacienda, Mister Softee, My Hammy Vice, Nathan’s Taqueria, NuHealth Kitchen, Old Kentucky Kettle Corn, Piggin’ Out, Sav’s Chill, Sister Shack, Six Forks Burger Company, Stoner’s Pizza Joint, Thai BBQ, The Catered Dog, The Flying Waffle, Thea’s Bass, Biddy Kitchen and more.

CRAVE Food + Music Festival

When: Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Aug. 27, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road

Tickets: Single day pass $10, weekend pass $15, children under the age of 10 are free. Food and drink can be purchased with digital CRAVE Bucks, available online and at the festival.

Online: cravelexington.com/