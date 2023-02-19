After 10 years, man who was charged with murder of 4-year-old KC boy is in custody

A man charged with the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old boy near the northeast area of Kansas City about 10 years ago has now been brought into custody.

Martin Olmedo, 30, was charged in 2013 with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action after a young boy was fatally wounded in a shooting the year prior. Olmedo was deported from Mexico and is currently in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center, according to Michael Mansur, a spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Federal Bureau of Investigation officers in Kansas City, Texas and Mexico coordinated a plan to place Olmedo in custody after learning he had been deported from Mexico. He has been in the Jackson County Detention Center throughout the week.

His next Jackson County court appearance will be a bond hearing on Feb. 27.

Kansas City police were called at 8:51 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2012 to the 2400 Block of Denver in response to a shooting and discovered four victims in a Chevrolet Lumina. One person was shot in the shoulder. A 4-year-old boy, Aydan Perea, was shot in the head, according to court documents.

Perea had been in another shooting the year before, when four gunshots were fired into his family’s home. No one was injured in that incident, according to a 2012 report by The Star.

But the second time, the Perea was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died shortly after.

Witnesses told police a cream-colored, two-door car drove by the victims and began firing into their vehicle. One of the victims indicated that there was an ongoing feud with some men who were members of the “East Side” gang, according to court documents.

An investigation linked Olmedo to the car and shell casings found at the scene. He told detectives he was in the cream-colored car at the time of the shooting, but would not say who else was in the vehicle or what role he played in the incident.

More witnesses spoke with police about Olmedo’s involvement in the shooting, accusing the 30-year-old of confessing to killing the young boy. They also claimed Olmedo said he was one of many people to fire a weapon during the shooting.

A search warrant for Olmedo’s cell phone records showed he was at the location of the shooting at the time of the crime.