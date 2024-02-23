10 years, supervision for life handed down in rape of child

Feb. 22—A Crossville man facing a charge of rape of a child pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court to a lesser included offense of aggravated sexual battery and received a ten-year prison sentence to be served at 100%.

Pedro Santizo, 37, Larissa St., entered his plea Feb. 5.

The indictment charges the incident occurred at his home on July 5, 2019, and involved a child of the age of 13 or younger.

The incident was investigated by Crossville Police detectives.

No other information will be published to protect the victim's identity in the case per policy of the Chronicle.

In addition to the ten-year sentence at 100%, Santizo will be required to be under community supervision for life once the prison sentence is completed.

