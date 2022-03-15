$100,000 Bail Set for Man Accused of Choking Pe Ell Woman And Stealing Her Phone

Mar. 15—An Olympia man is facing assault and theft charges for allegedly choking a woman in Pe Ell and stealing her cellphone early Sunday morning.

The alleged victim reported the incident to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office just before 3:10 a.m. on March 13 and stated the suspect, Shauntavis Maurice McCaskill, 28, was headed toward state Route 6 in a silver Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.

A deputy soon pulled over a vehicle matching that description on westbound state Route 6 and identified McCaskill as the passenger, according to court documents.

When contacted by the deputy, McCaskill reportedly "denied that he had (the victim's) cellphone and that he had 'put his hands' on (the victim)," according to court documents.

The stolen phone, an iPhone 12 valued at $1,000, was located inside McCaskill's backpack.

McCaskill was booked into the Lewis County Jail just after 4:30 a.m. on March 13 and has been charged with one count each of second-degree assault, domestic violence, and second-degree theft.

While McCaskill has no prior felony convictions on his record, he had three pending fourth-degree assault cases out of other jurisdictions at the time of his arrest, according to an attorney with the Lewis County Prosecutor's Office.

Given those pending cases, Judge James Lawler agreed with the prosecuting attorney's request for $100,000 bail.

"Given the assaultive behavior that's going on, community safety is the concern," Lawler said at McCaskill's preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday.

McCaskill's next court appearance is an arraignment hearing scheduled for Thursday, March 17.