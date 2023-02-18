$100,000 bond for Clarksville man in sex crimes cases

Feb. 17—CLARK COUNTY — A Clarksville man is facing a $100,000 cash-only bond in connection with sex crimes cases involving juveniles in Clark County.

Jose Luis Norberto Santiago Jr., 27, is facing numerous charges, including six felony 1 child molesting charges, in Clark Circuit Court 4. Santiago was booked into the Clark County Jail on Feb. 13 and his bond was set Feb. 14.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the charges are connected to events that allegedly occurred last year in Clarksville.

Santiago is accused of offering juveniles alcohol, and at least one juvenile money, in exchange for sexual acts that allegedly occurred in a vehicle near Parkwood Elementary School.

According to court papers, a juvenile told police Santiago had been communicating with her with the intention to meet up since September 2022, but was told by Santiago to delete any evidence of communication due to their age difference.

Police wrote they were able to use videos and data from an app on the juvenile's cellphone in their investigation to corroborate the juvenile's statements.

Court records show Santiago is facing six felony level 1 child molesting charges, one felony level 4 child molesting charge and one misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge in one case.

In another case Santiago is facing one felony level 3 rape charge, one felony level 4 and one misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge.

His next court date is March 15.