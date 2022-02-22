100,000 plants seized in raid on illegal Oklahoma marijuana farms, homes; 5 arrested

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma on Tuesday seized an estimated 100,000 plants and thousands of pounds of bulk processed marijuana in a widespread operation targeting criminal organizations growing and trafficking marijuana.

Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said Tuesday arrest warrants were issued for 13 residents in Oklahoma as well as three from Texas and one from California.

And more arrests are expected as the investigation continues, according to authorities.

More than 200 officers descended on nine farms and three residences linked to the illegal shipment of marijuana.

Authorities identified brokers moving millions of dollars worth of marijuana from several Oklahoma farms onto black markets in states that included, but were not limited to Texas, California, North Carolina, Missouri and Indiana.

“For over a year, OBN has been targeting numerous individuals and organizations that have moved to Oklahoma from out-of-state and used fraudulent business structures and ‘ghost owners’ to obtain their Oklahoma Medical Marijuana licenses,” said OBN spokesman Mark Woodard in a Tuesday news release. “These criminals try to blend into our state’s Medical Marijuana program while trafficking marijuana onto the illicit market around the United States, laundering money and moving millions of dollars in illicit drug proceeds overseas.”

As of noon Tuesday, authorities had arrested five people in Oklahoma on charges ranging from aggravated trafficking to aggravated manufacturing.

OBN officials also plan to file asset forfeiture on multiple vehicles, bank accounts, cash, equipment and at least eight properties linked to illegal marijuana shipments and money laundering.

This is the KYY Farms in Burneyville, Oklahoma.

OBN Director Donnie Anderson said Tuesday that more large-scale law enforcement operations are planned across Oklahoma.

“We are sending a clear and powerful message today that Oklahoma is not a safe haven for criminals who think they can hide behind a Medical Marijuana license,” Anderson said in the news release. “My agency is committed to aggressively targeting and dismantling these marijuana trafficking organizations.”

Story continues

Here are the locations that authorities raided:

Residential:

▪ 1805 NW 146th St., Edmond, OK

▪ 307 Creekdale, Norman, OK

▪ 11513 SW 58th St., Mustang, OK

Marijuana farms:

▪ 594 Bear Hollow, Wilson, OK (Big Buddha Farms)

▪ 182681 N. 3030 Road, Ratliff City, OK (Xinglong LLC)

▪ 1311 County Road 1390, Chickasha, OK (Space Queen Farms)

▪ 13481 Sartin Road, Madill, OK (M Green Farms)

▪ 25720 Batson Road, Burneyville, OK (KYY Farms)

▪ 339243 E. 890 Road, Chandler, OK (Green Queen Farms)

▪ 339250 E. 890 Road, Chandler, OK (Green Princess Farms)

▪ 1699 Highway 81, Amber, OK (Forest Lake Farms)

▪ 805 Anshultz, Wilson, OK (Soft Green Farms)