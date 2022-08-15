$100,000 reward announced in search for Wake County sheriff’s deputy shooter

There is now a $100,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those involved in the fatal shooting of Wake County sheriff’s deputy Ned Byrd last week.

The N.C. Sheriff’s Association, which announced the reward, has noticed increased violence against law enforcement officials. Within the past three weeks, seven law enforcement officers have been injured or killed by gunfire.

Byrd was shot multiple times near a gas station on Auburn Knightdale Road and Battle Bridge Road while on patrol in Wake County Thursday night, according to the sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry said, before he was found, Byrd had responded to a call about a mile away, and had cleared the scene and entered his notes.

At the time of the shooting, Byrd was wearing a protective vest and was with his police dog. The dog was inside Byrd’s unmarked SUV during the shooting.

Byrd, 48, had served in the sheriff’s department for the past 13 years both as a detention officer and, most recently, a K9 officer.

Since his death, Byrd’s loyal and dependable personality has been touted by friends and loved ones to the N&O. As an additional sign of respect and grief, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all U.S and state flags to be lowered to half-staff in Byrd’s honor on Friday.