Are you $100,000 richer? Unclaimed Mass Cash ticket set to expire in January

If you played Mass Cash over the past year and haven’t checked your numbers, here’s a reminder to do that.

There is an unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize won in the Jan. 8 drawing, Massachusetts State Lottery officials said this week. The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, 97 Union St. in Easthampton.

The winning numbers are 1-5-6-13-29.

The final day to claim this prize is Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, lottery officials said.

Mass Cash prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

Massachusetts State Lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the lottery returns to the state for distribution to all 351 cities and towns, officials said.

Prizes up to $103,000 can be claimed at all state lottery claim centers, which are located in Braintree, Dorchester (Lottery headquarters), Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.

Mass Cash drawings are held seven nights a week. The cost of each play is $1. To play, you must pick five out of 35 numbers or choose Quic Pic, which randomly picks the five numbers for you.

Tickets that match all five winning numbers selected in the drawing win the game’s top prize.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

