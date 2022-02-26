Some 100,000 Ukrainians have entered Poland since war began-interior minister

MEDYKA, Poland (Reuters) - Around 100,000 people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched an invasion on Thursday, including 9,000 who have entered since 7 a.m. on Saturday, Poland's Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker told a news conference.

"Since 7 a.m. the Ukrainian side has closed part of the lanes for cars and allowed pedestrian traffic," Szefernaker told reporters. "The queue on the Ukrainian side should decrease."

European Union member Poland, which has the region's largest Ukrainian community of about 1 million people, has seen a throng of refugees at its borders since the Russian invasion began.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Medyka and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw, Writing by Michael Kahn, Editing by Catherine Evans)