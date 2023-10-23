100,000: Veo hits electric ride mark in Rochester NY with e-scooter rentals. Here's why.

People who needed some quick transportation, some of them low-income residents without cars, took more than 100,000 trips on rental e-scooters or throttled electric bikes this summer in Rochester, according to data available from the city.

As of late September, rental equipment company Veo had deployed 550 vehicles in Rochester, including a mix of stand-up throttled-controlled scooters and Class II e-bikes.

"This level of ridership greatly exceeds that of our previous bicycle and scooter share program," said Carlet Cleare, press officer with the city. "We’ve seen very strong ridership to date, which tells us the program has been quite popular with users in Rochester."

The Veo Access program offers reduced rates for low-income users.

One in four Rochester households lacks access to a car for basic transportation needs.

Veo’s most recent national survey of users found that more than a third didn't have access to a car. Another third had car access but used Veo to cut down or eliminate car use , Cleare said by email.

Half of respondents said Veo had improved their ability to reach important destinations.

The scooters and e-bikes were regularly used downtown this summer (this e-bike is more like a seated e-scooter and not an electrified bicycle). The app makes it easy and prices are affordable. Riders should wear helmets and, according to instructions, stay off sidewalks. Many do neither.

Veo equipment has been easy to find in Rochester, and the app allows you to search for a nearby scooter or e-bike.

Cleare said they would continue to work with Veo to encourage riders not to leave the scooters blocking the sidewalk or driveways.

"The City is also working to make our community safer and more accessible for active transportation," she said, and referenced the recently adopted Active Transportation Plan that builds on ongoing work to increase pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

How do you ride an electric scooter or e-bike?

Download the Veo app to your phone and transfer some money into the app. Try $9.

Scan the QR code on the scooter and rent the bike.

Wear a helmet . How do you happen to have one with you? That is a problem. They are light enough to fasten onto your backpack, though.

Ride the scooter or bike in the bike lane and signal for turns, stop for lights and signs.

If it's night, the device has a light on it. But you should consider lights or reflective tape for your helmet.

When you're done, leave the device parked out of the way , taking a picture of it with the app to end your ride.

Scooters have less stability than the e-bikes. You stand and balance with the scooters vs. sitting on the bike's seat. So, with a scooter, consider packing some gloves, wrist and knee pads in your sling bag, in addition to a helmet. You will wish you were wearing all these things if you fall.

Veo scooters, e-bikes growing in popularity

Veo answered some of my questions about their business and Rochester. Here's a short Q&A, lighted edited for length and clarity, with Paige Miller, Veo's senior manager of policy communications.

Are you having luck going into new markets?

Veo has had tremendous success in growing sustainably since 2017. We currently operate in over 50 markets across North America and enter new markets every year. For example, in October we are launching in San Antonio, Texas, and Orlando, Florida.

Can tell me how many bikes and scooters you have at the moment?

Our fleets expand and contract over the year based on the season — we have approximately 50,000 vehicles active nationally.

Want to explain, from your perspective, what the public good is for these rental programs?

Veo’s shared scooters and bikes are helping increase transportation access and get more people out of cars and into the bike lane.

According to our latest survey of nearly 10,000 riders across North America, over a third (36%) of our riders do not own or have access to a car. Shared scooters and bikes help increase mobility so community members can access important locations such as the grocery store, work and transit connections sustainably.

Furthermore, half (51%) of riders report that Veo has improved or slightly improved their ability to reach important places like school or work affordably. In Rochester, riders can sign up for our Veo Access program, which offers income-based discounts to community members.

Options with e-bikes, plus Rochester's overall cycling community

We reached out to the manager of a popular Rochester bike shop to find out more about options beyond rentals. We also asked about the state of the state in the wider Rochester 2-wheeled community.

Shana Lydon is manager at Full Moon Vista Bike & Sport. The store repairs and services bicycles and a limited selection of truly electric bicycles (good gear with motored assist, not the plastic units some people buy online — those don't have repairable parts).

She is made nervous by the rental e-scooters, Lydon said. They are not really e-bikes. An e-bike should have pedals and the assisted motor shouldn't engage when you are not pedaling, she said.

The e-scooters, standing and seated, have a throttle.

I asked: Should we think about those rental scooters more like a moped? Yes, she said.

Riding a cycle or scooter in Rochester comes with rules and responsibility, Lydon said. There is a bit of a divide "between people who think 2 wheels are toys vs. transportation."

