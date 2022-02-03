$100,000 Warrant Issued for Arrest of Toledo Man Accused Causing Crash in June

Feb. 3—A $100,000 warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Toledo man accused of injuring two people in a collision after he failed to obey a stop sign in June.

The defendant, Christopher Holten, 40, allegedly crashed into a vehicle carrying two occupants at an intersection in Lewis County on June 24, 2021.

The driver of the other vehicle told police "he attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to do so," according to court documents.

An independent witness reportedly verified the vehicle operated by Holten caused the collision by failing to obey a stop sign, according to court documents. Further investigation confirmed the account.

Holten was ejected from his vehicle during the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered a broken right ankle and a broken right wrist as a result of the crash and his passenger's femur was broken in multiple places.

Due to the extent of Holten's injuries, charges weren't filed by the Lewis County Prosecutor's Office until January 2022. Holten was formally charged with two counts of vehicular assault on Jan. 12 and was issued a summons notice on Jan. 14 requiring him to appear in Lewis County Superior Court for a hearing on Feb. 1.

Holten was present in court on the day of his hearing and spoke with Defense Attorney Rachael Tiller, but left the Lewis County Law and Justice Center before his case was called.

"I'm very surprised that he's not here," Tiller said.

Based on Holten's premature departure, Deputy Prosecutor Scott Jackson requested that Judge James Lawler issue a no-bail warrant for Holten's arrest.

Lawler opted to set the warrant at $100,000.