100-acre fire in town of Necedah was one of many wildfires in Wisconsin Wednesday; another Red Flag Warning issued

A wildfire tore through a rural area in Menomonee Falls on Friday, April 2, 2021.

For the second day in a row a Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of Wisconsin as atmospheric conditions, gusty winds and dry vegetation have created a significantly higher risk for wildfires than normal.

In response to these conditions, Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin on Wednesday and hours later a 100-acre fire was reported by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in Juneau County as a result of the conditions.

The DNR tweeted that it responded to 21 wildfires on Wednesday, burning over 2,500 acres. Nearly 80 wildfires have occurred in the last week. They also tweeted they are currently managing the 2,800-acre Arcadia Fire under unified command with Fort McCoy.

On Thursday, the Red Flag Warning will once again be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the National Weather Service has asked Wisconsinites to avoid burning during that time.

DNR fire crews and local agencies were called to the scene of a roughly 100-acre wildfire in Juneau County on Wednesday. Evacuations were necessary in surrounding areas as several structures were in the fire’s path.

Officials say the fire began in the town of Necedah and would eventually be contained after Eight heavy units, seven engines, one DNR air attack, two Wisconsin National Guard Blackhawks, one County heavy dozer, two US Forest Service engines, one US Fish and Wildlife engine & marsh master, and one correctional camp crew assisted.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.

What is a Red Flag Warning?

A Red Flag Warning is issued when warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

When a Red Flag Warning is issued all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch. The weather service recommends that you extinguish all outdoor fires properly and drown fires with plenty of water to make sure everything is cold to the touch.

The weather service also says that during a Red Flag Warning even acts like throwing cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle could ignite dry grass on the side of the road — potentially starting a wildfire.

Why is a Red Flag Warning being issued?

Red Flag Warnings are in part determined by the humidity values in certain areas. On Thursday, the weather service said that the humidity levels in many counties have dropped to between 18% and 24% and that combined with dry vegetation, 25-30 mph wind gusts and temperatures rising into the high 70s mean the chance for a fire is significantly higher.

Rebecca Hansen, a meteorologist with the weather service, said that Red Flag warnings can be particularly common during Spring and Fall when vegetation is very dry but there is no snow to protect it from burning.

"We generally have two seasons when this can happen," she said, "before greenup in the springtime and then before we start getting snow cover in the fall, just because things are getting drier."

Evers declares state of emergency

“Protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive danger of wildfire is a top priority," Evers said. "Although northern Wisconsin still has considerable snow cover, the danger is extreme across much of the state today.”

“This executive order will give the Department of Natural Resources the ability to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched at critical moments to keep fires small and minimize damage,” Evers wrote in the release.

The Executive Order comes as the DNR has requested wildfire suppression support from the Wisconsin National Guard.

The order will help the state in rapidly mobilizing the Army National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to the areas of the state in most need of aerial fire suppression resources during the critical spring fire season; this critical period in Wisconsin generally lasts through the month of May.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 21 fires in Wisconsin Wednesday leads to another Red Flag Warning