100-acre wildfire near Boone in Pueblo County contained by firefighters

A 100-acre wildfire is 100% contained near the town of Boone in eastern Pueblo County, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office reported Friday at noon.

The "209 Fire" was reported Thursday around noon, and by 1 p.m. was reported at 100 acres. The fire burned grass & trees in the Arkansas River bottom. However, no structures were threatened. The fire was 85% contained by Thursday afternoon, and crews monitored the situation throughout the night.

A firefighter works to extinguish the 209 fire.

Hand crews from the Division of Fire Prevention and Control and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services teams returned to work the fire site Friday morning, where they continue to work on putting out hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported, according to the PCSO.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Boone brushfire 100% contained at 100 acres Friday