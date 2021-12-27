100 baby sea turtles scramble towards ocean

Associated Press

Taylor Heinicke threw an interception when trying to go deep on Washington’s first offensive play, and things only got worse from there for the team that is just barely still in playoff contention after its most-lopsided loss since 2007. Veteran defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen got into a scuffle on the sideline, Dallas defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence picked another of Heinicke’s passes out of the air and rumbled 40 yards for a score and the Cowboys recovered a blocked punt for another touchdown in a 56-14 win Sunday night. “Just a little brotherly disagreement,” Payne said, refusing to say what caused the disagreement.