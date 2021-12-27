100 baby sea turtles scramble towards ocean
Sea Turtle Conservation of the Pacific release newborn turtles into the ocean at sunset.
Sea Turtle Conservation of the Pacific release newborn turtles into the ocean at sunset.
France has recorded its smallest harvest since 1957 and stands to lose more than $2 Billion in sales.
The eight tornadoes, three of which were rated EF2, left a path of destruction in Wisconsin.
Japan is welcoming its first-ever Esports high school, named Esports Koutou Gakuin, in April, with its official site now up and running featuring some photos.
Canada's first underground garden grew hundreds of metres below ground in what used to be a mine shaft in Nova Scotia.
MP Materials director Randall Weisenburger bought $3.5 million of shares. MP has a deal to provide General Motors with rare-earth magnets.
Marseille's La Timone Hospital, one of France's biggest hospitals, has weathered wave after wave of COVID-19. On Christmas Eve, medical personnel decorated a fir tree in the corridor and seized a moment for a communal meal in their scrubs, trying to maintain a semblance of holiday spirit in between rounds.
With the fast rise of the omicron variant, some people are opting to stay home for yet another holiday.
"If you do not need to be out and about today, please stay home," the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said.
The White House in October turned down a proposal that would have added more than 730 million at-home COVID tests to the market per month, according to a report this week.
"Merry Christmas everyone," John Travolta captioned the heartwarming family video shared on Christmas Day
Taylor Heinicke threw an interception when trying to go deep on Washington’s first offensive play, and things only got worse from there for the team that is just barely still in playoff contention after its most-lopsided loss since 2007. Veteran defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen got into a scuffle on the sideline, Dallas defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence picked another of Heinicke’s passes out of the air and rumbled 40 yards for a score and the Cowboys recovered a blocked punt for another touchdown in a 56-14 win Sunday night. “Just a little brotherly disagreement,” Payne said, refusing to say what caused the disagreement.
Until recently, researchers tracking the well-being of the endangered North Atlantic right whales could count on finding them in several key areas.
Deputies north of Macon said there was a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage” coming from inside the car.
The Taliban has eliminated two elections commissions and a government department dedicated to peace, according to a new report. Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban-run government, said it had dissolved the war-torn country's Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaint Commission, The Associated Press reported. The Taliban found the election infrastructure "unnecessary institutes for the current situation in...
Being the First Lady, even a former one, is no laughing matter. You’re constantly under public scrutiny and watchful eyes, but that doesn’t affect former First Lady Michelle Obama. From powerful speeches to fabulous appearances, you’ll never see Michelle look anything other than a goddess. But looking like a goddess isn’t easy, and you need […]
Until December 28, Akira is streaming on YouTube for free in Japan. With the country’s end of year holidays underway, people have more time to spend watching the movie, and perhaps, more time to notice all the little details.
How bad are things for Washington? They brought in heated benches only to watch the benches get heated as Dallas runs out to an early lead. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Carnival Cruise Line updated its mask policy Friday for sailings through Jan. 31 as omicron continues to spread.
Josh Allen lifted the Bills to a crucial AFC East win over the Patriots. The Chargers, meanwhile, stumbled in Houston to damage their playoff hopes.
Ashley Peterson had a different mental image of her Christmas break than what actually transpired: The 32-year-old thought she would finally visit the Caribbean reef-lined island of Bonaire, the 99th country in her quest to travel at least 100. Instead, her cruise ship, the Carnival Freedom, sailed past its destination Wednesday after a port turned away the boat because of coronavirus infections on board. At least four sailings on Royal Caribbean, Holland America, Carnival and others this week w