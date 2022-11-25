Here are the 100+ best Black Friday deals at Lowe's: DeWalt, GE, Samsung and more

Bring new power and style into your home with these Lowe's Black Friday deals available now.

Updated 10:02 AM EST: Black Friday 2022 has arrived with tons of deals on top products. Keep checking back with us to score major savings on high-tech appliances, home improvement equipment, holiday decor and more. We'll keep you updated by continually adding and updating the best deals. —Jada Kennzie, Reviewed

Black Friday is here, and Lowe's is giving us a jump start on holiday savings. Whether you want some powerful new appliances, are readying for a bathroom upgrade or want some eye-catching decorations for the holiday season, these Black Friday sales will help you save on anything you need. From fall lawn care to full-blown home renovations, we've got you covered with these Black Friday 2022 deals on Craftsman, LG and DeWalt Keep scrolling to get first dibs on all the best home improvement markdowns at the Lowe's Black Friday sale.

Lowe's Black Friday deals

10 best Lowe's Black Friday deals

Scoop epic savings on appliances, DeWalt power tools and more.

Best tool and equipment deals

Shop Black Friday deals on Kobalt tool sets and Craftsman storage cabinets.

This DeWalt cordless drill is just one of many great Black Friday deals available at Lowe's.

From countertop appliances to stoves, here are some of the deepest discounts available

From mixers to microwaves and so much more, the deals keep rolling in on kitchen appliances.

Best refrigerator deals

Check out these cool deals on top-tier refrigerators.

Keep your kitchen fully-stocked with this GE Profile refrigerator on sale at Lowe's for Black Friday.

Best cleaning appliance deals

Find savings on energy-efficient dishwashers and dryers at the Lowe's sale

Get the best of both washing and drying with this GE stacked laundry machine on sale at Lowe's for Black Friday.

Best holiday decoration deals

Enjoy these price cuts on yard decorations and artificial Christmas trees

Give your home some holiday flourish with these Lowe's decoration deals for Black Friday.

Best vacuum cleaner deals

Clean up with these amazing vacuum deals at the Lowe's Black Friday sale

Keep your homes clean with these Lowe's Black Friday deals on robotic and corded vacuums.

Best outdoor grill and firepit deals

Things are heating up with these fantastic deals on outdoor fire pits, grills and patio heaters

Add some extra heat to your patio with these Lowe's Black Friday deals on grills and fire pits.

Best outdoor furniture deals

Jazz up your exteriors with markdowns on outdoor essentials at the Lowe's Black Friday Month sale

This stylish Mondawe 3-Piece furniture collection is one of many outdoor pieces on sale at Lowe's for Black Friday.

Best smart home & electronic deals

Upgrade your home or apartment with these great deals

Bring your home into the future with these Google smart devices and more on sale for Black Friday.

Best lighting & ceiling fan deals

Brighten up the place with these illuminating deals!

Brighten up the place with these lighting and ceiling fan deals.

Best home improvement deals

Shop Black Friday deals on everything from chandeliers to bathroom cabinets today at Lowe's

Lowe's collection of Black Friday home improvement deals includes this stylish matte black faucet.

Lowe's has some amazing deals on all sorts of kids' toys—including STEM learning toys

Give your kids something fun this holiday season with these Lowe's toys Black Friday deals.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When do Lowe's Black Friday deals start?

Tons of Lowe's Black Friday deals are already live. We are seeing Black Friday deals on everything from kitchen appliances to power tools during Black Friday 2022 on Friday, November 25.

What are the best Lowe's early Black Friday deals?

Lowe's early Black Friday 2022 deals are now online and some of the best discounts we've seen so far are on home appliances, power tools, smart home devices and seasonal essentials. Browse serious price cuts on Samsung dishwashers and refrigerators right now, or opt for huge savings on power tools, like the Kobalt brushless power tool combo kit. Meanwhile, if you're already in Christmas mode, don't pass up Lowe's deals on artificial Christmas trees and yard decorations.

Whatever it is you're looking for, be sure to bookmark this page and check out our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Lowe's deals and tons of other can't-miss Black Friday 2022 sales.

What should I buy at Lowe's Black Friday sale?

Lowe's Black Friday sale is one of the best places to save on big-ticket home improvement essentials. If you're in the market for major home appliances, power tools or smart tech, the time to shop is now.

Right now we are looking at major markdowns on essential appliances, like the Samsung RF28T5001SR French door refrigerator for just $1,499—an unbelievable $480 markdown. Meanwhile, the Black Friday sale is also a killer opportunity to stock up on smaller items at some of the best prices we've seen all year—you can save on everything from bathroom faucets and screwdriver sets to lightbulbs and Christmas decorations.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25, but deals don't end there. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 and the deals will keep going.

Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after. If you can't wait until Black Friday to start shopping, many major retailers offer early Black Friday deals throughout the week for deal-conscious shoppers. Luckily, Lowe's Black Friday sale is already live, so you don't need to wait until the end of the month to start saving.

Should I wait to shop Black Friday deals?

While Black Friday may not officially be until Friday, November 25, we are noticing many of these early deals to be selling out. As with all deals, it’s our advice to shop early, as some deals end without warning and others may be gone before you know it.

Our Executive Editor of Commerce, Tercius Bufete, offers this bit of sage advice, “Retailers offer generous return policies during the holiday season. Remember, a deal in the hand is better than two in the bush—especially when you can return or get a price match on the bird.”

Lowe's Black Friday deals

