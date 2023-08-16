Picking a perfect baby name that is as unique as your soon-to-be son can be an overwhelming and daunting task.

For expecting parents looking for avant-garde baby names, consider boy names that start with "Q," especially since every option is sure to be more of an out-of-the-box name than one of the popular baby names.

According to the Social Security Administration, a name that starts with "Q" has never breached the top five boy names in the country since the SSA started collecting data in 1923.

So whichever "Q" boy name you choose is bound to be special.

“'Q' stands out for its rarity, which attracts parents," Laura Wattenberg, a name expert and author of the book “The Baby Name Wizard,” tells TODAY.com.

"But the range of options is limited, because 'Q' and 'U' are tethered together," she adds.

Unlike other baby names that start with more flexible letters of the alphabet, like "K," Wattenberg says names that start with "Q" lack the ability to "adapt to new trends."

"'Q' can’t do that, so 'Q' namers have to be creative in other ways," the author says. "Parents are turning to surnames like Quaid, words like Quest, and combining popular ingredients to create new names, like Quinnleigh.”

Finding the perfect "Q" boy name might be tricky, but luckily there are plenty of famous celebrities with "Q" names that can serve as inspiration for soon-to-be parents in search of the perfect moniker.

From legendary director Quentin Tarantino and mixed martial artist Quinton Jackson, to the incomparable musician Quincy Jones and the contemporary artist Questlove, there are more than a few influential and history-making people who have proudly boasted a "Q" name.

100 Boy Names That Start With 'Q'

From Quentin to Quade, your soon-to-be son will absolutely stand out with one of these unique boy names that start with "Q."

Qadir

Qasim

Qing

Quang

Quasimodo

Quentin

Quincy

Quinlan

Quinn

Quinton

Qadry

Qinglong

Quennel

Quigley

Quiller

Quim

Quinby

Quinctilius

Quirijn

Q'uq'umatz

Quindlen

Quinnell

Quintavius

Quintrell

Quon

Qurban

Qutb

Quý

Qaftzi'el

Qamar

Qays

Qemal

Qismat

Quickley

Quintilian

Quinto

Quiomars

Quique

Qadar

Qayyim

Qazi

Qimat

Qiu

Qiuco

Quant

Quell

Qabil

Qemu'el

Qiang

Qillaq

Qinnuajuag

Quanah

Quest

Quetzalcoatl

Quidel

Quispe

Quaashie

Quân

Quint

Quill

Quito

Qulu

Qusay

Quyên

Quỳnh

Qwin

Qaadir

Qadeer

Qaysean

Qayshaun

Qayshawn

Qayshon

Qesean

Qing-nian

Quade

Quaderer

Quantrell

Quarry

Quashon

Quahutli

Quashy

Qubad

Quennell

Quenten

Quentrell

Quillan

Quincey

Quinctilianus

Quinctius

Quinlin

Quinntan

Quinnten

Quinnton

Quinsy

Quintilianus

Quintilius

Quintin

Quintino

Quintinus

Quaid

This article was originally published on TODAY.com