100 business leaders back Sadiq Khan for a second term as London mayor

Thomas Colson
·5 min read
sadiq khan london mayor campaign
London Mayor Sadiq Khan Getty

  • One hundred business leaders today backed Mayor of London Sadiq Khan for re-election.

  • They said he had been a strong advocate for their sector during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • "Sadiq has been the most pro-business mayor ever, standing up for our interests on issues like Brexit and business rates," said Helen McIntosh, president of the South East London Chamber of Commerce.

One hundred business leaders today backed Mayor of London Sadiq Khan for re-election as the city's "most pro-business mayor ever", saying he had been a strong advocate for their sector during the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan is heavily tipped to win re-election on May 6 against his Conservative challenger Shaun Bailey when Londoners go to the polls on May 6.

He has pitched himself as the most business-friendly candidate, promising he will focus on "jobs, jobs, jobs" if he wins the race.

Helen McIntosh, principal of McIntosh & Associates and president of the South East London Chamber of Commerce, was among those who backed Khan.

"Sadiq has been the most pro-business mayor ever, standing up for our interests on issues like Brexit and business rates, and lobbying the Government to provide greater support for businesses through the challenges of the past year," she said.

"During the pandemic, programmes like Pay It Forward London, the Back To Business Fund, and the Culture at Risk Fund have helped many small businesses to survive."

Other business leaders who backed Khan include Alan Buckle, the former deputy chairman of KMPG, and Simon Pitkeathley, chief executive of Camden Town Unlimited, which represents Camden businesses.

Khan said in a statement to Insider: "I know that this last year has been the hardest in living memory for businesses dealing with the perfect storm of Brexit and the pandemic, and I am determined to continue standing up for them. If re-elected, I will never stop banging the drum for jobs and investment in our capital.

"Working together I know we can deliver my ambitious plan for London's recovery and build a better, fairer, more prosperous city which offers a brighter future for all Londoners."

Business leaders backing Sadiq Khan for re-election

Name

Title

Organisation

Howard Dawber

Managing Director of Strategy

Canary Wharf Group

Simon Pitkeathley

Chief Executive

Camden Collective

Mohammad Ali Khan

Director

Pacific Infotech

Asma Khan

Founder

Darjeeling Express Restaurant

Praful Nargund

CEO

CREATE Fertility

Paul Hendrick

CEO

Harevale Ltd

Philip Craig

Businessman

Tom Adeyoola,

Entrepreneur

Daniel Farrell

Managing Director

Leftfield

Dr Hannah Allen,

GP and founder of

Tinto App

Stephen Gibbons

Former Director

IT Consulting

Ibrahim Dogus

Director

Lambeth Life

Raife Aytek

Director

Rimad Ltd

Kamran Mahmood,

CEO

Gridizen

Sonny Leong,

Chief Executive

Training Sector

Sajid Qureshi,

CEO

Proinstall AV

Mark Glover

Executive Chairman

SEC Newgate

Deva Ponnoosami

Marketing Director

Southern Marketing Services

Eleni Chalmers

Director

Masonbeam Ltd

Hamish Sandison

Chairman

Whitereport Global Limited

Muhammad Sarmad, CEO, Freshdale Supplies Ltd

Alan Buckle

Formerly Chief Executive

KPMG Consulting

Lord Hollick

Businessman & Labour Peer

Richard Greer

Entrepreneur

Peter Droussiotis

Chairman/ CEO

PGD Strategy

Alison Downie

Kate O'Rourke

Tom Jones

Lucy Mitchell,

Managing Director,

Food Retail and Wholesale

Bonny Uba,

Managing Director,

IT services

Jennifer Lim,

Creative Director,

Creative Industries

Daniel York,

Artistic Director,

Creative Industries

Phillip Caudell

Founder

The Not So Big Company

Jasvir Singh

legal firm

Emily Wallace

Founding Partner

Inflect Partners

David Offenbach

Peter Hills

Director

Hackney Brewing Ltd

Cemal Ezel,

Founder of Change Please CIC

Old Spike Roastery and Coal Rooms Restaurants

Ali Gul Ozbek

Director

Med-Chem Pharmacy

Serkan Karakuzu

Director

Elstree Antiques ltd

Sheikh Aliur Rahman

Chief Executive

London Tea Exchange

Ozlem Ozaydin

Director

Redeye Trading Ltd

Sabri Ozaydin

Production Manager

Redeye Trading Ltd

Ali Kosele

Director

Civil Engineering Sector

Rashal Mohammod Ahmed

Director

Hospitality Sector

Mohammed Daniel Chowdhury

Director

Hospitality Sector

Abdal Ahmed

Director

Hospitality Sector

Rehana Ameer

Director

Prosap Corporation Limited

Hilal Ameer

Director

Food Retail and Wholesale

Saif Masood

Director

Food Retail and Wholesale

Sezgin Aydın

Entertaiment

Simon Lydiard

Consultant

Public Sector and Procurement

Mehmt Yenilmez Kemal

Director

Accountants and Tax Advisers

Onur Simsek

Founder

atlacarte App

Fevzi Kemal Torun

Publishing

Paul Dimoldenberg

Chair

Quatro

Eyyup Saglik

Director

Beso London

Husayn Kassai

Co-Founder

Onfido

Usman Khan

CEO

APEX:E3

Mehmet Hakan Elbir

Director

HE PROJECTS LTD

Kerem Okumuş

Director

S360 LIMITED

Shokat Ali

Chief Executive

St James Cars

Jas Athwal

Business Owner

Sam Lassman

Business Owner

Hot Milk Café

Roberta Watts

Business Owner

Hot Milk Café

Shane Parkes

Head of Operations

Searjent Security

Kabir Ahmed Khalku

Business Owner

Harrow Road Grocers

Vijay Luthra

Managing Director

Napier and Nightingale

Mukesh Patel

Business Owner

Amy news & off licence

Sadiq Kothia

Business Owner

Retail

Irfan Khoda

Director

Perfect Rims LTD

Sirajul Islam

Restaurateur

Ajay Maru

Managing Director

Salon Sleek

Gerald Shamash

Partner

Legal Firm

Ranil Perera

Director

Regulation and Risk Limited

Peter Phillips OBE

Former Chairman and Co-Founder

Buchler Phillips Group

Ruth Gladwin

Business Owner

Legal Firm

Helen McIntosh

Principal

McIntosh Associates

Cassius Colman

Co-founder

Nelly Duff Art Gallery

Shaban Mohammed

Business Owner

Bargain Food Centre

Andrew Clough

CEO

The Brew

Appu Dhamodaran

Business Owner

Retail

Ricky Sandhu

Partner

Citicorp Ltd

Karl Sandhu

CEO

Vistastar Leisure Plc

Hanif Khan

Director

Video Shoot Productions Ltd

Mr.B.Balavenkateshan

Director

Universal Fortune Ltd

Sheri-Ann Bhim

CEO and Founder

BrandyBPapier

Vijay Anand Jambulingham

Directors

Good Luck Care Ltd

Bhavesh Raja

Owner

Creative Cuts Hair and Beauty

Richard Kalmar

Managing Director

Estate Agents

Shazaah Masood

Director

Great Education Ltd

Anthony West

Co-Founder

Nola

Josephine Vander Gucht

Co-Founder

Nola

Robert Robinson

Co-Founder

Notes Coffee

Claire Pritchard

CEO

GDCA

Philip Normal

Founder

Philip Normal Clothing Brand

Arpita Dutt

Founding Partner

Legal firm

Dr Bilal Sheikh

Chief Executive

Mont Rose College

Amjad Syed

Director

Supercare Pharmacy

Aruna Rengiah Pillai

Director

Shan E-Solutions Ltd

