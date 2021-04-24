100 business leaders back Sadiq Khan for a second term as London mayor
One hundred business leaders today backed Mayor of London Sadiq Khan for re-election.
They said he had been a strong advocate for their sector during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Sadiq has been the most pro-business mayor ever, standing up for our interests on issues like Brexit and business rates," said Helen McIntosh, president of the South East London Chamber of Commerce.
Khan is heavily tipped to win re-election on May 6 against his Conservative challenger Shaun Bailey when Londoners go to the polls on May 6.
He has pitched himself as the most business-friendly candidate, promising he will focus on "jobs, jobs, jobs" if he wins the race.
Helen McIntosh, principal of McIntosh & Associates and president of the South East London Chamber of Commerce, was among those who backed Khan.
"Sadiq has been the most pro-business mayor ever, standing up for our interests on issues like Brexit and business rates, and lobbying the Government to provide greater support for businesses through the challenges of the past year," she said.
"During the pandemic, programmes like Pay It Forward London, the Back To Business Fund, and the Culture at Risk Fund have helped many small businesses to survive."
Other business leaders who backed Khan include Alan Buckle, the former deputy chairman of KMPG, and Simon Pitkeathley, chief executive of Camden Town Unlimited, which represents Camden businesses.
Khan said in a statement to Insider: "I know that this last year has been the hardest in living memory for businesses dealing with the perfect storm of Brexit and the pandemic, and I am determined to continue standing up for them. If re-elected, I will never stop banging the drum for jobs and investment in our capital.
"Working together I know we can deliver my ambitious plan for London's recovery and build a better, fairer, more prosperous city which offers a brighter future for all Londoners."
Business leaders backing Sadiq Khan for re-election
Name
Title
Organisation
Howard Dawber
Managing Director of Strategy
Canary Wharf Group
Simon Pitkeathley
Chief Executive
Camden Collective
Mohammad Ali Khan
Director
Pacific Infotech
Asma Khan
Founder
Darjeeling Express Restaurant
Praful Nargund
CEO
CREATE Fertility
Paul Hendrick
CEO
Harevale Ltd
Philip Craig
Businessman
Tom Adeyoola,
Entrepreneur
Daniel Farrell
Managing Director
Leftfield
Dr Hannah Allen,
GP and founder of
Tinto App
Stephen Gibbons
Former Director
IT Consulting
Ibrahim Dogus
Director
Lambeth Life
Raife Aytek
Director
Rimad Ltd
Kamran Mahmood,
CEO
Gridizen
Sonny Leong,
Chief Executive
Training Sector
Sajid Qureshi,
CEO
Proinstall AV
Mark Glover
Executive Chairman
SEC Newgate
Deva Ponnoosami
Marketing Director
Southern Marketing Services
Eleni Chalmers
Director
Masonbeam Ltd
Hamish Sandison
Chairman
Whitereport Global Limited
Muhammad Sarmad, CEO, Freshdale Supplies Ltd
Alan Buckle
Formerly Chief Executive
KPMG Consulting
Lord Hollick
Businessman & Labour Peer
Richard Greer
Entrepreneur
Peter Droussiotis
Chairman/ CEO
PGD Strategy
Alison Downie
Kate O'Rourke
Tom Jones
Lucy Mitchell,
Managing Director,
Food Retail and Wholesale
Bonny Uba,
Managing Director,
IT services
Jennifer Lim,
Creative Director,
Creative Industries
Daniel York,
Artistic Director,
Creative Industries
Phillip Caudell
Founder
The Not So Big Company
Jasvir Singh
legal firm
Emily Wallace
Founding Partner
Inflect Partners
David Offenbach
Peter Hills
Director
Hackney Brewing Ltd
Cemal Ezel,
Founder of Change Please CIC
Old Spike Roastery and Coal Rooms Restaurants
Ali Gul Ozbek
Director
Med-Chem Pharmacy
Serkan Karakuzu
Director
Elstree Antiques ltd
Sheikh Aliur Rahman
Chief Executive
London Tea Exchange
Ozlem Ozaydin
Director
Redeye Trading Ltd
Sabri Ozaydin
Production Manager
Redeye Trading Ltd
Ali Kosele
Director
Civil Engineering Sector
Rashal Mohammod Ahmed
Director
Hospitality Sector
Mohammed Daniel Chowdhury
Director
Hospitality Sector
Abdal Ahmed
Director
Hospitality Sector
Rehana Ameer
Director
Prosap Corporation Limited
Hilal Ameer
Director
Food Retail and Wholesale
Saif Masood
Director
Food Retail and Wholesale
Sezgin Aydın
Entertaiment
Simon Lydiard
Consultant
Public Sector and Procurement
Mehmt Yenilmez Kemal
Director
Accountants and Tax Advisers
Onur Simsek
Founder
atlacarte App
Fevzi Kemal Torun
Publishing
Paul Dimoldenberg
Chair
Quatro
Eyyup Saglik
Director
Beso London
Husayn Kassai
Co-Founder
Onfido
Usman Khan
CEO
APEX:E3
Mehmet Hakan Elbir
Director
HE PROJECTS LTD
Kerem Okumuş
Director
S360 LIMITED
Shokat Ali
Chief Executive
St James Cars
Jas Athwal
Business Owner
Sam Lassman
Business Owner
Hot Milk Café
Roberta Watts
Business Owner
Hot Milk Café
Shane Parkes
Head of Operations
Searjent Security
Kabir Ahmed Khalku
Business Owner
Harrow Road Grocers
Vijay Luthra
Managing Director
Napier and Nightingale
Mukesh Patel
Business Owner
Amy news & off licence
Sadiq Kothia
Business Owner
Retail
Irfan Khoda
Director
Perfect Rims LTD
Sirajul Islam
Restaurateur
Ajay Maru
Managing Director
Salon Sleek
Gerald Shamash
Partner
Legal Firm
Ranil Perera
Director
Regulation and Risk Limited
Peter Phillips OBE
Former Chairman and Co-Founder
Buchler Phillips Group
Ruth Gladwin
Business Owner
Legal Firm
Helen McIntosh
Principal
McIntosh Associates
Cassius Colman
Co-founder
Nelly Duff Art Gallery
Shaban Mohammed
Business Owner
Bargain Food Centre
Andrew Clough
CEO
The Brew
Appu Dhamodaran
Business Owner
Retail
Ricky Sandhu
Partner
Citicorp Ltd
Karl Sandhu
CEO
Vistastar Leisure Plc
Hanif Khan
Director
Video Shoot Productions Ltd
Mr.B.Balavenkateshan
Director
Universal Fortune Ltd
Sheri-Ann Bhim
CEO and Founder
BrandyBPapier
Vijay Anand Jambulingham
Directors
Good Luck Care Ltd
Bhavesh Raja
Owner
Creative Cuts Hair and Beauty
Richard Kalmar
Managing Director
Estate Agents
Shazaah Masood
Director
Great Education Ltd
Anthony West
Co-Founder
Nola
Josephine Vander Gucht
Co-Founder
Nola
Robert Robinson
Co-Founder
Notes Coffee
Claire Pritchard
CEO
GDCA
Philip Normal
Founder
Philip Normal Clothing Brand
Arpita Dutt
Founding Partner
Legal firm
Dr Bilal Sheikh
Chief Executive
Mont Rose College
Amjad Syed
Director
Supercare Pharmacy
Aruna Rengiah Pillai
Director
Shan E-Solutions Ltd
