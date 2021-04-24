100 business leaders back Sadiq Khan for a second term as London mayor

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Getty

One hundred business leaders today backed Mayor of London Sadiq Khan for re-election as the city's "most pro-business mayor ever", saying he had been a strong advocate for their sector during the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan is heavily tipped to win re-election on May 6 against his Conservative challenger Shaun Bailey when Londoners go to the polls on May 6.

He has pitched himself as the most business-friendly candidate, promising he will focus on "jobs, jobs, jobs" if he wins the race.

Helen McIntosh, principal of McIntosh & Associates and president of the South East London Chamber of Commerce, was among those who backed Khan.

"Sadiq has been the most pro-business mayor ever, standing up for our interests on issues like Brexit and business rates, and lobbying the Government to provide greater support for businesses through the challenges of the past year," she said.

"During the pandemic, programmes like Pay It Forward London, the Back To Business Fund, and the Culture at Risk Fund have helped many small businesses to survive."

Other business leaders who backed Khan include Alan Buckle, the former deputy chairman of KMPG, and Simon Pitkeathley, chief executive of Camden Town Unlimited, which represents Camden businesses.

Khan said in a statement to Insider: "I know that this last year has been the hardest in living memory for businesses dealing with the perfect storm of Brexit and the pandemic, and I am determined to continue standing up for them. If re-elected, I will never stop banging the drum for jobs and investment in our capital.

"Working together I know we can deliver my ambitious plan for London's recovery and build a better, fairer, more prosperous city which offers a brighter future for all Londoners."

Business leaders backing Sadiq Khan for re-election

Name Title Organisation Howard Dawber Managing Director of Strategy Canary Wharf Group Simon Pitkeathley Chief Executive Camden Collective Mohammad Ali Khan Director Pacific Infotech Asma Khan Founder Darjeeling Express Restaurant Praful Nargund CEO CREATE Fertility Paul Hendrick CEO Harevale Ltd Philip Craig Businessman Tom Adeyoola, Entrepreneur Daniel Farrell Managing Director Leftfield Dr Hannah Allen, GP and founder of Tinto App Stephen Gibbons Former Director IT Consulting Ibrahim Dogus Director Lambeth Life Raife Aytek Director Rimad Ltd Kamran Mahmood, CEO Gridizen Sonny Leong, Chief Executive Training Sector Sajid Qureshi, CEO Proinstall AV Mark Glover Executive Chairman SEC Newgate Deva Ponnoosami Marketing Director Southern Marketing Services Eleni Chalmers Director Masonbeam Ltd Hamish Sandison Chairman Whitereport Global Limited Muhammad Sarmad, CEO, Freshdale Supplies Ltd Alan Buckle Formerly Chief Executive KPMG Consulting Lord Hollick Businessman & Labour Peer Richard Greer Entrepreneur Peter Droussiotis Chairman/ CEO PGD Strategy Alison Downie Kate O'Rourke Tom Jones Lucy Mitchell, Managing Director, Food Retail and Wholesale Bonny Uba, Managing Director, IT services Jennifer Lim, Creative Director, Creative Industries Daniel York, Artistic Director, Creative Industries Phillip Caudell Founder The Not So Big Company Jasvir Singh legal firm Emily Wallace Founding Partner Inflect Partners David Offenbach Peter Hills Director Hackney Brewing Ltd Cemal Ezel, Founder of Change Please CIC Old Spike Roastery and Coal Rooms Restaurants Ali Gul Ozbek Director Med-Chem Pharmacy Serkan Karakuzu Director Elstree Antiques ltd Sheikh Aliur Rahman Chief Executive London Tea Exchange Ozlem Ozaydin Director Redeye Trading Ltd Sabri Ozaydin Production Manager Redeye Trading Ltd Ali Kosele Director Civil Engineering Sector Rashal Mohammod Ahmed Director Hospitality Sector Mohammed Daniel Chowdhury Director Hospitality Sector Abdal Ahmed Director Hospitality Sector Rehana Ameer Director Prosap Corporation Limited Hilal Ameer Director Food Retail and Wholesale Saif Masood Director Food Retail and Wholesale Sezgin Aydın Entertaiment Simon Lydiard Consultant Public Sector and Procurement Mehmt Yenilmez Kemal Director Accountants and Tax Advisers Onur Simsek Founder atlacarte App Fevzi Kemal Torun Publishing Paul Dimoldenberg Chair Quatro Eyyup Saglik Director Beso London Husayn Kassai Co-Founder Onfido Usman Khan CEO APEX:E3 Mehmet Hakan Elbir Director HE PROJECTS LTD Kerem Okumuş Director S360 LIMITED Shokat Ali Chief Executive St James Cars Jas Athwal Business Owner Sam Lassman Business Owner Hot Milk Café Roberta Watts Business Owner Hot Milk Café Shane Parkes Head of Operations Searjent Security Kabir Ahmed Khalku Business Owner Harrow Road Grocers Vijay Luthra Managing Director Napier and Nightingale Mukesh Patel Business Owner Amy news & off licence Sadiq Kothia Business Owner Retail Irfan Khoda Director Perfect Rims LTD Sirajul Islam Restaurateur Ajay Maru Managing Director Salon Sleek Gerald Shamash Partner Legal Firm Ranil Perera Director Regulation and Risk Limited Peter Phillips OBE Former Chairman and Co-Founder Buchler Phillips Group Ruth Gladwin Business Owner Legal Firm Helen McIntosh Principal McIntosh Associates Cassius Colman Co-founder Nelly Duff Art Gallery Shaban Mohammed Business Owner Bargain Food Centre Andrew Clough CEO The Brew Appu Dhamodaran Business Owner Retail Ricky Sandhu Partner Citicorp Ltd Karl Sandhu CEO Vistastar Leisure Plc Hanif Khan Director Video Shoot Productions Ltd Mr.B.Balavenkateshan Director Universal Fortune Ltd Sheri-Ann Bhim CEO and Founder BrandyBPapier Vijay Anand Jambulingham Directors Good Luck Care Ltd Bhavesh Raja Owner Creative Cuts Hair and Beauty Richard Kalmar Managing Director Estate Agents Shazaah Masood Director Great Education Ltd Anthony West Co-Founder Nola Josephine Vander Gucht Co-Founder Nola Robert Robinson Co-Founder Notes Coffee Claire Pritchard CEO GDCA Philip Normal Founder Philip Normal Clothing Brand Arpita Dutt Founding Partner Legal firm Dr Bilal Sheikh Chief Executive Mont Rose College Amjad Syed Director Supercare Pharmacy Aruna Rengiah Pillai Director Shan E-Solutions Ltd

