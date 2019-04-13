What 100 Calories of Easter Candy Looks Like

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

In 2018, Americans spent $3.4 billion on Easter candy—more than they spent on candy for any other holiday except Halloween, according to the National Confectioners Association. So it’s not easy to sidestep all those chocolate eggs and jelly beans. And for people trying to avoid eating too many calories, that can be a problem.

Banning Easter baskets isn’t the solution. Portion control is. Pick one Easter candy you really like, eat about 100 calories’ worth—an amount of "fun" food that can fit into practically any diet—and take the time to really enjoy it. Use this handy visual guide to help you keep tabs on how much you’re eating without falling into a calorie-filled rabbit hole.

