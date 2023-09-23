100+ cars broken into overnight at 3 Columbia apartment complexes. Police investigate.

Police are investigating an overnight crime spree that saw more than 100 cars broken into across three apartment complexes in Columbia.

Early Friday morning, the suspects smashed the windows of trucks, four-door sedans and SUVs, making off with purses, wallets, firearms accessories, debit cards, loose change and glasses, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.

Shortly after 4 a.m., police were dispatched to 5000 Forest Apartments, at 5000 Forest Drive in Forest Acres, where they found more than 20 cars had been broken into.

Two hours later, police were dispatched to the neighboring 42 Magnolia Apartments, at 922 Autumn Circle. Investigators report more than 10 cars were broken into there.

On the other side of the city, police were dispatched to the Broad River Trace apartments, near the Riverbanks Zoo, at 5:30 a.m. where they found that more than 70 cars had been broken into.

The Columbia Police Department has not confirmed whether the thefts were coordinated.

“While acknowledging there are similarities between the incidents, officers are working to determine whether the cases are connected or not,” said Jennifer Timmons, a Columbia Police Department spokesperson.

The apartment complexes all feature amenities, including pools, clubhouses and gyms. Rents for a one-bedroom apartment at the three complexes begin between $1,100 and $1,400.

The case is being investigated by the Columbia Police Department’s property crimes unit.

While so far police have only confirmed that “gun accessories” were stolen during the break-ins, Columbia ranks as one of the leading cities in the country for guns stolen out of cars.

A 2022 review of FBI data by the nonprofit group Everytown for Gun Safety revealed that Columbia had the third highest number of guns stolen out of cars in the nation.

73% of guns reported stolen in 2022 came from auto break-ins, said Columbia Police Department Chief W.H. Holbrook, at the time.

“We have been extremely vocal here in Columbia, S.C., about the violent crime epidemic caused by criminals having easy access to firearms through auto break-ins,” Holbrook said.

Members of the public with information about the break-ins have been asked to contact CRIMESTOPPERS by calling 888-CRIME-SC or submitting a tip through www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.