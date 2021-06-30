At 100, China's Communist Party looks to cement its future

KEN MORITSUGU
·6 min read

BEIJING (AP) — For China's Communist Party, celebrating its 100th birthday on Thursday is not just about glorifying its past. It's also about cementing its future and that of its leader, Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In the build-up to the July 1 anniversary, Xi and the party have exhorted its members and the nation to remember the early days of struggle in the hills of the inland city of Yan'an, where Mao Zedong established himself as party leader in the 1930s.

Dug into earthen cliffs, the primitive homes where Mao and his followers lived are now tourist sites for the party faithful and schoolteachers encouraged to spread the word. The cave-like rooms feel far removed from Beijing, the modern capital where national festivities are being held, and the skyscrapers of Shenzhen and other high-tech centers on the coast that are more readily associated with today's China.

Yet in marking its centenary, the Communist Party is using this past — selectively — to try to ensure its future and that of Xi, who may be eyeing, as Mao did, ruling for life.

“By linking the party to all of China’s accomplishments of the past century, and none of its failures, Xi is trying to bolster support for his vision, his right to lead the party and the party’s right to govern the country,” said Elizabeth Economy, a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

This week's celebrations focus on two distinct eras — the early struggles and recent achievements — glossing over the nearly three decades under Mao from the 1950s to 1970s, when mostly disastrous social and economic policies left millions dead and the country impoverished.

To that end, a spectacular outdoor gala attended by Xi in Beijing on Monday night relived the Long March of the 1930s — a retreat to Yan'an that has become of party lore — before moving on to singing men holding giant wrenches and women with bushels of wheat. But it also focused on the present, with representations of special forces climbing a mountain and medical workers battling COVID-19 in protective gear.

The party has long invoked its history to justify its right to rule, said Joseph Fewsmith, a professor of Chinese politics at Boston University.

Shoring up its legitimacy is critical since the party has run China single-handedly for more than 70 years — through the chaotic years under Mao, through the collapse of the Soviet Union and through the unexpected adoption of market-style reforms that over time have built an economic powerhouse, though millions remain in poverty.

Many Western policymakers and analysts believed that capitalism would transform China into a democracy as its people prospered, following the pattern of former dictatorships such as South Korea and Taiwan.

The Communist Party has confounded that thinking, taking a decisive turn against democracy when it cracked down on large-scale protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989 and quashing any challenges to single-party rule in the ensuing decades — most recently all but extinguishing dissent in Hong Kong after anti-government protests shook the city in 2019.

Its leaders have learned the lesson of the Soviet Union, where the communists lost power after opening the door to pluralism, said Zhang Shiyi of the Institute of Party History and Literature.

Instead, China's newfound wealth gave the party the means to build a high-speed rail network and other infrastructure to modernize at home and project power abroad with a strong military and a space program that has landed on the moon and Mars. China is still a middle-income country, but its very size makes it the world's second-largest economy and puts it on a trajectory to rival the U.S. as a superpower.

In the meantime, it has doubled down on its repressive tactics, stamping out dissent from critics of its policies and pushing the assimilation of ethnic minorities seeking to preserve their customs and language in areas such as Tibet and the heavily Muslim Xinjiang region. While it is difficult to gauge public support for the party, it has likely been boosted at least in some quarters by China’s relative success at controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and its standing up to criticism from the United States and others.

“We have never been so confident about our future,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told journalists on a recent trip to the party's historic sites in Yan'an.

Tiananmen Square, where Mao proclaimed the founding of communist China in 1949, is no longer a home for student protesters with democratic dreams. On Thursday, the plaza in the center of Beijing will host the nation's major celebration of party rule. While most details remain under wraps, authorities have said that Xi will give an important speech.

The anniversary marks a meeting of about a dozen people in Shanghai in 1921 that is considered the first congress of the Chinese Communist Party — though it actually started in late July. The festivities will likely convey the message that the party has brought China this far, and that it alone can lift the nation to greatness — arguing in essence that it must remain in power.

Xi also appears to be considering a third five-year term that would start in 2022, after the party scrapped term limits.

The centennial is at once a benchmark to measure how far the country has come and a moment for Xi and the party to move toward their goals for 2049, which would mark the 100th year of communist rule, said Alexander Huang, a professor at Tamkang University in Taiwan. By then, Xi has said, the aim is basic prosperity for the entire population and for China to be a global leader with national strength and international influence.

“Whether they can achieve that goal is the biggest challenge for the Chinese leadership today,” he said, noting growing tensions with other countries, an aging population and a young generation that, as elsewhere, is rejecting the grueling rat race for the traditional markers of success.

Still, the party's ability to evolve and rule for so long, albeit in part by suppressing dissent, suggests it may remain in control well into its second century. The party insists it has no intention of exporting its model to other countries, but if China continues to rise, it could well challenge the western democratic model that won the Cold War and has dominated the post-World War II era.

“In the United States, you only talk, talk, talk,” said Hua of the Foreign Ministry. “You try to win votes. But after four years, the other people can overthrow your policies. How can you ensure the people’s living standards, that their demands can be satisfied?”

___

Associated Press video journalists Sam McNeil in Beijing and Johnson Lai in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore to tighten border measures on travellers from Australia, ease up on those from Guangdong

    Singapore will be tightening its COVID-19 border measures on travellers from Australia, while easing those on travellers from Guangdong.

  • U.S. eyes more stable, predictable ties with Russia, Blinken tells paper

    The United States hopes for more stable and predictable relations with Russia but if the latter continues to "be aggressive", then Washington will respond, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday. "But if Russia is going to continue to take reckless or aggressive actions, we'll respond — not for purposes of conflict, not to escalate, but because we will defend our interests and values," he told Italian daily La Repubblica. Blinken - who was in Rome for a meeting on international efforts to combat Islamist militia - referred to the SolarWind cyberattacks and the attempt to poison jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

  • China's unprecedented crackdown on its internet sector

    China is clamping down on its internet sector.Not even the likes of e-commerce giant Alibaba are safe, with it receiving a record-breaking fine in April.Beijing's competition regulator is dishing out fines and investigating some of the biggest names in the "platform economy", after issuing anti-monopoly guidelines that target internet platforms.Let's look at five of Beijing's highest-profile targets.Firstly, there's the antitrust probe into Didi, just as the ride-hailing giant gears up for America's potentially largest IPO of the year.The investigation will see if it's guilty of uncompetitive practices that squeezed out smaller rivals, and whether the pricing mechanism used by Didi's core ride-hailing business is transparent enough, sources told Reuters. Alibaba got hit with a record $2.78 billion fine in April, after it was found guilty of abusing its dominant market position since 2015, by preventing merchants from using other online e-commerce platforms. The fine was about 4% of Alibaba's 2019 domestic revenue.China torpedoed the $37 billion listing of Alibaba fintech affiliate Ant Group in November.That came after company founder Jack Ma said the country's financial and regulatory system stifled innovation.Chinese regulators imposed a sweeping restructuring on the fintech giant, Forcing it to turn itself into a financial holding firm.Tencent could face a penalty of at least $1.5 billion for anti-competitive practices and not properly reporting past acquisitions and investments for antitrust reviews.It's also been told it may have to give up exclusive music streaming rights, and may even be forced to sell its acquired music apps.Regulators also launched an antitrust investigation into food delivery giant Meituan.It had an estimated 68.2% of China's food delivery market in the second quarter of 2020, according to Trustdata.So why is all of this happening now?Some analysts say the government fears they'll grow too powerful if left unchecked.

  • Endeavor China Appoints Sum Huang as New CEO

    Endeavor’s China subsidiary has appointed Sum Huang as its chief executive, the company said Tuesday. Huang was most recently the co-founder and partner of Shanghai-headquartered content provider XG Entertainment, which raised capital from Alibaba CICC and YF Capital during his tenure. He helped the company build its content development and production business, produced live concerts, […]

  • Factbox: A hundred years on, how the Communist Party dominates China

    China's ruling Communist Party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1. The Communist Party of China (CCP) was founded in 1921, holding its first congress in Shanghai, with the help of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, during a turbulent period after the country had a decade earlier cast off 2,000 years of dynastic rule. Its founders took inspiration from Marxism, after seeing how other political models had failed in China.

  • Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings

    The 97-year-old told CNBC in an interview alongside Berkshire CEO and billionaire investor Warren Buffett that the United States should take a leaf out of China's book and "step in preemptively to stop speculation". Communist Party-ruled China "did the right thing" by reining in Ma, the founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, who has hardly been seen in public since he criticised regulators in a speech in October last year. Alibaba was also hit with a record $2.75 billion antitrust penalty as China tightens controls on the booming “platform economy”.

  • Third shot of AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise as booster

    A third dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine may produce strong immune system protection, potentially good news for countries considering providing a vaccine booster.

  • Explainer-Are Chinese COVID-19 shots effective against the Delta variant?

    Many countries from China to Indonesia and Brazil rely heavily on Chinese vaccines to inoculate their people against COVID-19, but there are growing concerns about whether they provide enough protection against the Delta variant, first identified in India. Below are views from China's health experts about the effectiveness of home-grown vaccines against the Delta, which is becoming the globally dominant variant, and virus preventive measures China is taking. DO CHINESE VACCINES WORK AGAINST DELTA?

  • NIO Stock Keeps On Rallying. Hope About Deliveries Might Be the Key.

    The electric-vehicle stock has risen about 29% over the past month, but it is still only 2% higher year to date.

  • AP PHOTOS: China's Communist Party marks centenary

    China’s ruling Communist Party is marking its centenary with fireworks and fanfare. Since seizing power amid civil war in 1949, the party has undergone a tumultuous history, but president and party leader Xi Jinping is emphasizing the country’s rise to economic, military and diplomatic power over the past four decades since reforms were enacted. Going unmentioned are the disasters brought under the founder of the Communist state, Mao Zedong, as well as the bloody military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

  • Watch a modified Tesla Model S Plaid rip 3,400 feet up Pikes Peak in less than 7 minutes

    This blisteringly quick, virtual ride-along up Colorado's famous Pikes Peak will make your palms sweat.

  • China's Communist Party celebrates centenary

    The evening performance at the Bird Nest National stadium showcased the handover of Hong Kong - a former British colony - to Chinese rule; Chinese President Xi Jinping's major campaign to alleviate poverty; the country's expanding military power and the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.Xi and other senior Chinese officials including premier Li Keqiang attended the performance, with fireworks rocketing into the sky and tens of thousands of people in the audience waving the Chinese national flags.The show culminated with the audience singing the song "Without the Communist Party, There Would Be No New China," and five minutes of fireworks.Many Chinese cheered the celebration by posting online well-wishes for the country and party on social media.

  • China's leader Xi hands out medals amid party celebrations

    Amid celebrations over the centenary of the ruling Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping has awarded loyal party members with medals and called for adherence to Marxism. Xi’s speech at a ceremony Tuesday follows a lavish celebration at Beijing’s Olympic stadium on Monday night emphasizing China’s rise to economic and political prominence following reforms enacted more than 40 years ago. “All party comrades should take their faith in Marxism and the socialism with Chinese characteristics as their life’s purposes,” Xi said in his address to medal winners.

  • China's ruling party censors its past as centenary nears

    At the house where Mao Zedong and 12 others met 100 years ago to found the Chinese Communist Party, President Xi Jinping recently led his politburo in reciting an oath to uphold principles and "sacrifice everything" for the party and the people. The obscure Shanghai courtyard of 1921 is now a lavish memorial hall, a focal point as China celebrates the centenary on Thursday of the party that controls the world's most populous nation and second-biggest economy. The site of that first party congress now chronicles China's "humiliation" at the hands of warlords and imperialists, its "awakening" in the early 20th century and its revival after the party's 1949 victory in a civil war that sent Chiang Kai-shek's nationalists into exile in Taiwan.

  • Tennis-Big-serving Anderson relishing Wimbledon rematch with Djokovic

    Anderson was outplayed by Djokovic in the title showdown three years ago after spending 11 hours on court in his previous two matches. The 35-year-old knows he must produce his best tennis to compete with Djokovic, who is unbeaten at the All England Club since the 2017 quarter-finals. Former world number five Anderson has seen his ranking slip to 102 after struggling with injuries over the past couple of years, including two knee surgeries between September 2019 and February 2020.

  • GOP China Task Force leader says Chinese military may have taken over Wuhan lab in 2019

    The Republican head of the House’s China Task Force revealed new testimony that the Chinese military may have taken over the Wuhan Institute of Virology earlier than previously reported, which he said added evidence indicating COVID-19 originated in the lab.

  • China's CanSino cuts ties with Brazil firm, halting vaccine licensing

    Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has canceled a request for emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc after the laboratory cut ties with its Brazilian representative. The move follows a wave of scrutiny in Brazil of vaccine contracts negotiated by intermediaries, a common local practice. Federal prosecutors and Senate investigators are probing a deal for an Indian vaccine, with one senator accusing President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday of turning a blind eye to alleged irregularities.

  • An Australian scientist who was the only foreigner at the Wuhan virus lab says she never got COVID-19 and doesn't believe the center leaked it

    Danielle Anderson, 42, worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology's BSL-4 lab until November 2019. She told Bloomberg News she saw no sign of illness.

  • American duo tell Tokyo court they regret helping Ghosn flee Japan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter told a Tokyo court on Tuesday that they regretted helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, where he faced trial for alleged financial crimes. Flanked by guards, the two men, who were brought into court handcuffed, bowed deeply to the three judges who will decide their sentence, and asked to be allowed to return to the United States to see family. "I deeply regret my actions and sincerely apologise for causing difficulties for the judicial system and for the Japanese people," the older Taylor said in a quavering voice.

  • Huawei’s CEO wants his employees to watch a TV show about the Chinese Communist Party

    Ahead of the 100th anniversary of China’s ruling Communist Party on July 1, Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei used the opportunity of a company forum to answer questions from some of the employees of his embattled Chinese technology giant, which remains blacklisted by the US. The once-reclusive businessman tends to make headlines pretty much … The post Huawei’s CEO wants his employees to watch a TV show about the Chinese Communist Party appeared first on BGR.