The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle raises funds for local heroes

The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle held its annual Bandfest fundraiser Saturday night, featuring a night of music, dancing, food, and spirits to raise money for families of public safety personnel at its event in Bushland.

A member of the Coors Cowboy Club chimes the dinner triangle Saturday at the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle's annual Bandfest in Bushland.

Suzanne Talley, executive director of the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, spoke about the event and what the organization does.

Tennessee Tuckness and Friends perform for the crowd Saturday at the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle's annual Bandfest in Bushland.

"All the proceeds benefit the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, which supports firefighters and law enforcement officers who are killed or injured in the line of duty,” Talley said.

Onlookers await the first band Saturday at the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle's annual Bandfest in Bushland.

A member of the Cake Company of Canyon awaits attendees with treats Saturday at the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle's annual Bandfest in Bushland.

Talley said that over the past year, the 100 Club has helped fund ballistic vests for the Amarillo Fire Department, purchased a communication system for the Hereford Police Department Critical Incident Team, and a Motorola communications system for the Fritch Fire and Police Department.”

She said the event sold out and hoped to raise about $35,000 to help first responders.

Members of the 10 Club greet attendees Saturday at the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle's annual Bandfest in Bushland.

A group digs into dinner Saturday at the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle's annual Bandfest in Bushland.

Attendees line up for dinner served by the Coors Cowboy Club Saturday at the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle's annual Bandfest in Bushland.

Bands performing at the event were the A-Town Rockers, The Jackie Haney Band, Geezers Gone Wild, and Tennessee Tuckness, and Friends.

“We hope everyone that attends becomes more aware of how to support these men and women that stand behind us and put their lives on the line every day,” Talley said. “We are here for when the unthinkable happens to these men and women who protect us within 24 hours. It is our privilege and honor to stand behind them.”

Suzanne Talley, executive director of the 100 Club looks on Saturday at the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle's annual Bandfest in Bushland.

For anyone looking to join the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, go to https://www.texaspanhandle100club.org/

