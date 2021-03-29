100 COVID cases tied to Nebraska daycare — many a more contagious variant, officials say

Dawson White
·3 min read

Dozens of coronavirus cases have been linked to a daycare in Nebraska, health officials say, and many of them have proved to be a variant that’s more easily spread.

The Douglas County Health Department said Friday that contact tracing tied an Omaha daycare facility to more than 100 COVID-19 cases.

More than half of Rosewood Academy Childcare and Preschool’s staff members and students have been affected, officials said, WOWT reported.

Many of the cases were caused by a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1.7 — better known as the United Kingdom variant, the health department said.

Officials said the outbreak is especially concerning because the variant is more contagious than other strains.

Health officials don’t know the exact number of U.K. variant cases tied to Rosewood Academy because Nebraska doesn’t do genomic sequencing on each sample, ABC News reported.

Rosewood Academy closed its Northwest facility March 18 after the first cases were confirmed, according to KMTV.

At the time, the daycare said it had gone above and beyond to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“The health and safety of children, families and staff are the top priority of Rosewood Academy Childcare and Preschool,” a spokesperson for daycare owner Kelli Hansen said, KETV reported.

“The spread of the United Kingdom (UK) variant at Rosewood Academy aligns with anywhere it is present – it spreads more easily, and children are more susceptible to it. Procedures and protocols for prevention are the same as other variants of the virus, utilizing thorough screening processes, hand washing and cleaning procedures with staff members, children and families.”

The daycare later said it was “temporarily and voluntarily” closing all its locations for two weeks to “devote 100% of our immediate time and energy to defending our business and our reputations through the pendency of this investigation,” acording to KETV.

Justin Frederick, supervisor of communicable disease epidemiology for Douglas County, said the Rosewood outbreak isn’t unprecedented and that similar incidents could happen at any kind of school, WOWT reported.

County health officials are urging childcare providers to get vaccinated.

“It is crucial that childcare providers get vaccinated,” health director Dr. Adi Pour said. “Childcare providers are eligible for the vaccine and can easily make an appointment on the DCHD website.”

Douglas County Health Department spokesman Phill Rooney agreed, adding, “This is not the time to let down your guard,” WOWT reported.

The B.1.1.7 variant was first identified in September in the United Kingdom and made its way to the U.S. by the end of December, McClatchy News reported. It was first discovered in the U.S. in Colorado.

Experts are still working to determine how effective COVID-19 vaccines are against variants, but early data suggests that the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines offered “minimal impact on antibody effectiveness” against the U.K. variant, McClatchy News reported.

More than 10,500 cases of the U.K. variant have been reported in the U.S. through Sunday, according to CDC data.

Recommended Stories

  • Grounded cargo ship Ever Given floating, moving through Suez Canal: 'We pulled it off!'

    The Ever Given, one of the largest ships in the world, was moving through the Suez Canal on Monday after being grounded for almost a week.

  • Hailee Cooper becomes third Texas player to withdraw from ANWA after positive COVID-19 result

    Hailee Cooper became the third Texas player to withdraw from the Augusta National Women's Amateur after a positive COVID-19 result.

  • NHS uses AI scan to detect hidden heart disease

    The technology will help doctors warn patients years before a heart attack strikes.

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • CDC: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines are 90% effective in real-world conditions

    People who are fully vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna are 90% less likely to get infected with COVID-19, according to a CDC study that tested nearly 4,000 health care workers and other essential workers for the virus weekly. Why it matters: The data show how well the vaccine performs in non-clinical trial settings. During the mRNA clinical trials for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, effectiveness from full vaccination was about 95%.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The vaccine was 90% against infections regardless of symptom status, the report says.Vaccine effectiveness of partial immunization — greater than 14 days after first dose, but before second dose — was 80%.The findings provide researchers with more evidence that vaccines reduce the risk of infections, including asymptomatic ones.What they're saying: “These findings should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, said in a statement. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • South Dakota Governor Issues Final Veto on Transgender Sports Bill

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem officially vetoed a bill restricting girls’ sports at public schools to female students on Monday, hours after the state House voted 67-2 to override Noem’s initial style and form veto. Noem attempted to rewrite several sections of the bill, citing concerns that if it were to become law it would result in punitive action from organizations such as the National Collegiate Athletic Association and American Civil Liberties Union. Instead of outright vetoing the bill initially, she recommended “style and form” changes to exempt collegiate sports from the bill. However, a number of Republican state lawmakers have criticized the governor’s changes, arguing that the proposed tweaks go beyond style and form and would render the bill meaningless. Now that Noem has officially vetoed the bill, it will require a two-thirds majority of lawmakers to pass the bill over her objections, according to the Argus Leader. The governor is expected to call a special session to consider a new bill that would include the changes she has proposed, according to the paper. After the bill passed the state Senate last month in a 20-15 vote, Noem had indicated she would sign the bill into law, before quickly changing her mind and frustrating her fellow Republicans. The ACLU of South Dakota has criticized the Women’s Fairness in Sports bill, which was introduced by State Representative Rhonda Milstead and passed the South Dakota House last month 50-17, according to KOTA TV. An ACLU advocacy manager, Jett Jonelis, testified against the bill: “In an attempt to ‘level the playing field,’ House Bill 1217 excludes an entire group of women and girls from meaningful participation in sports,” Jonelis said. “House Bill 1217 isn’t about protecting fairness in women’s sports,” he said. “It’s about erasing and excluding trans people from participation in all aspects of public life.”

  • Armie Hammer's wild family history includes a $180 million fortune, New York City's biggest art scandal and a 1955 murder

    Details about Armie Hammer's family history have been uncovered after the actor was accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman.

  • 'Do you miss me yet?' Donald Trump hijacks Mar-a-Lago wedding reception to rail against Joe Biden

    Traditionally, wedding speeches are used to heap praise on a happy couple as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. But when Donald Trump grabbed a microphone at a Mar-a-Lago reception earlier this month, he railed against Joe Biden, Iran, China, the migrant crisis on the southern border and questioned the result of November's election in a rant that has been posted online. Dressed smartly in a tuxedo, the former president held court on the dance floor in front of a nervous-looking wedding band at the reception for John and Megan Arrigo, asking guests: “Do you miss me yet?” In a video obtained by TMZ, Mr Trump falsely claimed that Joe Biden, the current US president, had dropped sanctions against Iran and said that the situation on the Mexican border is a “humanitarian disaster,” the “worst that it has ever been” and is going to “destroy the country.” Speaking at the Florida resort where he has been staying since leaving office, Mr Trump said he had “turned off the news” but launched into a number of current affairs issues.

  • Massive container ship freed from Suez Canal

    Rescuers fully dislodged the "Ever Given" from the banks of the Suez Canal on Monday, sending the skyscraper-sized container ship on its way after six days of drama that paralyzed the vital shipping route, according to canal authorities.Why it matters: The massive maritime traffic jam wreaked havoc on global trade and resulted in one of the largest ship salvage operations in modern history.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Shippers with containers carrying oil, commodities and consumer goods were forced to reroute around the southern tip of Africa, adding weeks and tens of thousands of dollars of additional costs to their voyages.The Suez blockage was estimated to cost $400 million per hour in delays to goods shipments, according to CNBC.BREAKING: the ship is really moving now and horns are blaring in what sounds like celebration.The stern has swung away from us and it looks like it’s really facing the right way now after hours of being jackknifed across the channel. pic.twitter.com/gTuvqWO5ta— Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 Context: The ship, one of the largest in the world, ran aground in the canal on March 22 after getting caught in poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm. The 220,000-ton and quarter-mile-long ship, operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine, had been heading from China to the Netherlands.Dredgers and tug boats were able to partially refloat the ship early on Monday morning, before fully freeing it from the bank hours later.The big picture: About 30% of global container shipping volumes pass through the canal, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea — a vital connection between European and Asian markets.Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, said in an advisory on Monday that the six-day blockage has triggered a series of disruptions to global trade that could "take weeks, possibly months, to unravel."The company added that it could take at least six days for its current queue of ships to pass through once the Suez Canal is fully cleared for operations again.Our thought bubble: The trouble in the Suez — like the pandemic — underscores the fragility of a global economy built on just-in-time shipping.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 2 college students die when boat capsizes during crew club practice, Iowa officials say

    The second student was found dead Monday.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • The Biden administration is developing a national coronavirus 'vaccine-passport' program for Americans

    Under the plans, Americans could have to show a "vaccine passport" to enter some sports arenas, music venues, or restaurants.

  • An engineer working to free the Suez container ship says the bow is still stuck and re-floating it was the easy part

    Egypt's president took a victory lap after the Ever Given was re-floated. But the most difficult work is ahead, according to a company working on it.

  • Yankees legend Masahiro Tanaka appears to suggest he moved back to Japan to protect his family from racism in the US

    Masahiro Tanaka left MLB after seven years and signed a two-year contract to play professionally in Japan.

  • Myanmar's military junta chief threw a lavish dinner party after troops killed more than 100 people in the streets

    Many found the spectacle of the glamorous party jarring as Myanmar's military continues to kill people who oppose the coup there.

  • South African Adrian Nel killed in Mozambique jihadist attack

    South African Adrian Nel would have celebrated his 41st birthday on 1 April.

  • Lindsey Graham parrots himself by again saying he'll shoot 'gangs' with his AR-15 in the event of a 'natural disaster'

    Graham made the same claim in 2019.

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

    Shipping was on the move again late on Monday in Egypt's Suez Canal after a giant container ship which had been blocking the busy waterway for almost a week was refloated, with more than 400 ships waiting to pass through. Egypt's Leth Agencies said 43 vessels had resumed transit from the Great Bitter Lake, which separates two sections of the canal. Early on Monday rescue workers from the SCA working with a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage partially refloated the ship and straightened it in the canal.

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up bid to revive defense of Kentucky abortion law

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by Kentucky's Republican attorney general to defend a restrictive state law, struck down by lower courts, that abortion rights advocates have said would effectively ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the justices to let him intervene in defense of the Republican-backed law after Democratic Governor Andy Beshear's administration dropped the case. The Supreme Court is being asked to decide only that narrow issue, and not whether the law violates Supreme Court precedents holding that women have a right to obtain an abortion.