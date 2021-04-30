  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

100 days in, Biden has made little progress on helping refugees and asylum seekers

Caitlin Dickson
·Reporter
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden entered the White House with an ambitious immigration agenda, promising not only to undo the harmful policies imposed by his predecessor but to completely reform the U.S. immigration system into one that is more efficient, welcoming and humane.

One hundred days later, immigration experts generally agree that Biden has made some notable strides in the right direction but has a lot more work to do in order to deliver on those lofty promises.

“Only focusing on the reversal of some of the harm that Trump inflicted upon immigrants, refugees and border communities is crucial, but it’s not progress,” said Erika Andiola, chief advocacy officer at RAICES, a nonprofit that provides legal services to immigrant and refugee families, in a statement. “Progress and justice for the immigrant community means completely undoing every hurtful policy and going beyond the status quo of the Obama administration and his predecessors.”

Migrants and asylum seekers demonstrate at the San Ysidro crossing port between Tijuana, Mexico and California on March 23, 2021. (Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images)
Migrants and asylum seekers demonstrate at the San Ysidro crossing between Tijuana, Mexico, and California on March 23. (Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images)

As a candidate, Biden was particularly critical of the Trump administration’s policies that sought to limit access to protections in the U.S. for asylum seekers and refugees. Upon entering office, he quickly issued a number of executive orders to roll back some of those harshest policies, such as the Migrant Protection Protocols, which forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases were adjudicated in U.S. immigration court. 

But Greg Chen, senior director of government relations at the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said that while Biden has “taken some steps to improve asylum procedures, he has not executed on promises that he made to welcome asylum seekers to the United States, as well as refugees.”

On a call with reporters Thursday, Chen outlined some of the key findings from the association’s newly published review of Biden’s immigration actions during his first 100 days in office. Humanitarian protections, he said, are one of the areas in which the administration has made the least progress, and has even backed away from some of [Biden’s] pledges.”

Asylum-seeking migrants&#39; families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on April 22, 2021 in Roma, Texas. (Go Nakamura/Getty Images)
Asylum-seeking migrant families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States on April 22. (Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most blatant example came earlier this month, when the White House announced that Biden would keep the refugee admissions ceiling for fiscal year 2021 at 15,000 — the historically low number set by Donald Trump — instead of raising it to 62,500, as he’d previously promised. The White House walked back the announcement after it drew significant backlash from prominent congressional Democrats. In a statement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted that Biden’s decision had “been the subject of some confusion” and that the president was expected to set a “final, increased refugee cap for the remainder of this fiscal year by May 15.”

“For the past few weeks, he has been consulting with his advisers to determine what number of refugees could realistically be admitted to the United States between now and Oct. 1,” read Psaki’s statement. “Given the decimated refugee admissions program we inherited, and burdens on the Office of Refugee Resettlement, his initial goal of 62,500 seems unlikely.”

Psaki also noted that while Trump’s 15,000 cap would remain in place, at least for now, Biden had ordered flights to resume for refugees from key regions that had previously been banned under Trump.

Reporting from the Washington Post and New York Times later revealed that Biden’s reversal on refugees was motivated by concerns over political pressure stemming from the recent surge of migrants, largely from Central America, arriving at the southern border.

“We recognize that there is substantial controversy about an influx of migrants coming in at the southern border,” said Chen. He argued that the controversy is being used “by those resistant to [Biden’s] vision of a more welcoming America ... to impede any kind of reform.”

Whether Biden will commit to carrying out that vision in the face of future political challenges “is going to be a real test of the president's leadership,” said Chen.

File photo taken on March 9, 2021 shows migrants attempting to cross the Rio Bravo river on the border between Mexico and the United States, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. A large increase in migrants pouring over the U.S. southern border has sparked yet another political fight in Washington. (David Peinado/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Migrants attempt to cross the Rio Bravo from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, to Texas on March 9. (David Peinado/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Chen also pointed to Biden’s continued use of a controversial public health order, known as Title 42, which was first implemented under the Trump administration at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to effectively seal off the southern border to migrants. Unlike Trump, Biden has made unaccompanied migrant children exempt from being expelled at the border under Title 42. But the order is still being used to quickly remove the majority of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border without documentation, including asylum-seeking families with young children.

According to a recent Los Angeles Times analysis of government data, U.S. officials have conducted more than 630,000 expulsions along the U.S.-Mexico border since Title 42 was implemented in March 2020, with roughly 240,000 since Biden was inaugurated in January. Of the expulsions carried out under the current administration, nearly 32,000 were of migrant children and their parents. The Los Angeles Times found that by forcibly sending thousands of vulnerable Central American migrants to some of the most dangerous cities south of the Mexican border, Title 42 is fueling the kidnappings of migrants and the extortion of their relatives in the United States.

The policy has been widely condemned by public health experts as well as immigrant and human rights advocates. Human Rights Watch, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees and several Democratic senators, including then-Sen. Kamala Harris, have argued that it violates both U.S. and international asylum laws.

Migrants from Central America, who arrived illegally from Mexico to the US to seek asylum, disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande river before turning themselves over to border patrol agents at the border city of Roma on March 29, 2021. (Photo by Ed Jones/ AFP via Getty Images)
Migrants from Central America disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande before turning themselves over to Border Patrol agents on March 29. (Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

"Significantly fewer families are being allowed to access asylum" under the Biden administration than under Trump, Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy counsel for the American Immigration Council, told members of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security, Facilitation & Operations during a hearing on unaccompanied children at the border this week.

Nonetheless, Biden hasn’t backed away from Title 42, but rather he has pointed to the continued expulsion of most families and single adults amid a surge of migration from Central America to the U.S. as proof that the border is not open, contrary to the claims of both smugglers and Biden’s Republican critics. The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Yahoo News on Title 42, but administration officials have previously defended its use of the Trump-era policy. On a call with reporters earlier this week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the order is “a public health imperative not only to protect the American public but also to importantly protect the migrants themselves,” and would remain in place until it “is no longer needed.”

On Thursday, BuzzFeed News reported that the Biden administration is considering a plan to offer certain particularly vulnerable migrants a chance to enter the U.S. with a humanitarian exception to the Title 42 policy. The BuzzFeed report notes that under the potential new process, which is still being finalized, “Department of Homeland Security officials are expected to still turn around the vast majority of immigrants at the border.”

President Biden speaks during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Bloomberg)
President Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. (Melina Mara/Washington Post via Bloomberg)

Biden briefly touched on immigration during his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night. He referenced the effort, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, “to get at the root of the problem of why people are fleeing to our southern border from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador,” and called on members of Congress to pass immigration reform legislation.

But even some of his allies in Congress, such as Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., were disappointed that the president’s speech did not include a specific plan to address the current influx of migrants at the southern border. In an interview with Politico on Thursday, Kelly, who is already facing Republican criticism over the border situation ahead of his reelection bid next year, called for more federal resources for “what I would say is a crisis on the border in Arizona and Texas” and promised to "continue holding this administration accountable.”

Reichlin-Melnick and Jorge Loweree, policy director of the American Immigration Council, released their own report Thursday on the Biden administration’s progress so far on eliminating the Trump-era restrictions to legal immigration, and the significant barriers that remain.

“President Biden's first 100 days were a success in signaling a very different and new way forward on immigration,” Loweree told reporters Thursday. “His next hundred days must be characterized by meaningful action to address the ongoing hardship experienced by immigrants and their families created by Trump's invisible wall."

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • ITV Pulls ‘Viewpoint’ Following Noel Clarke Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    U.K. broadcaster ITV has pulled the plug on the finale of its new drama series “Viewpoint,” which was set to air tonight (Friday) at 9 p.m., following numerous allegations made about series star Noel Clarke. The “Love Island” broadcaster has been facing intense pressure to call time early on the police drama — which has […]

  • BAFTA on Noel Clarke: ‘We Did Not Know About Any Allegations Relating to Noel Clarke’ Prior to Award Announcement

    BAFTA has said it was unaware of any sexual misconduct allegations against “Bulletproof” actor Noel Clarke before naming him as the recipient of its Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award in March. The org also claims it was in an “invidious” situation, and that it would have been “improper” to scrap the award based on […]

  • The soul of the post-Trump GOP isn't in D.C., it's in the nation's statehouses

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • How 'Amtrak Joe' Biden's infrastructure push could put rail back on track in the US

    President Joe Biden campaigned on sparking the “second great railroad revolution” in a car-centric nation where rail infrastructure has languished for decades. The president famously commuted daily from Wilmington, Delaware, to Washington, D.C., during his time as a senator, logging millions of miles riding the rails and earning the nickname “Amtrak Joe.” “He's the first president in decades who's routinely ridden trains and he understands just how functional they are,” Robert Yaro, the former president of the New York's Regional Plan Association, a nonprofit civic planning organization, and a professor emeritus at the University of Pennsylvania, told ABC News.

  • Column: If Republicans succeed in ousting Newsom, recalls will become their go-to strategy

    Newsom could be removed from office by a margin of 51% to 49%, then replaced by someone who gets only 25% of the vote. How is that democratic?

  • Gone Fission: Controversial nuke plant near NYC shuts down

    Indian Point will permanently stop producing nuclear power Friday, capping a decades-long battle over a key source of electricity in the heart of New York City's suburbs that opponents have called a threat to millions living in the densely packed region. The retirement of the Indian Point Energy Center along the Hudson River could increase New York's short-term reliance on natural gas plants, despite the state's goal of reducing carbon emissions. The actual shutdown will be straightforward: a control room operator for Indian Point’s Unit 3 will push a red button to shut down the reactor Friday night.

  • Kaya Scodelario reveals director asked her to bare all to win film part

    Scodelario said many young actors don't have caring agents to protect them.

  • 'We did it!': Minnesota exults at Census win at NY's expense

    Minnesotans spent 18 months worrying over whether the 2020 census would finally cost them a precious seat in Congress, expecting to lose one to faster-growing competitors in the South and West even if they found and counted every last soul in the state. In Minnesota — a state that’s long seen itself as above average — residents voluntarily returned their census forms at the highest rate in the nation. If Minnesota had counted 26 fewer people — or New York just 89 more — the seat would have switched states.

  • Rudy Giuliani evidently ignored FBI warnings that Russia would try to manipulate him in Ukraine

    FBI counterintelligence agents visited Rudy Giuliani in late 2019, when he was personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, to warn him he was the target of a Russian disinformation campaign to damage Trump's likely opponent in the 2020 election, President Biden, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Thursday evening. Giuliani evidently ignored the warning and traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, in December 2019 to try to find unflattering or incriminating information about Biden and his son Hunter. While in Ukraine, the Post notes, Giuliani met with a Ukrainian lawmaker, Andriy Derkach, later identified and sanctioned by the U.S. as "an active Russian agent" running an "influence campaign" against Biden. The FBI also warned the Trump White House that Giuliani's information should be considered tainted by Russian disinformation. The FBI raided Giuliani's home and office on Wednesday as part of a criminal investigation into his work in Ukraine. The 2019 "defensive briefing" to Giuliani is distinct from that ongoing probe, the Post reports, "but it reflects a broader concern by U.S. intelligence and federal investigators that Giuliani — among other influential Americans and U.S. institutions — was being manipulated by the Russian government to promote its interests and that he appears to have brazenly disregarded such fears." Federal agents gave similar defensive briefings to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and the pro-Trump One America News Network. Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine did not result in Biden losing to Trump, obviously, but he did achieve "one thing he had been seeking in Ukraine," the firing of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the Times reports. And that "was a Pyrrhic victory," becoming a major factor in Trump's first impeachment and a focus of the Justice Department's investigation into whether Giuliani violated a federal law against working as an unregistered foreign agent. The warrant to search Giuliani's rooms and seize electronic devices specifically sought his communications with both Trump administration and Ukrainian officials regarding Yovanovitch's ouster, the Times reports. Giuliani wanted her fired because he viewed her as an impediment to his effort to search for dirt on the Bidens, and some Ukrainian officials wanted her recalled because she was pursuing an anti-corruption campaign in Ukraine. A "key question" for investigators, the Times says, is whether Giuliani went after Yovanovitch solely on Trump's behalf or also on behalf of Ukrainian officials who wanted her gone and were in a position to help Trump damage Biden. Giuliani denies all wrongdoing. More stories from theweek.comRepublicans reveal their red line5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.

  • 22 million Brits living in zero COVID areas, new analysis shows

    The areas did not report any deaths due to coronavirus in April, and most have seen declining case rates in recent months.

  • Fact check: Claims on Biden banning use of 'Wuhan virus' to describe COVID-19 missing context

    Social media posts that claim an executive order has banned the federal use of "Wuhan virus" and similar terms to describe the COVID-19 are missing context.

  • Meghan McCain decries Tim Scott jabs as ‘racist,’ calls him to run for president

    The View co-host Meghan McCain said she was “disgusted” by those who called South Carolina Senator Tim Scott an “Uncle Tom,” following his Republican rebuttal speech to President Joe Biden‘s joint address to Congress Wednesday evening. Scott, who is the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, was excoriated on Twitter following his remarks in which he asserted that despite personally experiencing the “pain of discrimination,” America is “not a racist country.”

  • Cedric Jimenez to Direct Anti-Terrorism Investigation Thriller ‘November’ Starring Jean Dujardin (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cedric Jimenez, the French director of “The Connection,” the Rosamund Pike-starrer “HHhH” and “Bac Nord,” will next be directing “November,” an action-packed thriller set against the backdrop of the Paris terror attacks of 2015 with a prestigious cast led by Oscar-winning Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”), Anais Demoustier (“Alice and The Mayor”) and Sandrine Kiberlain (“In […]

  • Stocks Generating Improved Relative Strength Includes KB Home

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for KB Home shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Why Carter's Stock Popped Today

    Carter's said it earned an adjusted $1.98 per share, compared to the prior-year period when it lost $0.81 at the onset of the pandemic. Carter's chairman and CEO Michael D. Casey said in a statement the company realized growth in each of its retail, wholesale, and international business segments, resulting in "meaningfully" exceeding its own expectations. Carter's reported record gross profit margin and the best operating profit margin in more than 10 years.

  • Chief postal inspector tells lawmakers that social media monitoring began after George Floyd protests

    The U.S. Postal Service’s law enforcement arm began monitoring social media posts following the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, according to congressional aides and lawmakers.

  • India’s reputation is taking a battering in international media

    Critical coverage of Modi's handling of the coronavirus crisis has turned into a secondary crisis in India—one of free speech.

  • Can the U.S. and Cuba get along now that the Castros are gone?

    For the first time in more than 60 years, Cuba has a leader not named Castro. Does the change provide President Biden a chance to end decades of hostility with America's island neighbor?

  • Democrats struggle to get infrastructure plan off the ground

    Democrats are struggling to make decisions on the infrastructure plan as the reality of closely divided House and Senate margins closes in.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday