  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After 100 days of war, Ukraine is more resolved than ever to take its land back from Russia

Lauren Egan
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine — As Russia’s invasion grinds into its 100th day with no clear end in sight, Ukrainians seem more determined than ever to take back every lost inch of their battered land.

From officials in Kyiv to residents in Kharkiv, the message is clear: The country will not accept concessions of territory in order to reach a peace agreement with its invading neighbor.

In conversations with people around the Kharkiv region, just miles from the Russian border, many expressed frustration and anger at recent suggestions that their country should consider giving up some territory currently under occupation in order to achieve a cease-fire agreement that might avert a bloody war of attrition that could drag on for another 100 days — or longer.

Image: Two women pass by a residential building at the site of multiple Russian strikes on May 25, 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Pete Kiehart / For NBC News)
Image: Two women pass by a residential building at the site of multiple Russian strikes on May 25, 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Pete Kiehart / For NBC News)

The Kremlin’s forces are advancing in the east and now control 20 percent of Ukrainian territory, according to President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, while his Western allies have shown signs of wavering in their support.

Yet, Ukrainian public opinion illustrates just how challenging it could be to reach an acceptable diplomatic resolution with Russia.

“Of course, we want peace, but we also want our territories back,” said Anna Ockmanko, 57, whose house in a small village outside of Kharkiv was destroyed when the Russian forces invaded. “If not, then what are we suffering for?”

Anna Ockmanko. (Mariia Vovk)
Anna Ockmanko. (Mariia Vovk)

Olena Ruban, 53, said that conceding territory in exchange for peace “should not even be a discussion.”

“We will fight to the end. I will pick up a gun and fight myself if I need to,” she said, as she worked to clean up her house that was damaged when Russian forces occupied the region. Ukrainian troops pushed them out last month in a successful counterattack outside the country's second-largest city of Kharkiv.

Olena Ruban. (Mariia Vovk)
Olena Ruban. (Mariia Vovk)

“I understand even more clearly now that compromise is not an option,” she said. “We still believe in victory.”

As the death toll increases, oil prices skyrocket and fears mount of a global food shortage, some Western officials have recently suggested that Ukraine should consider giving up land to Russia in exchange for peace.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said Kyiv should accept ceding territory to bring an end to the invasion, while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called for a cease-fire in Ukraine “as soon as possible.” The New York Times’ editorial board argued in a recent piece that Ukraine would have to confront “painful territorial decisions.”

Ukrainian officials have slammed the idea.

Zelenskyy compared the suggestion to the 1938 Munich Pact — a failed European attempt to appease Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler by giving up territory in Czechoslovakia.

In a video address posted online, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelenskyy, said that “no one is going to trade a gram of our sovereignty or a millimeter of our territory.”

“Our children are dying, soldiers are being blown apart by shells, and they tell us to sacrifice territory. Get lost. It’s never going to happen,” he said.

Since the war started Feb. 24, Ukrainian forces have successfully pushed Russia out of territory around the capital city of Kyiv, as well as Kharkiv in the northeast. But Russia controls the strategically important cities of Kherson and Mariupol in the south, and is gaining ground in the eastern provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region. Moscow may not be far off creating a much-desired land corridor to Crimea, which it invaded and annexed in 2014.

Zelenskyy has acknowledged that the war will only end through a diplomatic solution rather than a military victory. In a television address last month, he said the war “will be bloody, there will be fighting, but it will only definitively end through diplomacy.”

But peace negotiations have stalled, and Ukrainian public opinion could continue to harden as new allegations of Russian atrocities are uncovered.

A recent poll from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found that 82 percent of Ukrainian adults believe that “no territorial concessions should be allowed” in order to reach a peace agreement, compared to 10 percent who thought some territorial concessions should be made.

“Russia wants to establish control of all of Ukraine, and Ukrainians do not want this,” said Anton Grushetskyi, the deputy director of the institute. “When some politicians, experts in the West try to put pressure on Ukraine in this very complicated situation to concede some territory, they should understand that’s just not the real intentions of the population.”

The Kremlin seems determined to exert long-term control over areas it has seized, but Zelenskyy has said that any peace agreement would require Russia pulling back to its pre-invasion positions.

Some Ukrainians say that’s not enough.

Olena, 59, who asked not to use her last name out of fear that Russian troops could identify her son who is serving in the Ukrainian military, said that Russia’s brief occupation of her town changed how she felt about Crimea and other parts of the country’s east that have been under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Any peace agreement should include those territories, she said.

Olena. (Mariia Vovk)
Olena. (Mariia Vovk)

“We think about the people who’ve been living under occupation for eight years. We’re crying for them,” she said. “I feel guilty that we didn’t do more earlier on, but now having lived under occupation for just one month, I understand so much better now what they are going through — the exhaustion, the fear.”

Serhii, 55, who also asked not to use his last name out of concern that Russian troops could return to the region and identify him, said that Ukrainians were clear eyed about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan “to conquer all of Ukraine.”

“The only option is to get everything back,” he said. “But we also need to accept that it might not happen soon.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Says It Has Retaken 20 Villages in the South in Counteroffensive

    Ukrainian forces have taken back control of 20 small towns and villages in the south of the country, an official said Thursday, as part of a counteroffensive intended to recapture lost territory and to tie up some Russian forces at a time when Moscow is intensely focused on an offensive in the east. Military analysts say the counterattacks that Ukraine has mounted in recent days in the Kherson region are unlikely to prove decisive at this point. Transformative shifts in fortune for either side h

  • Voters Say They Want Gun Control. Their Votes Say Something Different.

    It is one of the most puzzling questions for Democrats in American politics: Why is the political system so unresponsive to gun violence? Expanded background checks routinely receive more than 80% or 90% support in polling. Yet gun control legislation usually gets stymied in Washington and Republicans never seem to pay a political price for their opposition. There have been countless explanations offered about why political reality seems so at odds with the polling, including the power of the gu

  • 'Not if but When': More Mass Shootings Add to Weary Nation's Grief

    Since the devastating attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last week, mass shootings around the country have been relentless, coming at a pace of more than two a day. Some 20 shootings in which at least four people were hurt or killed have unfolded in a matter of nine days, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. The shootings came as Americans went through their ordinary routines. Outside a bar and liquor store in Michigan. At a house party in California. In a downtown area

  • Why Canada Races on Gun Policy When America Crawls

    As Congress once more struggles through acrimonious and so far fruitless negotiations over gun reforms in the wake of a mass shooting, Americans may find themselves looking north in befuddlement. Canada’s government has begun moving to ban handgun sales and buy back military-style rifles — dramatic changes in a country with one of the world’s highest gun ownership rates outside of the United States, expected to pass easily and with little fuss. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New Yor

  • Latest Deshaun Watson lawsuit claims he offered each accuser $100K to settle their civil cases

    The allegation is part of a footnote of the 23rd suit, which was brought against Watson earlier this week.

  • Alex Jones' InfoWars agrees to dismiss bankruptcy

    Three entities linked to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ InfoWars on Thursday agreed to dismiss their Chapter 11 case, marking a win for the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre victims. The families had claimed the bankruptcy was a "sinister" attempt by Jones to shield his assets from liability stemming from defamation lawsuits they had won against him. The three holding companies for Jones’ far-right website InfoWars and other products he controls agreed to toss the Chapter 11 case following allegations that the bankruptcy was filed only as a litigation tactic in the Sandy Hook defamation cases.

  • Two states aim to arm teachers despite opposition from educators and experts

    Two state legislatures are considering measures that would permit teachers and other school staff to carry arms in the aftermath of the Texas elementary school

  • LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad posts lowest round ever by an amateur to kick off U.S. Women’s Open

    Ingrid Lindblad grabbed a two-shot lead at the U.S. Women's Open on Thursday after posting an amateur record 6-under 65.

  • Google exec: Resolving green card backlog 'absolutely critical' to maintaining US tech leadership

    prolonged backlog in processing green cards is threatening to dethrone the US standing atop the global competition for tech talent, according to one Google Executive. The processing delays stem in part from restrictions and staffing shortages brought on by the covid-19 pandemic, and restrictive immigration laws passed under the Trump Administration.

  • Meet the Democratic activist who wants to change how Christians look at politics

    In an age of runaway political polarization, Justin Giboney thinks he may have found an agenda that can bring Republican and Democratic Christians together. The hard part, of course, is that both sides will need to compromise.

  • Sam Asghari opens up about Britney Spears's miscarriage: 'When the baby's ready, it'll come'

    In a new interview, the aspiring actor and fitness buff made rare comments about life with the woman he affectionately calls his "Lioness." It includes candid statements about their recent pregnancy loss as well as details about his top-secret proposal.

  • It's the Queen's Jubilee, but little Prince Louis' funny faces are the life of the party

    Think life is really intense right now? Prince Louis seems to agree as he loses it during the military parade that opened the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

  • Jan. 6 committee sets prime-time hearing date for findings

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol will go public with its findings in a prime-time hearing next week, the start of what lawmakers hope will be a high-profile airing of the causes and consequences of the domestic attack on the U.S. government. Lawmakers plan to hold a series of hearings in June that they promise will lay out, step-by-step, how former President Donald Trump and his allies worked feverishly to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, spreading lies about widespread voter fraud — widely debunked by judges and his own administration — that fueled a violent assault on the seat of democracy. The six hearings, set to begin June 9 and expected to last until late June, will be the first time the committee discloses “previously unseen material” about what it has discovered in the course of a sprawling 10-month investigation that has touched nearly every aspect of the insurrection.

  • Tesla falls as Elon Musk says he wants to cut 10% of staff at the EV maker because he's got a 'super bad feeling' about the economy

    Elon Musk sent a brief email titled "pause all hiring worldwide" to Tesla executives, Reuters reported. He has previously projected a US recession.

  • LeBron James joins Michael Jordan as the only NBA billionaires

    Lebron James began the first active NBA player to be worth $1 billion thanks to a series of savvy business moves during his career.

  • 'Enough!': Biden calls for assault weapons ban

    One day after a gunman killed four people at a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House, vowing to pressure Congress into enacting new gun control measures.

  • Amazon employees call on the company to stop selling books deemed anti-trans

    A group of employee disrupted a company Pride event with a demonstration.

  • Mortgage rates inch down, but remain too high for some homebuyers

    The rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage edged down to 5.09% from 5.10% last week, according to Freddie Mac.

  • Zelenskyy tells EU leaders real losses of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas

    Denys Karlovskyi - Thursday, 2 June 2022, 19:04 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that about 100 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are killed and about 450-500 are wounded in Donbas every day.

  • Russia Goes After British MP’s Son for Killing of Chechen Commander in Ukraine

    via YouTube/The Telegraph Russia’s National Guard has confirmed that a Chechen commander was killed in a bloody firefight with foreign volunteers in Ukraine—and they singled out the son of a British lawmaker as one of those responsible.Ben Grant, a 30-year-old former Royal Marine and the son of Helen Grant, a Conservative MP and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special envoy on girls’ education, joined British and U.S. servicemen fighting Russian forces in Ukraine back in March, telling British me