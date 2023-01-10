100 deaths now linked to Fisher-Price baby sleepers that were recalled in 2019, CPSC says

The Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper was originally recalled in April 2019.

About 100 deaths have now been linked to Fisher-Price's recalled Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Monday.

The infant sleeper was originally recalled in April 2019, following reports of more than 30 fatalities. Infants died in the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after "(rolling) from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances," the CPSC said.

Since the 2019 recall, approximately 70 additional deaths have been linked to the product, though Fisher-Price said it was unable to confirm the circumstances of some of the reported deaths. At least eight of the newly-reported deaths occurred after the initial recall announcement, the CPSC says in the release.

Fisher-Price reannounced the recall on Monday. About 4.7 million units are impacted.

According to CPSC, the products were sold between September 2009 and April 2019 at major retailers including Walmart, Amazon and Target. The sleepers' cost ranged from $40 to $149.

"Approximately 100 deaths have reportedly occurred while infants were in the products," the CPSC wrote in the Monday announcement. "Fisher-Price notes that in some of the reports, it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the incidents or that the product was a Rock ‘n Play Sleeper."

USA TODAY reached out to Mattel, the company that owns Fisher-Price, for a statement Tuesday morning.

"While we continue to stand by the safety of all of our products, we have decided in partnership with the CPSC, that this voluntary recall is the best course of action," Chuck Scothon, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Fisher-Price, said in a 2019 video following the initial recall.

Consumers who have the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper should stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a voucher or refund, the CPSC said on Monday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Recalled Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play baby sleepers linked to 100 deaths