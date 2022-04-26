🌱 100 Degree Weather In Phoenix? + Redeveloping Metrocenter Mall

Morning, people of Phoenix! It's me again, Nicole Tess Kazora , your host of the Phoenix Daily.

Here are the top three stories in Phoenix today:

For the first time in 2022, Phoenix could hit 100 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. Though the official forecast calls for a high of 99, the Phoenix metro area has a 35 percent chance of hitting that triple-digit temperature. Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected for much of the week, with temperatures in the mid-90s slated for tomorrow and Thursday. (Phoenix Patch) The redevelopment of the now-defunct Metrocenter Mall, once the largest in the Southwest, is expected to cost $750 million. The city of Phoenix has proposed an agreement with Concord Willshire Capital LLC to redevelop the mall, which shuttered in 2020 due to market changes as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a new city report, the project will be comprised of approximately 3,200 multifamily units, 383,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, up to nine garages, and a park. (ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix) Four people have been killed and three have been injured over the past weekend in Phoenix. Phoenix police responded to five incidents, including two double shootings, between Friday morning and Sunday night. Anyone with further information on any of the shootings and slayings is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or contact Silent Witness. (Phoenix Patch)

