100 Easter jokes for kids that will crack them up

Th kids will soon be on the hunt for dyed eggs in your backyard, there’s no need for you to be on the hunt for a good Easter jokes for kids this holiday.

We have plenty of Easter jokes for kids of all ages and also some egg-cellent Easter puns ready for you, but if you’re looking for inspiration for funny quips that are best suited for the littlest ones, this is the list you need.

Whether you need a few cheeky one-liners to make your kids groan or giggle as they paint their eggs, we’ve compiled a list of the best jokes out there for the big day. The Easter bunny won’t be the only one bringing a bunch of sweet treats to the family activities this year!

From knock-knock jokes to egg puns to even a few stories, these cheery punchlines make the perfect addition to your spring festivities. Without a doubt, these Easter jokes for kids are sure to crack some smiles and sprinkle a bit of extra fun into any Easter brunch or egg hunt.

And if any of your jokes fall flat, don’t worry. With so many other options, there’s no need to put all your eggs in one basket!

What day does an Easter egg hate the most? Fry-day.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Arthur. Arthur who? Arthur any more Easter eggs to decorate?

Why don’t rabbits get hot in the summer? They have hare conditioning.

What do you get if you cross a frog with a rabbit? A bunny ribbit.

What kind of jewelry do rabbits wear? 14 carrot gold.

What happened when the Easter Bunny met the rabbit of his dreams? They lived hoppily ever after.

What do rabbits say before they eat? Lettuce pray.

What do you call two best friends on Easter? Two Peeps in a pod!

Where does Dracula keep his Easter candy? In his Easter casket.

How do you know a rabbit is in a good mood? He’s hoppy.

One Easter, a man was teaching his son to drive when a rabbit jumped on the road out of nowhere. Slamming on the brakes, the son said, “I nearly ruined Easter! I almost ran over the Easter Bunny.” His father replied, “It’s okay, son, you missed it by a hare.”

What did the Easter egg ask for at the hair salon? A new dye-job.

What do the Easter Bunny and Michael Jordan have in common? They’re both famous for stuffing baskets.

Where does Easter take place every year? Where eggs marks the spot!

Why did the Easter egg hide? He was a little chicken.

How can you make Easter preparations go faster? Use the eggs-press lane.

Why was the little girl sad after the Easter egg hunt? Because an egg beater!

Where do rabbits go after their wedding? On their bunnymoon.

Why do you need an Easter egg hunting license? Because no poaching is allowed.

I was going to tell you a joke about an egg … but it’s not all it’s cracked up to be.

What did the magician say after the rabbit vanished? Hare today, gone tomorrow.

What do you call a zen egg? An ommmmmmlet.

How does an Easter chick dress for Sunday? Im-peck-ably.

Why don’t you see dinosaurs at Easter? Because they are eggs-tinct.

What did the Easter Bunny say to the carrot? It’s been nice gnawing you.

Why did the Easter Bunny cross the road? Because the chicken had his eggs.

How do you get the Easter bunny to stay past Sunday? Simply raise its celery.

What do you call a line of rabbits jumping backwards? A receding hare-line.

What do you call a mischievous egg? A practical yolker.

Therapist: What’s been up lately? Chocolate bunny: I don’t know Doc, I just feel so hollow inside.

How does the Easter Bunny stay fit? Eggs-ercise.

Why is the Easter bunny so funny? He always has a tail to tell.

Why can’t a rabbit’s nose be 12 inches long? Because then it would be a foot.

What do you call a transformer bunny? Hop-timus Prime.

How do you know carrots are good for your eyes? Have you ever seen the Easter Bunny with glasses?!

What do you get when you pour boiling water into a rabbit hole? Hot, cross bunnies!

Why did the rabbits go on strike? Because they wanted better celery.

Why couldn’t the rabbit fly home for Easter? He didn’t have the hare fare.

What is the Easter bunny’s favorite song? “Don’t Worry, Be Hoppy.”

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Some bunny. Some bunny who? Some bunny’s been hiding my Easter eggs!

What is the Easter Bunny’s favorite kind of music? Hip-hop.

Why does Peter Cottontail hop down the bunny trail? Because he is too young to drive.

Why are people tired in April? Because they just finished a March.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Howie. Howie who? Howie gonna get all the Easter eggs?

What is the Easter Bunny’s favorite sport? Basket-ball, of course!

How does the Easter Bunny paint all those Easter Eggs? He hires Santa’s elves to help during their off-season.

How many Easter eggs can you put in an empty basket? Only one—after that it’s not empty anymore.

What do you get if you cross Winnie the Pooh and the Easter Bunny? A honey bunny

Who is the Easter Bunny’s favorite movie actor? Rabbit De Niro

Why is the Easter Bunny such a good listener? He’s all ears.

What do you call the Easter Bunny the Monday after Easter? Eggs-hausted.

What’s the best way to make Easter easier? Put an “i” where the “t” is.

Why couldn’t the Easter Bunny watch his favorite show? Because his TV was scrambled!

How does the Easter Bunny keep his fur looking so nice? He uses hare spray.

What do you call an Easter egg from outer space? An egg-straterrestrial!

What does one Easter bunny say to another if they want to flirt? You’re ear-resistable.

Did you hear about the woman who complained about her rabbit stew? She said there was a hare in her soup.

Would February March? No, but April May.

What do you call a bunny with money? A millionhare.

What did one Easter egg say to the other? “Heard any good yolks today?”

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Alma. Alma who? Alma Easter candy is gone!

What do you call a rabbit with fleas? Bugs Bunny.

What do you say after you burp during Easter brunch? Eggs-cuse me!

What do you call a rabbit with the sniffles? A runny bunny.

What is the Easter Bunny’s favorite state capital? Albunny, New York.

Why did the Easter Bunny have to fire the duck? Because he kept quacking the eggs.

Why is the Easter Bunny so smart? He’s an egghead.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Police. Police who? Police hurry up and decorate your eggs.

How does the Easter bunny leave? He makes an eggs-it.

What do you call a forgetful rabbit? A hare-brain.

How can you tell which rabbits are getting old? Look for the gray hares.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Butcher. Butcher who? Butcher eggs in the basket!

Where does the Easter Bunny eat breakfast? IHOP.

What kind of bunny can’t hop? A chocolate bunny.

What do you get if you give an Easter Bunny a pair of socks? A sock hop.

What kind of vegetable is angry? A steamed carrot.

Where does the Easter Bunny go when he needs a new tail? To a re-tail store.

What do baby ducks have for lunch? Soup and quackers.

Where does the Easter Bunny get his eggs? From an eggplant.

95. What do you need if your chocolate eggs mysteriously disappear? An eggsplanation.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Wendy. Wendy who? Wendy Easter egg hunt gonna start?

What game does the Easter Bunny like to play at the park? Hopscotch.

What is the Easter Bunny’s favorite dance? The bunny hop.

Where does Christmas come before Easter? The dictionary.

How does the Easter Bunny stay fit? Hare-obics.

Why is the Easter Bunny so lucky? Because he has four rabbits’ feet.

Why shouldn’t you tell an Easter egg a joke? It might crack up.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sherwood. Sherwood who? Sherwood like to have as much Easter candy as you!

Where did the Easter Bunny learn how to ski? The bunny hill.

What kind of stories do Easter eggs like to tell their children? Yolk tales.

Which college did the Easter bunny have at the top of his list? John Hop-kins University, their track team is great at the long jump.

What do you get when you cross a bunny with an onion? A bunion.

How does a rabbit throw a tantrum? He gets hopping mad.

Why was the Easter egg so strict? He was hard-boiled.

Why was the Easter Bunny arrested? For hare-assment.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Heidi. Heidi who? Heidi the eggs all around the backyard!

Which side of the Easter Bunny has the most fur? The outside.

How do rabbits travel? By hareplane.

Did you hear about the lady whose house was infested with Easter eggs? She had to call an eggs-terminator.