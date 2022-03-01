100 Expected At Pechanga, Red Cross Partners March 1 Blood Drive

TEMECULA, CA — Pechanga Resort and Casino and the American Red Cross host a community blood drive on Tuesday, March 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Pechanga Summit Events Center.

The aim is to ensure patients have blood products available for emergency and routine medical care, a Pechanga spokesperson Ciara Green said.

The blood drive comes at a time when the Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis, according to Green. "It's the worst blood shortage in over a decade due to many factors including a 10 percent decline in the number of people donating blood since the pandemic began and ongoing blood drive cancellations," Green said. Donors who come to give blood also receive thank you incentives for providing, such as gas cards, meal certificates, reusable drink cups, raffle entries and more.

As of this report, a few spots were still available for the blood drive.

The public and Pechanga Team Members are invited to be community heroes and donate blood safely, securely and socially distanced in the Pechanga Grand Ballroom.

Red Cross collections technicians will stand ready to assist donors with their life-impacting gifts.

To sign up, visit Pechanga.com/community-giving or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) with sponsor code Pechanga.

The Red Cross and Pechanga hope for more than 100 donors to step up and give the gift of life on March 1. One blood donation can help save up to three lives. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery."

Dharma Nichols, Red Cross Biomedical Services District Manager discussed the blood drive.



"We thank Pechanga Resort and Casino for hosting a blood drive at a critical time and helping ensure accident victims, cancer patients and others experiencing complications have access to vitally needed blood product transfusions without delay," Nichols said. "Blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled and can only be made available through the kindness of volunteer donors in our community sharing their good health."

Story continues

As a thank you, those who come to give blood in March will score a $10 Fanatics e-gift card. Plusthey'llll also automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game® in Los Angeles, California. See rcblood.org/team for details.

Pechanga also provides each donor who comes to give blood with a $25 Gas Card from the Pechanga Gas Station, Pechanga reusable drink tumblers, entry into raffles for sporting events at Pechanga Arena San Diego and concerts at Pechanga Resort Casino, and a certificate for a free spaghetti meal courtesy oPapa's’soPapa's's Pizza on Pechanga Parkway.*

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

How to donate blood

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card, driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.

This article originally appeared on the Temecula Patch