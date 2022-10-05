100 fentanyl pills among drugs found after police chase in Mississippi

A police chase in Mississippi ended with a man behind bars and a load of drugs off the streets, according to the Batesville Police Department (BPD).

Derrick Stevenson of Marks, Mississippi led officers on a chase on Sunday, October 2, according to Batesville Police.

Stevenson eventually wrecked and tried to run off on foot, but officers were able to catch up to him and take him into custody, BPD said.

During the arrest, officers said they found 100 fentanyl pills, 35 ecstasy pills, 3.5 ounces of meth, a half-pound of marijuana and two guns.

Stevenson has been charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, firearm enhancement, resisting arrest, felony fleeing and multiple traffic offenses, according to Batesville Police.

