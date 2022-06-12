100 funds: Community Foundation for Crawford County celebrates milestone

Chuck Stone

The Community Foundation for Crawford County recently celebrated a milestone in its continued growth: The creation of its 100th fund.

The Stoney Kindness Fund will honor the memory of Bucyrus resident Chuck Stone, who died in January, according to a news release from the foundation.

"It's just so cool because this community is so small to have a foundation of this size," said Lisa Workman, the foundation's president. "We're considered a medium-sized foundation."

The majority of community foundations are considered small, she explained. Some are giants, such as the ones in Cleveland or Columbus.

"If you go to ones that are way bigger than us, they're going to have more in terms of both assets and funds," Workman said. "They just have more people and more activity and stuff going on. I don't even know how many Richland County has, but I'm sure it's way more than we have. But it's cool for us."

Up from 53 funds in 2014

When she started at the foundation in 2014, it had 53 funds, she said. "Just eight years later, we're at 100 — that's almost double."

The foundation, established in 1984, has 36 scholarship funds, six school funds and 58 funds that benefit charitable organizations, according to the news release.

"I was talking this week with David Zak, the new president at the Crawford Partnership, and he was talking about some artwork that he likes, where every stroke is not just a stroke but a component of that painting that it wouldn't be the same without," Workman said. "And he said, 'This is like another stroke in our community.' Another paint stroke, another success in that whatever it is that we're all aspiring to."

Most of the funds are more traditional, but social impact funds such as the Stoney Kindness Fund are not uncommon, Workman explained.

"We've got another one that actually would help pay for internships at local businesses; we haven't even used it yet," she said.

The fund was created while Gary Frankhouse was director of the Crawford Partnership — right before the COVID-19 shutdown, she explained. "Nobody was doing internships there for a while," she said. "I was just reminding our group today, as a matter of fact, that we have that fund — assuming internships are going to be getting back up and going now."

Social impact funds are "becoming common enough that I'd say most foundations probably have one of them," she said. The Shelby and Richland foundations have funds designed to benefit women in the community, and Ashland has one to help children — and children are selected to make decisions about where the money goes while learning about philanthropy. Columbus has a kindness fund to help students in all of the county's school districts.

Stoney Kindness Fund will assist Bucyrus students

The fund honoring Chuck Stone, created by family members, will be an endowment fund, Workman explained. Its goal will be to assist Bucyrus students who face challenges similar to those Stone faced as a youth.

"Right now, the family's just in the process of growing it to get to endowment level," she said. "Once it's there, then once a year, the amount that's allotted to come out of that fund will go right to the Bucyrus City School District. And because they've got a couple similar programs already going on in there, they have a system down."

Workman's optimistic it won't be long before the foundation welcomes fund number 101.

"I'd say that will probably happen this year yet at the rate we've been going," she said.

