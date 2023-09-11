100 girl names that start with 'Z'
There are both classic and trendy options for girl names that start with “Z.”
“‘Z’ has become a kind of turbocharger letter,” Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, tells TODAY.com. “Parents think that the initial ‘Z’ adds interest to a name. I think of Zorro making a big slash with his sword — 'Z' names just have a bold energy."
Zoe, or Zoey, is the biggest player in girl names that start with "Z," according to Wattenberg. Other up and coming names include Zara, Zuri and Zora.
“They’re essentially mini names,” Wattenberg explains. “You take a ‘Z’ and any vowel, an L or an R and any vowel. That is a whole style that’s on the rise.”
Wattenberg notes that a secondary trend for girl names is longer, more elaborate names ending in "A" sounds, such as Zendaya, Zahara and Zariyah.
Wattenberg says "Z" names have a “dramatic look” and are also perceived as rare.
“Being a game player, I think of it as the high Scrabble value phenomenon,” she says. “‘Z,’ ‘X’ and ‘Q’ just are considered extra value letters that add distinctions.”
Famous female personalities with ‘Z’ names throughout history include: Zooey Deschanel, Zoe Saldana, Zara Larsson, Zosia Mamet, Zora Neale Hurston, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Zhang Ziyi and Zadie Smith.
Celebrities who have a daughter with a name that starts with ‘Z’ include: Zhuri (Lebron James), Zaya (Dwyane Wade), Zahara (Angelina Jolie), Zola (Eddie Murphy) and Zelda (Robin Williams).
100 Girl Names That Start With 'Z'
From Zoey to Zahara, there are plenty of girl names that start with "Z" for new parents to consider for their daughter. Here are 100 ideas:
Zoe
Zoey
Zara
Zaria
Zahara
Zayla
Zuri
Zendaya
Zephyr
Zola
Zeina
Zadie
Ziva
Zofia
Zaylee
Zelda
Zuriel
Zena
Zeppelin
Zenobia
Zelie
Zenaida
Zabelle
Zephyrine
Zelma
Zalika
Zandra
Zelena
Zahra
Zephyra
Zaida
Zyla
Zariah
Zinnia
Zuleika
Zenith
Zella
Zena
Zabrina
Zaira
Zylia
Zelina
Zoraida
Zafira
Zulay
Zylah
Zorah
Zuma
Zelia
Zula
Zenith
This article was originally published on TODAY.com