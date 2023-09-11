There are both classic and trendy options for girl names that start with “Z.”

“‘Z’ has become a kind of turbocharger letter,” Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, tells TODAY.com. “Parents think that the initial ‘Z’ adds interest to a name. I think of Zorro making a big slash with his sword — 'Z' names just have a bold energy."

Zoe, or Zoey, is the biggest player in girl names that start with "Z," according to Wattenberg. Other up and coming names include Zara, Zuri and Zora.

“They’re essentially mini names,” Wattenberg explains. “You take a ‘Z’ and any vowel, an L or an R and any vowel. That is a whole style that’s on the rise.”

Wattenberg notes that a secondary trend for girl names is longer, more elaborate names ending in "A" sounds, such as Zendaya, Zahara and Zariyah.

Wattenberg says "Z" names have a “dramatic look” and are also perceived as rare.

“Being a game player, I think of it as the high Scrabble value phenomenon,” she says. “‘Z,’ ‘X’ and ‘Q’ just are considered extra value letters that add distinctions.”

Famous female personalities with ‘Z’ names throughout history include: Zooey Deschanel, Zoe Saldana, Zara Larsson, Zosia Mamet, Zora Neale Hurston, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Zhang Ziyi and Zadie Smith.

Celebrities who have a daughter with a name that starts with ‘Z’ include: Zhuri (Lebron James), Zaya (Dwyane Wade), Zahara (Angelina Jolie), Zola (Eddie Murphy) and Zelda (Robin Williams).

100 Girl Names That Start With 'Z'

From Zoey to Zahara, there are plenty of girl names that start with "Z" for new parents to consider for their daughter. Here are 100 ideas:

Zoe

Zoey

Zara

Zaria

Zahara

Zaina

Zayla

Zuri

Zendaya

Zephyr

Zoya

Zola

Zeina

Zayna

Zadie

Zia

Ziva

Zofia

Zoya

Zaylee

Zelda

Zaina

Zuriel

Zena

Zeppelin

Zenobia

Zelie

Zenaida

Zabelle

Zephyrine

Zelma

Zaina

Zayna

Zalika

Zandra

Zia

Zelena

Zuri

Zayla

Zahra

Zandra

Zephyra

Zaina

Zaida

Zuriel

Zadie

Zyla

Zephyrine

Zariah

Zinnia

Zuleika

Zephyr

Zenith

Zephyrine

Zayla

Zandra

Zella

Zena

Zelie

Zephyrine

Zabrina

Zaira

Zephyr

Zephyrine

Zylia

Zelina

Zoraida

Zia

Zephyrine

Zenaida

Zafira

Zulay

Zenobia

Ziva

Zylah

Zabrina

Zephyr

Zephyrine

Zorah

Zaira

Zenaida

Zephyrine

Zuma

Zelia

Zephyrine

Zalika

Zaira

Zula

Zelma

Zenith

Zula

Zylia

Zofia

Zephyrine

Zephyr

Zadie

Zuma

Zuriel

Zephyrine

Zephyr

This article was originally published on TODAY.com