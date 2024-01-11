100 Korean baby names for boys

For soon-to-be parents, choosing a name for your new arrival can be the perfect opportunity to honor your culture and help your son connect to it, too.

Whether you want your baby’s name to reflect his Korean heritage or are simply looking to expand your horizons with name ideas, there are plenty of choices when it comes to Korean boy names.

Some prominent Korean-American male figures with Korean names include "Maze Runner" actor Ki Hong Lee, Forever 21 founder Do Won Chang, video art pioneer Nam June Paik, "Train to Busan" actor Ma Dongseok, former Day6 member Jae Park, former Michigan state representative Hoon-yung Hopgood, and "Fast and Furious" actor Sung (Sungho) Kang.

100 Korean Boy Names

Since we know the process of landing on the perfect name for your baby can be overwhelming and even stressful, we’re here to help you find inspiration to make a choice that feels right to you!

Without further ado, here are some Korean boy names for expecting parents to consider.

Minho

Baekhyun

Dohyun

Seojoon

Wonsik

Moon

Hyunwoo

Kwangsun

Tae

Chinmae

Dal

Junseo

Yejun

Shin

Kwan

Jongwoo

Saja

Yeong

Namgil

Myung

Taeyang

Dakho

Hajoon

Beomseok

Kija

Jaehwa

Minjun

Sujin

Ryung

Kyeong

Chinhwa

Bong

Chaewon

Yeongjae

Gi

Seongsu

Min

Chungae

Daeho

Ilseong

Kyungwon

Balam

Hyeon

Yeonggi

Bonhwa

Seojin

Hwan

Eunji

Duri

Siwoo

Juwon

Yujun

Jiho

Minseo

Eun

Kang

Jiseok

Suho

Ji

Namkyu

Taehyun

Insu

Bitgaram

Sanghoon

Doyoon

Ki

Chungho

Jisung

Kyunghu

Chul

Munhee

Joon

Seung

Dongsun

Yi

Mansik

Jiwoo

Iseul

Chanyeol

Hyuk

Mingyu

Malchin

Jimin

Sang

Bae

Hangyeo

Yoojoon

Woojin

So

Joowon

Yoobin

Sungmin

Doh

Chunghee

Hakkun

Yongsun

Haneul

This article was originally published on TODAY.com