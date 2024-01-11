100 Korean baby names for boys
For soon-to-be parents, choosing a name for your new arrival can be the perfect opportunity to honor your culture and help your son connect to it, too.
Whether you want your baby’s name to reflect his Korean heritage or are simply looking to expand your horizons with name ideas, there are plenty of choices when it comes to Korean boy names.
Some prominent Korean-American male figures with Korean names include "Maze Runner" actor Ki Hong Lee, Forever 21 founder Do Won Chang, video art pioneer Nam June Paik, "Train to Busan" actor Ma Dongseok, former Day6 member Jae Park, former Michigan state representative Hoon-yung Hopgood, and "Fast and Furious" actor Sung (Sungho) Kang.
100 Korean Boy Names
Since we know the process of landing on the perfect name for your baby can be overwhelming and even stressful, we’re here to help you find inspiration to make a choice that feels right to you!
Without further ado, here are some Korean boy names for expecting parents to consider.
Minho
Baekhyun
Dohyun
Seojoon
Wonsik
Moon
Hyunwoo
Kwangsun
Tae
Chinmae
Dal
Junseo
Yejun
Shin
Kwan
Jongwoo
Saja
Yeong
Namgil
Myung
Taeyang
Dakho
Hajoon
Beomseok
Kija
Jaehwa
Minjun
Sujin
Ryung
Kyeong
Chinhwa
Bong
Chaewon
Yeongjae
Gi
Seongsu
Min
Chungae
Daeho
Ilseong
Tae
Kyungwon
Balam
Hyeon
Yeonggi
Bonhwa
Seojin
Hwan
Eunji
Duri
Siwoo
Juwon
Yujun
Jiho
Minseo
Eun
Kang
Jiseok
Suho
Ji
Namkyu
Taehyun
Insu
Bitgaram
Sanghoon
Doyoon
Ki
Chungho
Jisung
Kyunghu
Chul
Munhee
Joon
Seung
Dongsun
Yi
Chinhwa
Mansik
Jiwoo
Iseul
Chanyeol
Hyuk
Mingyu
Malchin
Jimin
Sang
Bae
Hangyeo
Yoojoon
Woojin
So
Bonhwa
Joowon
Yoobin
Sungmin
Doh
Chunghee
Hakkun
Yongsun
Haneul
This article was originally published on TODAY.com